SHS offers free presentations on how to pay and plan for college or career

  • Updated
Two presentations will be offered free of charge to high school students on March 3 in the May Center located below the Gladys-Wirsig Jones Auditorium. In the first presentation, sophomores, juniors, and parents learn about planning for careers and college. The second presentation will inform juniors and their parents about the college financial aid process.

High school sophomores, juniors and their parents can learn about planning for career and college during a free presentation offered by Shenandoah High School and the Iowa College Access Network.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in the May Center of Shenandoah High School. During the presentation, students and parents will receive answers to questions on topics including the career exploration and assessment, academic preparation, the admissions process and requirements, college selection and campus visits, the application process, understanding costs and cost of attendance, scholarships and making successful transitions to college.

“This presentation is very helpful to students and parents who are unsure exactly what steps they need to take to get ready for college,” says Heather Weiss. “As students get closer to graduation, they and their families often find the entire process confusing. This information clears up that confusion so families know what to do.”

The same evening high school juniors and their parents will be able to get information on the college financial aid process during a free presentation offered by Shenandoah High School and the Iowa College Access Network.

This portion of the event will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in the May Center of Shenandoah High School. During the presentation, students and parents will receive information on topics including the financial aid process, understanding FAFSA results and college costs, financial aid options, the scholarship process and completing and filing financial aid forms.

“This presentation is very helpful for juniors and parents who are unsure exactly what is involved in the financial aid process,” says Heather Weiss. “As students get closer to senior year, this presentation gives them the time to evaluate their choices and go into the process more knowledgeable and prepared for the journey ahead.”

Families will learn how to complete and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a free form available from the U.S. Department of Education via www.fafsa.ed.gov. Although professional assistance is not necessary to file the form, ICAN’s free services help reduce confusion and can ensure accuracy.

For more information about the presentation, students and parents should contact Heather Weiss at Shenandoah High School by calling 712.246.4727 or e-mailing weissh@shencsd.com.

