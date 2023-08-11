It’s not just about strength; it's about “well-rounded general physical preparedness.”

Those words are from a mentor that has worked alongside three Shenandoah High School students — Sylvia Hennings, Carys Woolsey and Jacob Rystrom — who recently competed in their first strongman competition. Hennings and Woolsey are both 16 and will be juniors this fall. Rystrom is 17 and will enter his senior year at SHS this fall.

On Aug. 5, the Ram Man Strongman Showdown was held in Plattsmouth, Nebraska as a fundraiser for retired OPD Sergeant Kevin Housh, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. George Shaw, who has been working with the three students on strength training, conditioning and endurance, said neither he nor the students knew Housh but said the event's timing drew them to the competition, and it was for a good cause with a good group of athletes.

“Even though we didn’t know (Housh) personally, it just showed how much he impacted his community by the sheer amount of people that were there for him,” Rystrom said. “Everybody had positive things to say about him.”

Athletes could compete in the Novice or Open class in the Ram Man Strongman Showdown.

Hennings and Woolsey competed in the Novice Women (single class) with five other athletes, with Hennings placing first with 30 total points and Woolsey third with 25 total points. Rystrom competed in the Novice Men (single class), with 16 other athletes placing fourth with 61.5 total points. All three were among the youngest competing in the Novice class, with no age brackets or weight class.

The Novice Class is typically for athletes who have never competed or are still considered beginners. The Open Class is generally for more experienced athletes. But Shaw, who has been mentoring the students and working with them one-on-one, said a good group of athletes that was serious about fitness showed up to compete in the Ram Man Strongman Showdown. He may have even used the word “freakishly strong” to describe some of the athletes.

The athletes competed in five events: Tire Flips + Sandbag to Shoulder, Max Axel Bar Deadlift, Plot Twist, Tire Throw and Rocky Jeep Pull.

In the Novice Women Class, Hennings and Woolsey were given 60 seconds to do two tire flips and see how many reps they could get in lifting an 80-pound sandbag from the ground to their shoulder. In the Novice Men Class, Rystrom was also given 60 seconds, but his sandbag weighed 100 pounds. The tire used in this event was compared to the size of a tractor tire.

Hennings said the Max Axel Bar Deadlift event tested them as athletes.

“We all had to work together to figure out what our weight was going to look like,” Hennings said.

Shaw explained that instead of a barbell that you would use in a gym setting at the competition, a 2-inch smooth piece of pipe was used for the Max Axel Bar Deadlift. So, he said, it is much larger in diameter than a barbell and there are no grips.

“So it’s really a test of grip strength,” Shaw said.

The Tire Throw event engages your whole body. Hennings said the object is to take a regular-size tire you would see on a vehicle and throw it like a discus as far as possible. Rystrom said Shaw taught them helpful techniques for this event during training that made a difference when competing.

While the tire throw was based on distance, the Rocky Jeep Pull competitors rose to the challenge of speed. In the Novice Women class, they were timed to see how long it took them to pull the jeep, or in the Novice class, a Polaris Ranger 40 feet and the Novice Mens 90 feet.

During training, Hennings said when they pull weight, it's never on wheels, so it was a new experience for them during the Rocky Jeep Pull event because of the momentum that takes over once you get the wheels rolling. During training, the students said they pull “dead weight,” such as large tires hooked onto ropes. During this exercise, they take turns pulling the tire for up to 2 miles, which help build overall body strength, and they consider this training exercise fun saying it’s “a good time.”

“To be strong and to look strong, you gotta earn that,” Shaw said.

While athletes generally get a list of events they will be competing in before a strongman competition to help them prepare, Shaw said there is always one mystery event. At the Ram Man Strongman Showdown, that mystery event was the Farmers Carry. The Farmers Carry requires coordination, balance and strength from the athletes as they carry a bar in each hand with weights on it down and back, judged on speed. Each athlete carried 80 pounds in each hand for the Novice Women's class. For the Novice Men class, it was 135 pounds in each hand.

Shaw said all three students did well in the competition and showed up to work.

Working on techniques and form while training with the students has always been a top priority for Shaw, and they said it paid off during the competition. Hennings and Woolsey said they arrived that day feeling pretty nervous, but they realized quickly that they had more experience and better technique than some of the other athletes they were competing against in the Novice class.

“I think we definitely could have gotten more reps” when it came to throwing the sandbag from the ground to their shoulder, but they focused on the technique Shaw had taught them, Hennings said. They also said having the opportunity to train using tires and sandbags before the competition gave them an advantage of feeling prepared.

The three SHS students said they went into the competition prepared and found that when the adrenaline kicked in, they did a little bit better than they had been during training.

“I think we all pulled a lot better than in practice,” Woosley said. “When we were in practice, I was pulling 175, and I thought that was it for me, and then we hit 195, and it was almost a breeze.”

Rystrom said he found himself staring at the ceiling wide awake the night before, anticipating the competition. He attended another strongman competition about two years ago and was too young to compete, but learned valuable tips and techniques that day from other athletes.

“I learned a lot that day,” Rystom said about the first competition he attended. “A lot of people talked to me and helped me with different techniques.”

While the athletes took the competition seriously at the Ram Man Strongman Showdown, Shaw said the camaraderie was outstanding and everyone was there to cheer on each other.

“Most people are there to do their very best,” Shaw said. “But they're going to be supportive and cheer on the competitors because you don’t want to beat somebody on their off day; you want to beat them on their best day. If you go to something like that and somebody out lifts you, just know you got more work to do.”

Shaw said, “Good competition is never anything to be afraid of. To beat somebody that’s inferior, there's no pride in that.”

