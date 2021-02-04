SHS students work on projects as a tribute to the five Sullivan Brothers

For the 12th year, Kyan Kirkholm’s American History class at the Shenandoah High School has paid tribute to the five Sullivan Brothers from Waterloo, a vital part of Iowa’s history in the war. The five brothers, George, Frank, Joseph, Madison and Al, all enlisted into the Navy after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. The five brothers were assigned to the USS Juneau with 600 other sailors. On Nov. 13, 1942, the USS Juneau was hit by a Japanese torpedo sinking the Juneau and killing most of the crew, including the five Sullivan brothers. There were only ten sailors who survived the blast.
As a result of this incident and the four Borgstrom brothers’ death, the Sole Survivor Policy was adopted.
Students in Kirkholm’s class read about the Sullivan’s, watched the Hollywood movie “The Fighting Sullivans,” and watched the documentary of what happened to the Sullivan brothers in their final days. The class also had the opportunity to watch the discovery of the Juneau that took place in 2019.
The class then created multiple projects in honor of the Sullivans and sent those projects to Kelley Sullivan, Al Sullivan’s granddaughter. Al was the only Sullivan who was married. He married Katherine Mary Roof when he was 19 and had one son, Jimmy. Jimmy is the father of Kelley Sullivan. Kelley is a third-grade teacher in Cedar Falls.
In 2020 Kelley Sullivan spoke about her family to the student body and faculty at the Shenandoah High School and community members.
This year, the class projects were divided between the four American History classes and incorporated Gabby Sparks’ third-grade students in Shenandoah.
First hour American History: Abby Martin and Morgan Cook divided the first class hour into five groups of two to make brochures. Each brochure individually highlighted one brother. They included details about the brother’s childhood, hobbies and life before the Navy. The students then talked about the Sullivan’s Navy career and thanked the Sullivan’s for their family’s sacrifice and talked about the Sullivan tributes.
Second hour American History: Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens divided the class into five groups and assigned them the following. The sinking of the USS Juneau. The discovery of the USS Juneau. The DD-537. The DDG-68 and the Christening of the ships. The class researched the topic they were given, creating four questions for Kelley and thanked her for the family’s sacrifice. They also took a picture of themselves and shared something about each group member.
Fifth hour American History: Valeria Cardona and Kathryn Nicholas divided the class into five groups and assigned each group a brother. Each group had to research and find out information about the brother they were given. The groups asked Kelly four questions about the family and thanked the Sullivan family for their sacrifice.
Seventh hour American History: Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers had the students take all they had learned and make a memory packet of the Sullivan family. In the memory packet, they had to answer different questions about the topic they were given. Included were pictures and information about the five brothers, their family, how the USS Juneau sank and the history.
Third grade students: Cambre Schutt and Sophia Adkins incorporated Kelley Sullivan’s third-grade class from Cedar Falls into the tribute this year. Students from Shenandoah in Gabby Sparks’ third grade class were matched with third grade students from Kelley’s class to create a pen pal scenario. Schutt and Akins gave a presentation to the Shenandoah third grade class about the Sullivans and directed the class in writing their letters to the third grade class from Cedar Falls. Schutt and Adkins said the students were very excited to talk with new friends their age.