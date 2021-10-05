SHS to host car show Oct. 16

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitehead, a fan of car shows himself, hopes to see alumni bring vehicles in for the show. He said his love for older cars came from his dad Glen Whitehead, who went to many shows and helped judge. Terry Whitehead said he hopes to someday finish some of the projects his dad started.

Whitehead said he had received a lot of help organizing the event from Mark Godfread of Shenandoah and Leonard Thompson of Essex. He appreciates the support from the staff at the high school and individuals who have donated their time to help distribute flyers and for the donation of the trophies.

“I am a rookie at this and am definitely leaning on people to guide me,” said Whitehead

Whitehead hopes to have 10 students help with judging the cars at the show. He said local organizers that have helped him are anticipating at least 100 cars at the event. The categories for judging are best car, best truck, best GM, best Ford, best Mopar and best other.

Whitehead hopes having the Automotive Technology Program hold an annual car show will encourage younger generations to appreciate and be interested in the tradition of restoring cars and organizing car shows.