The Shenandoah High School track champions were recognized at the Shenandoah City Council’s June 13 meeting.

The 800-meter medley relay team of Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee ran 1:32.99 to earn the coveted first place honor at the 2A Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships run at Drake Stadium. The quartet also set a new school record. Alex Razee earned an additional gold medal in the 400-meter run, running it in 49.22 and also posting a school record. Hunter Dukes and Cole Graham were unable to attend the meeting due to a baseball game.

“We are pleased to have part of the track team here and wanted to recognize them with their coach, Ty Ratliff for claiming championships in the 800-meter sprint relay and 400-meters,” Mayor Roger McQueen said. “Congratulations! We are proud of you all and am so glad you could come tonight so you could be recognized.”

Each athlete received a plaque from the council.

McQueen also said he was also happy to pass along the news that a crew is working on the new floor in the Old Armory.

“It will be a big improvement and I’ll keep you updated as that moves along,” he said.

Councilman Jon Brantner and councilwoman Rita Gibson both added to McQueen’s good news. Brantner gave a big thank you to all of the volunteers for Memorial Day and Gibson said she heard from parents who said thank you to the city for all the hard work in getting the pool open.

McQueen asked the council and those attending to observe a moment of silence to honor community members who have passed in the past two weeks.

“We have lost two of our citizens. Marlin Tillman was a past city councilman, and Barry Lowthorp was on the airport board for years. Please, a moment of silence for those two,” McQueen asked.

In other business, council members heard from David Riley, manager of Shenandoah Sanitation about the City Wide Clean up.

“This year went very, very smoothly as far as the City Wide Clean up,” Riley said. “We have a good system going. We did have an increase of nearly $3,000, with about the same amount of trash hauling that we did last year. That has to do with the rates of hauling the containers, the equipment use and the increase in wages.

“We had 34 hauls this year compared to last year’s haul of 35. We did it in a quicker manner, and we are trying to make it more efficient to keep costs down for the city. We also talked about the possibility of going two times a year. We are totally on board for doing that.”

Council members said they have heard nothing but positive comments and thanked Riley for the excellent work that was done. The council approved Riley’s report and authorized the city clerk to execute a check to Shenandoah Sanitation for expenses incurred in the amount of $20,261.81.

Council members also approved the following:

Annual renewal permit #LC0044429 Class C Retail Alcohol License for Elm Street Grill located at 1800 S. Elm

Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor permits for Casey’s Store #1712, Casey’s Store #2539, Dollar General Store #2279, Fareway Stores, Inc. #938, Hy-Vee Food Store, Rocstop, Wal-Mart Store #1683 and Shenandoah CBD. The annual renewal permits will be valid from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Appointing Jean Debban as a member of the Low Rent Housing Board. Debban will replace Bruce Baldwin, and her term will run through Feb 1, 2025.

Appointing Daniel Cox as a Library Trustee to replace the vacancy left by Vaughn Livingston. The term expires June 30, 2029.

Abstract of Claims #2023-23 for $790,348.38

The amendment of Chapter 92 of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to water rates, second reading. During the May 23 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council unanimously passed the first reading for water and sewer rates. The proposed increase each year for three years for city water rates is 1.5%, and for sewer rates, an 11% increase for the first year is proposed, with a 10% increase the following two years. The motion to waive the third reading failed.

The amendment of Chapter 99 of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to sewer rates with the edit of “each month” shall read as “daily” as recommended by the city’s financial advisor. This was the second reading. No motion was made to waive the third reading.

Resolution 2023-40, the final disposal of city owned property located at 300 Sycamore St. and 505 W. Valley Ave. to Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center and authorize the mayor and city clerk to execute any and all documents on behalf of the city necessary to complete the transfer of property. The final amount due is $2.

The Joint Participation Agreement between the City of Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa Planning Council for the Regional Transit System for Public Transportation in the amount of $5,000. The period of time is from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Gibson noted that the city has done this for several years prior. Councilman Kim Swank wanted to make mention of the rides that SWIPCO offers kids in the summer.

“It’s a great program, and I really do appreciate their efforts there,” he said.

Proposed Budget Amendments for FY23. A public hearing is set for June 27, at 6 p.m.

Allowing the city clerk to publish notice to solicit bids of the sale of city owned property which includes a 1971 AMC Deuce/Fire Truck and a 2019 Peterbilt/Rural Tanker Truck. Brantner inquired as to why the city is selling a 2019 vehicle. City Administrator AJ Lyman said that the fire department found that the tanker truck does not meet their needs.

“The department didn’t use it as often as they would like. They are looking to replace it with a piece of equipment that will be utilized,” he said. “The note that it was purchased on was paid by the townships and the fire protection districts. The trustees are in support of it.”

Allowing the city clerk to publish notice to solicit bids of city-owned lots and/or houses available for purchase by sealed bids.

Change Order #3 on the 2022 Street Improvement Project, a reduction of $14,266.08 in the contract with Western Engineering, Co.

Pay Application #7 in the amount of $31,482.64 to Western Engineering, Co. for 2022 Street Improvements

A street closure request from the Eagles Club for June 17. The closure will include W. Thomas from Elm St. to Maple St. from 8 a.m. to midnight. The event is a barbeque competition, and the winner will take part in the ShenDig Barbeque Championship in July.

A street closure request and 4-way stops on corners of Priest Park for The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah on July 1 for the city celebration. A map is available at City Hall.

Rate/Salary for Part-Time/Full-Time Employees of the City of Shenandoah for Misc. Depts.

Rate/Salaries for full-time and part-time employees of the City of Shenandoah for FY 2024 as approved in FY 2024 Budget/Union Agreement. Lists of wages are available at City Hall.

There were several agreements approved between the city and city residents for the demolition of property. City administrator said that the residents will contract and pay a business to demolish the house, present the paid bill to the city and the city will reimburse through a grant up to $7500 per property. Residents’ properties include: Margo Taylor at 204 E. Lowell Ave., Joe Lewis at 813 W. Nishna and 811 W. Nishna, CL Kinney Inc. at 1213 W. Sheridan Ave.

Councilman Kim Swank shared a report from Parks and Recreation and wanted to be sure to emphasis the committee’s appreciation.

“The park board wants to send a big thank you to the water and sewer department,” he said. “They had their biggest pump go out and it was going to take six to eight weeks to fix it. Thanks to our talented water and wastewater department, they found a way around it.”

He added that the pool plans to be open fulltime in July because they should have the staffing available to do that.

The council’s June 27 meeting will include a public hearing for a budget amendment.