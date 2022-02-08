SHS to host District Individual Speech Contest Feb. 26

On Feb. 26, Shenandoah High School will host an Individual Events District Speech Contest. The event is part of the normal Iowa High School Speech Association’s (IHSSA’s) competition season. The contest is open to the public, so any and all are welcome to attend. Student performances will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through early afternoon.

Anyone who might be interested in a more hands-on approach should consider volunteering for part or all of the contest day. If you’d like to volunteer your time, please contact the speech team’s head coach, me, by emailing toyea@shencsd.com or calling 712-310-9064.

The contest will feature high school students from the Southwest District competing in 14 separate events. At an Individual Events competition, students enter and compete independently, or on their own. The Large Group season is currently winding down and will officially end on Feb. 19.

Schools participating at the Shenandoah contest site will include Bedford, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Creston, Diagonal, Essex, Fremont Mills, Glenwood, Lamoni, Lenox, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr, Red Oak, South Page, Southwest Valley, Stanton, Treynor, and the host school, Shenandoah.

Students can compete in the areas of acting, after dinner speaking, expository address, improvisation, literary program, original oratory, poetry, prose, public address, radio news announcing, reviewing, spontaneous speaking, solo musical theater or storytelling. Participants may enter up to two of these categories and are ultimately attempting to earn a Division 1 rating in order to proceed on to the State Contest on Mar. 12.

The ultimate goal and mission of the IHSSA is to create confident and capable public speakers and communicators. Attending IHSSA contests is an excellent way to see students practicing and working to master these skills. These are students who cherish and excel in the performance arts, and SHS is honored to be one of the chosen arenas for showcasing those talents.

Shenandoah speech has hosted the District Individual contest several times in the past, but this year the speech team tried something different. They sought sponsors to help with the costs of running the contest as well as with yearly speech costs which include contest entry fees; payment of royalties; travel expenses; and costs for costuming, properties, and set construction throughout the year.

Local businesses, and even individuals or families, chose from different levels of sponsorship. Thankfully some very generous businesses and families joined in the cause.

This year’s contest will be sponsored in full by the Shenandoah Rotary Club.

Ratings, which is what everyone, ultimately, wants to see, will be sponsored by the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation.

We’ve also had several sign on as center sponsors: No Coast Candle, Pella, the Schierkolk Family, Sheri’s and John and Gayle Teget.

Or as co-sponsors of centers: The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, Mace and Robin Hensen, Serenity Studio & Spa and Shenandoah Nutrition.

Students and coaches are thrilled that all of our sponsorship opportunities have been spoken for. Shenandoah is truly a generous community.

As an added treat for both participants and attendees, the concession stand will be serving Donut Stop donuts, among many other treats and sweets. Also, Shenandoah Nutrition will be on site serving tea and coffee beverages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.