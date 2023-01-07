SHS prepares for 2023 Winter X Games

Next week marks the beginning of the 2023 SHS Winter X Games.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, through Friday, Jan. 13, the SHS students will compete, one grade against another, to earn points during the week-long Winter X Games.

Lindsey Lundgren, SHS instructor and Student Council sponsor, said the event, which has been a SHS tradition for the past 10 years, brings the same atmosphere and energy to the school that homecoming does in the fall.

The SHS Student Council organizes the Winter X Games with the help of the FFA and FFCLA clubs. Lundgren said it is a friendly competition to increase school spirit and bring the student body together.

The games, in which each grade level competes to earn points if they win, are held during power hour throughout the week, which is the last 25 minutes of the school day. Lundgren said the points from the games are combined at the end of the week with points each class earns for students dressing up on “Dress Up Days” throughout the week. Points are totaled to determine what grade will be declared the winners of the Winter X Games.

Lundgren said the freshman class is the current holder of the “Spirit Stick” from the 2022 Winter X Games, which will be passed to the winners of the 2023 Winter X Games. She said the winning class would have their photo taken with the spirit stick, showcasing it in the hallway until the following year.

A Winter X Games court and coronation is also part of the festivities, in which a King and Queen will be named. Lundgren said each class elects representatives for their grade level, and then the senior class votes for four girls and four boys representatives on the court. During the week, the student body will vote to determine which two senior representatives will be crowned the Winter X Games King and Queen during the coronation, to be held following the girl’s varsity basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13. A member of FFA and FFCLA also have a representative on the Winter X Games court.

To end the week, the FFA and FFCLA will host a Winter X Games dance on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the high school gymnasium.