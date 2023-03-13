On March 11, six Shenandoah High School students performed at the IHSSA State Individual Events Speech Contest in Ames. SHS Speech Coach Amy Toye said not all speech students attended, as some were on a bus headed to Florida for their Disney trip.

The results for the IHSSA State Individual Events Speech Contest are as follows:

Straight ones (1, 1, 1)

Reggie Haynie — Poetry, Coming to Terms with Myself

Kaitlyn Widger — Solo Musical Theatre, “Maybe I Like It This Way” from The Wild Party

Carter Phipps — Storytelling, “Brownie on the Funny Farm”

Mixed one (1, 1, 2)

Robin Burton — Solo Musical Theatre, “I Love Play Rehearsal” from Be More Chill

Mixed two (1, 2, 2)

Reggie Haynie — Reviewing, “Over the Garden Wall”

Straight twos (2, 2, 2)

Adrian Gutschenritter — Poetry, Fairytales

Nali Green — Acting, “The Button”

Nali Green, Improvisation

“Coaches were beyond impressed with the spirit and prowess displayed by Shenandoah Speech’ems today,” Toye said. “Couldn’t be more proud of this smaller but mighty group. Way to represent yourselves and your teammates who couldn’t attend.”