SHS to host car show Oct. 16

Car show enthusiast’s around the Shenandoah area will have one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly and cars are put into storage.
The Shenandoah High School Automotive Technology Program will hold its inaugural car show on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school parking lot. There will be a $10 registration fee to enter a car into the car show, and spectators can make a free-will donation. All proceeds from the car show will go towards the Automotive Technology Program to purchase tools or fund field trips.
SHS Automotive Technology Program instructor Terry Whitehead said holding a car show is a great way to engage the students in the art of restoring cars and an excellent opportunity to raise money for the program.
“We want to grow the program,” said Whitehead. “We need bigger facilities, and it’s tough to get funding to get the tools we need for the students to use.”
Whitehead has been the instructor of the program at Shenandoah High School for the past four years. He said it sounded like a great idea when approached about holding a car show at the high school by a couple of local residents that frequent car shows.
“This has been on their bucket list to have a car show at the Shenandoah High School parking lot,” said Whitehead. “I don’t think it’s ever been done.”
Whitehead, a fan of car shows himself, hopes to see alumni bring vehicles in for the show. He said his love for older cars came from his dad Glen Whitehead, who went to many shows and helped judge. Terry Whitehead said he hopes to someday finish some of the projects his dad started.
Whitehead said he had received a lot of help organizing the event from Mark Godfread of Shenandoah and Leonard Thompson of Essex. He appreciates the support from the staff at the high school and individuals who have donated their time to help distribute flyers and for the donation of the trophies.
“I am a rookie at this and am definitely leaning on people to guide me,” said Whitehead
Whitehead hopes to have 10 students help with judging the cars at the show. He said local organizers that have helped him are anticipating at least 100 cars at the event. The categories for judging are best car, best truck, best GM, best Ford, best Mopar and best other.
Whitehead hopes having the Automotive Technology Program hold an annual car show will encourage younger generations to appreciate and be interested in the tradition of restoring cars and organizing car shows.
Whitehead said the automotive program at the high school teaches students the fundamentals of a car engine, light maintenance and diagnosing issues the first year. In the second and third year of the program, he said students work on larger projects like engine and transmission removal and working on breaks.