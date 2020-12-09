SHS Seniors participate in a civic simulation

“It’s a very fun class with him because he is good at what he does,” said McDowell.

Daoust said the simulation creates different obstacles based on how many students are in the class. His smallest class has ten students and the largest 25.

The countries all start with the same amount of land, which is divided into 36 hexes (small hexagons that are the same size). Daoust said the hexes are designated as specific units such as residential hexes, wilderness hexes, and business hexes.

“Before the game starts, everybody is given money and they auction off all the hexes,” said Daoust. “Then there is the big question. How much should the government own, how much should the people own and should there be taxes.”

Saucestrailia, Cornhole, Brix, and QCOBBGLEBS were the four countries created by students during the first semester of school.

McDowell created the name for his classroom’s country of QCOBBGLEBS by using the first letter of everyone’s name.

“There is one kid in our class and his name starts with a Q and we didn’t know where to put his initial,” said McDowell. “So we slapped it on the front and our countries motto became the Q is silent after that.”