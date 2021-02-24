SHS Speech entries earn All-State Nominations

The Shenandoah High School Freshman and Varsity Speech Teams advanced to the State Competition held Feb. 6 at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Two of the team’s entries for the Large Group contest season earned All-State Nominations for the 2021 speech season. All-State Nomination is the highest level of recognition students can receive when competing through the Iowa High School Speech Association. The two nominees for this year are (top photo) Choral Reading: Feathers and Fools (Erin Baldwin, Brooke Bauer, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Alex McIntosh, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun) and (bottom photo) Group Mime: The Invention of Jealousy (Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun). Students will be awarded an All-State medal, but the All-State Festival, held on the Iowa State University campus, was canceled this year.