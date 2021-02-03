SHS Speech Team

The Shenandoah High School Speech Team presents their 2021 Large Group Showcase during a public performance at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on Jan. 31. Sophia Adkins performs “All summer in a day,” a Freshman Choral Reading that earned a Division 1 rating at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Large Group Contest on Jan. 23. The freshman and varsity teams earned Division 1 ratings for all nine events at the District Large Group Contest and will advance to the State Competition on Feb. 6.