SHS students participate in Mock Trials over Zoom

Shenandoah High School students faced unique challenges while competing during the Mock Trials this year.

Typically held in person, this year students in Kyan Kirkholm’s Modern Problems class at Shenandoah High School competed in Mock Trials over Zoom March 1 – 4. Kirkholm said the past four years, students have traveled to Mason City to compete against that region’s teams. With the competition being held over Zoom this year, he said students competed against teams from all over the state.

“We had about four weeks less time to prepare for the case because the second semester started later and the competition started earlier,” said Kirkholm. “ With that said, the students did great.”

Tysen Shaw, a SHS student who competed in the Mock Trials, said holding the event over Zoom made organization more difficult.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everyone had their own room with their own laptop,” said Shaw. “It became a little complicated to set up everyone’s call and try to avoid any connection issues.”

Shaw said some of the challenges were voice lag, which made it hard to understand what the person said, and having the Zoom call stop for up to 20 seconds.