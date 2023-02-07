Three of the Shenandoah Speech Team groups that performed at the 2023 IHSSA State Large Group Contest have earned All-State nominations.

The SHS Speech Team competed at the state level in Waukee on Feb. 4 with six entries. Those entries were:

Group Musical Theatre: “Anything You Can Do” — Sophia Adkins and Drew Morelock. This entry earned straight one ratings (1, 1, 1).

Solo Mime: “Astro-NOT” — Carter Phipps. This entry earned a two rating (2, 2, 2).

Ensemble Acting: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare” (Abridged) [Revised] — Annalise McIntosh and Aurora Trowbridge. This entry earned straight one ratings (1, 1, 1).

Radio Broadcasting: “SPCH” — Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter, Emily Hartmann and Jack Murren. This entry earned straight one ratings (1, 1, 1).

Choral Reading: “How They Croaked” — Allysa Bell, Emily Hartmann, Rachel Hobbie, Annalise McIntosh, Alex McIntosh, Aurora Trowbridge and Hannah Stearns. This entry earned a mixed one rating (1, 1, 2).

Group Improvisation: “Holste/Morelock/Murren” — Davin Holste, Drew Morelock and Jack Murren. This entry earned straight one ratings (1, 1, 1).

“This was an amazing showing for a quite young and growing team,” SHS Speech coach Amy Toye said in a press release. “Coaches are proud of the groups' accomplishments and their representation of SHS at today's contest.”

Out of those six entries, Toye said three earned All-State nominations.

The two SHS Speech Team groups to perform at the Large Group All-State Festival on Feb. 18, in Ames, on the Iowa State Campus are:

Group Improvisation: Davin Holste, Drew Morelock and Jack Murren.

Radio Broadcasting: "SPCH" — Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter, Emily Hartman and Jack Murren.

A third group receiving an All-State nomination that will attend the Large Group All-State Festival and receive recognition but will not perform are:

Musical Theatre: "Anything You Can Do" from "Annie Get Your Gun" — Sophia Adkins and Drew Morelock.

Toye said All-State nominees represent the best-of-the-best among IHSSA performers in the state.

“Being nominated, as performers or non-performers, is one of the highest honors students can achieve,” Toye said. “SHS and the Shenandoah coaches commend these students on their accomplishment. All-State, here comes Shenandoah!”

In a previous interview, Toye said that after the large group competitions, the season moves right into individual competitions, with the Individual District competition to be hosted by SHS on Saturday, Feb. 25.

She said the SHS speech team is looking for volunteers to help with events and run concessions throughout the day, as well as business and family sponsors for that day. Anyone interested in volunteering or being a sponsor should contact Toye at toyea@shencsd.com or 712-310-9064.

SHS will host an Individual Showcase for the public at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the high school.

The Individual State Competition will be on Saturday, March 11, in Ames.