The Shenandoah High School Speech Team presents their 2021 Large Group Showcase during a public performance at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on Jan. 31. Sophia Adkins performs “All summer in a day,” a Freshman Choral Reading that earned a Division 1 rating at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Large Group Contest on Jan. 23. The freshman and varsity teams earned Division 1 ratings for all nine events at the District Large Group Contest and will advance to the State Competition on Feb. 6.
SHS Speech Team
