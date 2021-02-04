SHS students work on projects as a tribute to the five Sullivan Brothers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, the class projects were divided between the four American History classes and incorporated Gabby Sparks’ third-grade students in Shenandoah.

First hour American History: Abby Martin and Morgan Cook divided the first class hour into five groups of two to make brochures. Each brochure individually highlighted one brother. They included details about the brother’s childhood, hobbies and life before the Navy. The students then talked about the Sullivan’s Navy career and thanked the Sullivan’s for their family’s sacrifice and talked about the Sullivan tributes.

Second hour American History: Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens divided the class into five groups and assigned them the following. The sinking of the USS Juneau. The discovery of the USS Juneau. The DD-537. The DDG-68 and the Christening of the ships. The class researched the topic they were given, creating four questions for Kelley and thanked her for the family’s sacrifice. They also took a picture of themselves and shared something about each group member.

Fifth hour American History: Valeria Cardona and Kathryn Nicholas divided the class into five groups and assigned each group a brother. Each group had to research and find out information about the brother they were given. The groups asked Kelly four questions about the family and thanked the Sullivan family for their sacrifice.