With other events happening alongside the strongman competition, they said the crowd grew larger as the day went on, and it was a positive environment. They said by the time the Rocky Jeep Pull event rolled around, a large group of people was cheering the competitors on, but the kids said they could still single out Shaw's voice and focus on what he was telling them during the pull.

“Most of those lifts, it's you and one other person,” Rystrom said. “So you're putting yourself out there. You just have to give it your all and show them what you’ve got.”

Rystrom said he appreciated the positive energy throughout the event and the knowledge that everyone was there to help each other.

Feeling nervous and excited all at the same time about competing, Henning said she underestimated herself when it came to the competition, and having Woosley there helped push her to do better.

“We (Henning and Woosley) were both in swim team, and we’ve always been neck and neck together,” Henning said. “We kind of push each other in that sense to work harder. I definitely surprised myself, I would say.”

Woosley said, not knowing exactly what to expect at the competition; she found the Max Axel Bar Deadlift the most challenging event. She said all eyes were on those competing, and “everyone knew if you made a mistake.” But her strongest event, she thought, was the Tire Flips + Sandbag to Shoulder.

“It's (the strongman competition) encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone,” Woosley said. “I was very out of my comfort zone. So I feel like it inspired me to try more things that I might not try.”

Woosley said she went into the competition familiar with all the events, but there were some differences from how they trained.

“I knew what I was doing,” Woosley said. “We always practiced heavier, too. With the sandbag, we practiced 100 pounds, and then competition was only 80. It was like a breeze for us.”

All three said they had to figure out how to balance the weighted bars for the Farmers Carry as it was a bit different than how they practice at home in the gym. While training with Shaw, he has a square frame that helps balance the weight as they walk, whereas, in competition, they carry the two barbells, one in each hand with weights on the end.

“I know it was supposed to be a fun day for me, but I was a little discouraged when I didn’t make podium,” Rystrom said. “So that’s going to push me to be harder on myself and work on technique more as the year goes on.”

Hennings and Woosley have been working with Shaw for the past four months and Rystrom since he was a freshman in high school. Once the coordinator for the Shenandoah Fire Deptarment Cadet program, Shaw said that after retiring from the department, he gradually started working with students on conditioning, endurance and strength training to supplement what they are already doing as part of the athletic programs at school.

“It’s not a job,” Shaw said. “If somebody shows a genuine interest in strength and their dedicated, disciplined, determined, we go to work.”

Shaw said it was about giving those kids “a little bit of a nudge in the right direction to make some fitness health choices.”

Hennings, Woosley and Rystom are all involved in the athletics program at SHS. Hennings and Woosley said they work with Shaw five days a week and Rystom twice weekly, as he is lifting at school, too. Henning said it was an excellent way for her to get ready and be prepared for the upcoming volleyball season.

“The school workouts are great, but there's so many people in your group there's not that connection,” Hennings said. “There's nothing keeping me accountable to want to keep doing it. I knew volleyball season was coming up, and I didn’t want to be out of shape.”

Woosley said she was thinking of long-term goals when she started training with Shaw.

“The school program, it’s great, but sometimes I didn’t really connect with it the way other people did,” Woolsey said. “And I was thinking long-term. I want to learn how to be strong and healthy for when I’m older.”

Shaw said, “To be strong, to be focused on fitness is always going to be a better longevity lifestyle.”

Rystrom said training with Shaw fits well with the sports programs at SHS. He said while other students sit at home during school breaks, he usually works out at the gym with Shaw to stay on top of his fitness and says it pays off when practice rolls around before the beginning of the season. He said he also enjoys demonstrating new techniques and forms to other teammates that he has learned from Shaw.

Shaw compared the strongmen competitions to working on the farm and said you never know what you might encounter at one of these competitions that you must figure out how to move or lift. He compared the Tire Throw event to stacking hay bales on the farm.

“If you were throwing square bales, it would be no different,” Shaw said. “If you start throwing hay in the morning, you're throwing it differently in the afternoon. Because whatever you have left is all you have left.”

Shaw said eventually, you do what you must to get the hay bales where they need to be. He said you're using your knees and hips to get it where it needs to go.

“So strongman is a lot like that,” Shaw said. “Sometimes you’ll see big rocks, and you just gotta figure out how to rustle around and get ahold of it and, can I pick it up?! Form is part of it, but sometimes you just gotta do the work and be strong when it comes down to it.”

Shaw said the day was exciting for him, seeing the students he works with compete in a sport that most young people aren’t interested in and seeing the training and work they had done pay off. He said you typically see high school kids interested in structured sports like baseball, softball, football, wrestling, volleyball or track.

“So to see something different outside their comfort zone, outside the normal focus, is fun,” Shaw said.

Shaw feels that competing in a strongman competition will also help push the students as athletes to reach the next level.

“Fitness is not a one size fits all, and it's not something you can mandate or make somebody do,” Shaw said. “They’ve gotta want it for themselves.”

Shaw said he creates a positive environment for students who want to be a part of a well-rounded fitness program that will stay with them for a lifetime, but he said it isn’t going to appeal to everyone and that’s okay. With a couple of kids heading off to college this year that he worked with, Shaw hopes that he has given them the knowledge and confidence to walk into any gym and know what to do without apprehension.

What's next for Henning, Woosley and Rystrom? They say they are all three looking forward to competing again in a strongman competition. And they all know with certainty that to be a strong person, you have to have the right attitude, be consistent and work on conditioning and endurance as well as strength training.

Shaw said at 16 and 17 years of age, there is a great deal of opportunity for them. It is “just a matter of how they apply it," he said.