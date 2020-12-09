SHS Seniors participate in a civic simulation

Shenandoah High School seniors experience what it is like to create a nation and become part of the government this year.
“This is my first year of teaching government and I approached it with the idea that I wanted something different for the kids,” said Brian Daoust, Shenandoah High School Government teacher. “I wanted them to experience government.”
After looking at different approaches, Daoust selected a civic simulation called Civic Mirror that turned his four government classes into individual countries and the students into citizens within the nations they created.
Daoust described the program as a way to engage his students while learning about the government, economics, citizenship, law and business. He said each class began by creating a country and electing their government members from within the classroom. Each fictitious country has a fully functional executive, legislative and judicial branch of the government.
Senior Bryce McDowell said Daoust has a unique teaching style he enjoys that gets everyone in the classroom involved.
“I feel like it’s definitely gotten the classmates to know each other better because we have to communicate a lot in order for it to work properly,” said McDowell.
McDowell said not only has the Civic Mirror simulation created a fun learning experience, but it has also created new friendships.
“It’s a very fun class with him because he is good at what he does,” said McDowell.
Daoust said the simulation creates different obstacles based on how many students are in the class. His smallest class has ten students and the largest 25.
The countries all start with the same amount of land, which is divided into 36 hexes (small hexagons that are the same size). Daoust said the hexes are designated as specific units such as residential hexes, wilderness hexes, and business hexes.
“Before the game starts, everybody is given money and they auction off all the hexes,” said Daoust. “Then there is the big question. How much should the government own, how much should the people own and should there be taxes.”
Saucestrailia, Cornhole, Brix, and QCOBBGLEBS were the four countries created by students during the first semester of school.
McDowell created the name for his classroom’s country of QCOBBGLEBS by using the first letter of everyone’s name.
“There is one kid in our class and his name starts with a Q and we didn’t know where to put his initial,” said McDowell. “So we slapped it on the front and our countries motto became the Q is silent after that.”
Within each country, students create fictitious families and interact online and in-person in this simulation. Daoust said the simulation’s goal is to keep the families alive by making sure they have food and shelter. Then students take it a step further by creating educational opportunities, health care, insurance and security.
Daoust said jobs and businesses are created in the simulation and students create their nation’s fictitious history on how their countries were started. He said the students develop and choose to have a wealthy minority or a wealthy majority and create various cultures within each country.
Senior Alexa Munsinger said she had enjoyed the role-playing involved in the Civic Mirror simulation.
Munsinger is part of the senate in the fictitious country of Saucestrailia. She said the students in her class started by building their government and creating laws for the country’s citizens.
“The whole point of Civic Mirror is to grow your country in a successful way, make sure all the citizens are successful and staying alive and getting some companies to work out,” said Munsinger. “Our government has also made a tax law that our fake income would have a tax on it for education and health care to keep our families alive.”
Munsinger said she had learned a lot about the government’s functions through role-playing rather than reading out of a book. She said being part of the senate in the fictitious government allows her to interview others running for congress and learn what it means to be part of the government and what the government does for the country.
“It’s a lot easier to understand what you’re learning when you’re doing it rather than just reading about it,” said Munsinger.
Munsinger said she has found it interesting to learn how a bill can become a law and how the United States citizens have a voice in how our country is run.
During the congressional and presidential elections, Daoust said students campaigned by putting up posters and securing ad campaign spots on the school hallway television. He said students then fulfilled their campaign promises.
“I’ve been really excited to see them take steps that are beyond what is required,” said Daoust. “I’ve seen them create jobs out of nothing. They have paid people for services, whether it’s within or without the game. They use their Civic Mirror cash to pay people to clean their desk, consult them on what they should do next, or bring them a plate of brownies.”
Daoust said with students in quarantine this year and learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the fictional countries created a department within the government where it would be someone’s job to keep in contact with students that were learning remotely and keep them active in the simulation.
“While all that is going on, we still do assignments out of the book and traditional lectures,” said Daoust.
Daoust said with this being a presidential election year and all the turmoil in the country currently, it has given the students plenty to discuss.
While teaching in the Shenandoah Community School District, Daoust has taught fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade social studies and broadcasting. He has taught Economics, Psychology, Soc, AP World History and American History at the high school level.
