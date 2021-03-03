SHS Speech students participate in individual events contest

The Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Individual Events speech contest was held on Feb. 27 at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium, where 17 Shenandoah High School speech students competed in 21 different event categories.
Of the 21 entries, 16 earned Division 1 ratings and will advance to the State Individual Events contest on March 13, which will also be held in the Gladys Wirsig Auditorium. This year the SHS chose not to host an Individual Events Showcase performance but invite anyone who would like to see the students’ talents to the March 13 contest. There is a suggested $3 donation at the door.
Students and events earning a Division 1 Rating:
Sophia Adkins - Solo Musical Theatre, “Before It’s Over” from Dogfight
Elijah Schuster - Poetry, “Instructions for a Bad Day”
Elijah Schuster - Public Address, “Every Kid Needs a Champion”
Le Yuan (Jessica) Sun - Literary Program, “Love: An Addiction”
Le Yuan (Jessica) Sun - Public Address, “Self Love, Be Intentional”
Natalie VanScoy - Original Oratory - “Eating Disorder Awareness”
Natalie VanScoy - Acting, “Coffee Table”
Brooke Bauer - Prose, “Romeo and Juliet, Andy Griffith Style”
Libby Ehlers - Pose, “Spiders in the Bathtub”
Hadlee Kinghorn - Literary Program, “Fathers and Daughters”
Alexa Munsinger - Solo Musical Theatre, “I’ll Be Here” from Ordinary Days
Keelee Razee - Storytelling, “Uni the Unicorn”
Joanna Robinson - Original Oratory, “The Past Isn’t Always Pretty”
Joshua Schuster - Poetry, “Everybody Dies, But Not Everybody Lives”
Hannah Underwood - Prose, “Line without a Hook”
Kaitlyn Widger - Solo Musical Theatre, “Requiem” from Dear Evan Hanson
Students and events earning a Division 2 Rating:
Hannah Stearns - Spontaneous Speaking
Hannah Stearns - Original Oratory, “My Dream for America”
Adrian Gutschenritter - Poetry, “Unrequited Love”
Aurora Trowbridge - Solo Musical Theatre, “Home” from Beauty and the Beast
Sarah (Grem) Haynie - Poetry, “Non-Binary Dysphoric Blues”
Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Keegan Nelson expressed pride in all of the students who participated in Saturday’s contest, saying, “This is a wonderful group of students, and while we’ll whole-heartedly miss this year’s seniors, we’re excited about the talent who will continue to work with us into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all!”