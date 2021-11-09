SHS presents a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater this weekend

Be prepared to put your detective caps on as the students from the Shenandoah High School, under the direction of Zach Dotzler, host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater this weekend.

The “Last Will & Testament,” written by Lisa Patrick-Wilkinson, is the murder mystery dinner theater selected by the students. Dotzler, one of the Shenandoah High School English instructors, said the scene would be set for the audience to enter a memorial dinner for a recently deceased Texas tycoon. He said the family of the tycoon fight over the will, and it turns deadly. There will be audience participation in trying to figure out who the murderer is.

The cast of the “Last Will & Testament” are Roman Rivers, Breanna Black, Auri Trowbridge, Derik Farrell, Alex McIntosh, Lauryn Dukes, Liz Rooker, Elijah Jacobs, Corey Christianson and Emily Hartmann along with various servers.

Dotzler said dinner will be catered by Lu & Al’s Nishna Valley Café and Catering and will include a salad, pit ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, and a dinner roll followed by Texas sheet cake for dessert.

Flowers will be available for guests to purchase for one another, the cast or the deceased.