SHS students participate in Mock Trials over Zoom

Shenandoah High School students faced unique challenges while competing during the Mock Trials this year.
Typically held in person, this year students in Kyan Kirkholm’s Modern Problems class at Shenandoah High School competed in Mock Trials over Zoom March 1 – 4. Kirkholm said the past four years, students have traveled to Mason City to compete against that region’s teams. With the competition being held over Zoom this year, he said students competed against teams from all over the state.
“We had about four weeks less time to prepare for the case because the second semester started later and the competition started earlier,” said Kirkholm. “ With that said, the students did great.”
Tysen Shaw, a SHS student who competed in the Mock Trials, said holding the event over Zoom made organization more difficult.
“Everyone had their own room with their own laptop,” said Shaw. “It became a little complicated to set up everyone’s call and try to avoid any connection issues.”
Shaw said some of the challenges were voice lag, which made it hard to understand what the person said, and having the Zoom call stop for up to 20 seconds.
“It was also difficult to know when to start your turn to speak as sometimes the audio would cut out and you wouldn’t know if you were being asked a question or not,” said Shaw.
Students portray attorneys and witnesses presenting both sides of a theoretical legal case during a mock trial. While the competition provides a learning experience into the legal process for students, it also aids in developing critical thinking skills and growing research, preparation and presentation skills.
There were two teams from the Modern Problems class that argued a civil case that involved a lightning strike at a concert venue resulting in an attendant’s death. The first team included Erin Baldwin, Brooke Bauer, Carter Ruzek, Avery Martin, Jessica Sun, Baylee Richardson and Riley Hunter. The second team included Shaw, Elizabeth Rooker, Carter Backus, Jaiden Egbert, Amelia Mattes, David Rendon, Braden Knight and Olivia McAlpin.
Students receiving outstanding witness awards were Bauer, Egbert, Martin and Hunter. Oustanding Lawyers awards went to Baldwin, Knight and McAlpin.