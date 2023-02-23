Music, dancing and high school life will explode from the stage as Shenandoah High School cast members presents Disney’s "High School Musical.”

Opening night is set for Friday, March 3 and the show will run through Sunday, March 5, at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones auditorium at the Shenandoah High School. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The ticket price is $10 for adults and $5 for students; tickets can be purchased through shenmusical.ludus.com.

Director and SHS music instructor Ashleigh Smith said the musical closely follows the popular movie released in 2006. She said most teenagers had seen the movie and students were excited about this production as it is easy for them to relate to and has a more modern feel than shows they have done in the past.

Smith said when choosing a play or musical for high school students, she considers the number of lead roles in the production. Whatever production she chooses, she wants to ensure enough students are interested in filling those roles. Smith said Disney’s "High School Musical" had six lead roles and various other fun more minor roles. Smith said she also looks at a show's popularity in hopes that it will draw a large audience.

"High School Musical" takes place at East High following winter break and includes students known as jocks, thespians, brainiacs and skater dudes. The stage will become a gymnasium, theatre and classrooms with an intricate set built by cast and crew. A new student has enrolled at East High by the name of Gabriella Montez, played by Kaitlyn Widger, and she and Troy Bolton, played by Drew Morelock, end up falling in love. However, this unlikely couple throws everything off because the two hang out with two different groups of students. Troy is a jock and Gabriella is a brainiac. Then to add to the drama, Gabriella and Troy decide to try out for the school musical, which upsets the thespians, specifically a twin brother and sister who always get the lead roles. In their opinion, a brainiac and jock have no business trying out for the musical's lead role.

Morelock is an SHS sophomore embarking on his first lead role in "High School Musical." He is not a stranger to the stage, however; he has been in one other SHS production and a production at Southwest Iowa Theatre Group and played instruments in the pit for several shows.

Morelock said his character, Troy, and Gabriella are under pressure from their friends because they are dating. He said their friends don’t think two people from different groups should date.

“They're not supposed to be together,” Morelock said. “Then they end up auditioning for the musical, which a bunch of chaos ensues from there.”

To try and sabotage things, Smith said the twins conspire to have call-back auditions held the same day and time as the big basketball game and the Science Decathalon, forcing Troy and Gabriella to decide what is more important to them to attend. But, we won’t tell you what they choose. If you haven’t seen the movie, you will have to come to see the musical to find out.

"High School Musical" will be the 15th production Widger has participated in, including shows at SHS, SWITG and Wilson Performing Arts. She said "High School Musical" has a lot of good opportunities for actors, is relatable to students and teens tend to “love the story.”

When Widger went to tryouts, she said there were three roles she hoped to get. “There’s a lot of really good parts in it. I don’t think there's any parts that wouldn’t be fun to play," she said.

Her biggest challenge has been separating her character as Gabriella from herself, she said. In most of the roles she has played in the past, the character had very different personalities, but in "High School Musical," she can relate to the character of Gabriella, making it challenging to portray the character.

Widger said it is also fun to see the trust between cast members grow and build.

“We’re together for hours and hours,” Smith said. “You start to form kind of a family bond. I spend more time with them than I do with most of my family. So you start to feel like you know each other on a deeper level.”

Morelock said he enjoys the camaraderie between actors and said he is pretty sure he is hooked on acting in local productions, at least.

“It's just a good group of people to work with,” Morelock said. “That’s always the best thing about the musicals. It's so fun, the environment and all that.”

However, he said this musical has been very challenging for him at the same time. As his first more prominent role, it includes more lines for him to learn than in past productions. He said the “music is incredibly difficult” and there is a lot of choreography to know for the dance scenes. But he isn’t letting any of that intimidate him and said it would be a great show.

“I’ve usually found that, especially when working with Mrs. Smith, the harder that something seems and the more impossible it seems, the better it turns out,” Morelock said.

Smith concurs with Morelock saying "High School Musical" was also the most challenging production she has directed.

“I think something I didn’t realize is they try really hard to make it like the movie, but theres so many challenges that come from a stage version versus the movie,” Smith said. “So, like, at the end of the movie, you have three scenes happening at one time. You have the basketball game, the auditions and the science decathlon. In the movie, you can pan to those on the camera, but on stage you have to have all of them going on at one time. So, we essentially have three big scenes happening all at once.”

Smith said the last 30 minutes of the musical, when those three events occur, requires all the characters on stage and referred to it as "pure chaos."

The cast of Disney’s "High School Musical" are:

Jocks: Drew Morelock as Troy Bolton, Davin Holste as Chad Danforth, Brenden Sandage as Zeke Baylor.

Thespians: Sophia Adkins as Sharpay Evans, Jack Murren as Ryan Evans, Emma Baldwin as Kelsi Neilsen, Jaylan Gray as James, Emma Olson as Susie, Adrian Gutschenritter as Cathay, Jenna Burdorf as Alan, Addy Leece as Cyndra.

Brainiacs: Kaitlyn Widger as Gabriella Montez, Summer Maher as Taylor McKessie, Kennedy Shull as Martha Cox, Johnathen Dunlap as Kratnoff; Skater Dudes: Amelia Mattes as Ripper, Hannah Teague as Mongo.

Other Students: Tyson Moore as Jack Scott.

Adults: Annalise McIntosh as Ms. Darbus, Jacob Rystrom as Coach Bolton, Auri Trowbridge as Ms. Tenny.

The chorus includes Allysa Bell, Aubree Spangler, Calista Ford, Camryn Gile, Caroline Rogers, Celestina Wellborn-Saiz, Chloe Denton, Kassidy Stephens, Kathryn Binau, Nali Green, Rachel Jones, Taylor Comstock and Vesta Bopp. The backstage crew includes Alex McIntosh, Katy DeLong, Robin Burton, Cordell Harvey, Breannah Black, Conor O’Hara, Connor York, Emily Hartmann and Stage Managers Ayla Hart and Hannah Stearns.

To help promote the SHS musical, Smith said the cast is involved in a community service project called “We’re All In This Together!” Through this project, hygiene items are being collected to help the elementary, middle and high school nurses. The nurses will keep these items on hand to pass out to students when needed. Smith said items could be donated at each performance, or there is a drop box located at the Shenandoah Hy-Vee store. She said monetary donations would also be accepted. Requested items students frequently need are tampons, maxi pads, travel-size deodorant, travel-size deodorant body sprays for men or women, travel-size contact lens solution, hair ties, ponytail holders, toothpaste, toothbrushes, chapstick, travel-size shampoo and conditioner and travel-size body wash.

Smith said this project is a great way to promote the show and give back to the community. It also qualifies the production to be eligible for the High School Community Theatre Awards outreach award.