SHS transforms parking lot into car show for a second year

Next weekend the SHS parking lot will transform into a brilliant display of dazzling cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

For a second year, the Shenandoah High School Automotive Technology Program is hosting its car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Shenandoah High School parking lot. In addition to cars and trucks, the students in the program have added divisions for motorcycles and tractors this year.

SHS Automotive Technology Instructor Terry Whitehead said they had a good turnout for last year’s car show, with roughly 40 vehicles registered. He said they also learned a few things to help this year be even more successful. Along with feeling a little more organized this year, he said the students plan to move the judging process along quicker. He said registration would begin at 9 a.m., judging from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with awards at 2 p.m.

Whitehead said the high school parking lot is the perfect venue for a car show and said he and other students had spent some time over the past year attending other car shows to get new ideas. He would like to double the number of entries this year and hopes for good weather.

New classes have been added to encourage more people to bring their vehicles out for this year’s car show. Whitehead said he and the students hope that by adding more classes, they will see the classic cars and some original and unique entries. He said for car and truck classes; there would be trophies for best of show car, best of show truck, best Ford, best Chevy, best Mopar, best ever, best in progress, best student and best rat rod. For tractors, the classes will be best of show, best paint and best student and for motorcycles, the classes will be best of show motorcycle, best Harley, best custom and best trike.

Whitehead was pleased with the response last year and said people were impressed with the student’s involvement in the car show. There are currently 21 students in the Automotive Technology Program, and again this year, students will be the judges for the car show. Whitehead feels holding the car show is a great way to

get students more involved in the community and offers them a different way to enjoy vehicles, not just repair them.

“The direction of our Auto Program is to learn automotive principles, component identification and diagnosis, and service fundamentals,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead said safety skills are also a large part of the class all three years.

“That way, when the students get out on their own they’re more comfortable,” Whitehead said. “They will be doing things the right way in a safe environment.”

The cost to register a vehicle, tractor or motorcycle in the car show is $10. For those attending the car show, entry is a free-will donation. Whitehead said all proceeds would go toward the Automotive Technology Program to help with project capabilities, purchase tools and equipment and grow the program. He said several local businesses offered financial support this year for the car show to purchase trophies and encouraged the community to stop out and support the students and the program.