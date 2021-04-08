SHS presents ‘Freaky Friday’

Ashleigh Sons, vocal music instructor and director of the musical, said that a pre-fundraising event could not be held due to the pandemic. The school did receive donations through its regular sponsorship drive from individuals and businesses, and Sons noted that the musical wouldn’t be possible without their support.

“In such a tough year, I needed a show that had lots of strong female leads,” said Sons. “I also needed something modern, fun and relatively inexpensive.”

Sons said she and the cast are ready for opening night.

“We are actually feeling really good,” said Sons. “I say actually because it’s usually at this point when we’re scrambling and panicked because we don’t think we’re ever going to be ready, but this cast is different. They have worked so hard, and we’re right on track.”

With the COVID-19 restrictions, Sons said the auditorium would only be filled to half capacity to allow social distancing. She said students decided to try “Fan Cut-Outs” of family and friends placed in empty seats to help fill up the auditorium. Additional COVID-19 restrictions will include requiring anyone attending and performers to wear masks at all times. Sons said the district purchased transparent masks for the performers to use so the audience could see their faces.