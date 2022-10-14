Sidney City Council approves application for CDBG Grant

The Sidney City Council approved a resolution authorizing an application to the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Program at its Monday, Oct. 10.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is a flexible program that helps provide economic opportunities and assist community leaders in planning community revitalization.

As the council opened the public hearing, Danielle Briggs from SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) joined the council via a phone call to work with council members on gathering information for the grant application. She first read required information necessary for the public hearing and told the council that the plan will take approximately nine months to develop, and that grants awarded can total up to $25,000, with a 15% match by the city.

Briggs said she received 123 responses from the survey SWIPCO had sent out.

“That’s quite a number,” she said. “We've never had a community send it that many. The top community needs were job creation, neighborhood revitalization, recreation and housing, and economic development. We just need to have a discussion on those topics and how you want to address those needs. Are there potential projects or activities that you are thinking about that will address those specifically?”

Council member Don Benedict said it's an ongoing process and that the council continually looks at changes they can make. Council members shared work that’s been done with city cleanup efforts, to run down properties and areas of recreation.

“We are looking for ideas that work and for help with the things we’ve already been trying to get accomplished,” Benedict said. “Can you help steer us in the right direction? Our community is behind us with this.”

Briggs said that everything put into the application isn’t necessarily required, but rather offers plans and ideas of what could potentially be done.

“We can put as many things in the plan as we want, but when it comes time to implement, we can prioritize,” she said. “We need to look specially at what will benefit the entire city.”

Mayor Ken Brown told Briggs that he is talking to an economic developer from another city to see if he can meet with the council and give some direction. Briggs said the major theme in the surveys deal with jobs and housing, but she would send further information to the council as she gets through all the surveys.

As there were no public comments, the public meeting was closed. The application is due date is Nov. 1.

Steve Perry, city engineer, is looking to close out the USDA project that’s been ongoing for five years.

“I have a couple of numbers for you tonight and they are all for Ferguson Waterworks, LLC, for the water meter installation,” he said. “We've had a discussion regarding the change out of all of the meters. They have completed 448. In talking to Brenda (Benedict), our counting is 535 meters that we have within our system. Some couldn’t be changed out due to the size, some are not accessible and will require additional work. There are still a few that can’t be located or shut off. There are a variety of items that relate to getting to that 535. But, we are under a timeline to get the USDA project closed out. We’ll be five years here in two weeks. So, the change order is a deduct because right now they have only completed 448.”

Perry reminded the board that when the meter project was first started it was going to be outside the scope of the USDA project. When he and the council realized there was still grant money that could be leveraged or they would lose it, they added the water meter project.

“That’s where we are today,” he said. “By closing out the project site with Ferguson, we were able to leverage all the grant money. We will still have other meters that need to be changed out, but that will be a different contract with Ferguson going forward. This is the cutoff with the project.”

Under Perry’s recommendations, as related to Ferguson Waterworks, LLC, the council approved Change Order No. 1 for $33, 822.64 as a deduct from the final contract amount, Pay Request No. 2 for 95% of the adjusted contracting amount of $161,598.19 and Pay Request No. 3 in the amount of $8,605.17 for the final 5% retainage.

Perry added one last item.

“We are working around a $5,000 budget to meet the memorandum agreement we have with the USDA to provide a jump drive to the Historical State Preservation Office,” he said. “The agreement we entered into with the USDA, who funded the project, is that we would memorialize the water tower. We need to move to the last step of that. The document is all written, and we have all sizes of photos. That’s the last piece that we need to get pulled together, and in a couple of weeks, we’ll be getting that done. It will be paid for with USDA money so we’ll have another bill here.”

City Librarian Riley Moreland delivered her monthly report to the board.

“As far as numbers, we had 270 headcount in the library, plus our community room was used three times with 27 attendees,” she said. “We had 413 items circulated, and our Facebook was very busy with 2,213 interactions. A lot of the Facebook is due to Sidney Brew. Their cross sharing helps get our stuff out there. I hope they keep it up.”

The library has started its youth programs for the fall, and Moreland said they have had many take part.

“We meet on the fourth Monday of the month, and we have them working on all sorts of things,” she said. “We talked about collaboration and then worked on a collaborative project. They were very proud of the work they did. We have adult programs, too. Many arts and crafts are planned in the next few months.”

The library may be getting a telescope, as Moreland said she is looking at a program through the American Astronomical Society.

“They provide a telescope at a reduced cost through donations,” she said. “I would have to get some training, but I will keep you updated.”

Moreland is planning to send out a community survey for information as she works on the library’s five-year plan.

In other business:

• The council approved the Sept. 26 minutes, Payroll Report No. 20, October claims and have added scrap metal to the list for Clean-Up Days on Oct. 21-22. The council approved a motion to table a decision about compact car parking around the square until its workshop meeting on Oct. 24.

• Council members approved an agreement between the city and Joyce A. Moseley that added $3,000 to the initial contract created in August. The addition was added for the partial payment toward the demolition of the South Springs building.

• The council approved a resolution for the city’s Comprehensive Plan "Vision 2040", as well as a resolution setting the salaries for appointed officials and employees of the City of Sidney for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

• The council approved the appointment of five members to serve on the Low Rent Housing Commission. Members are Kim Reed, Randy Moreland, Cindy Debout, Judy Braunschweig and Randy West. Council members also approved selling six manhole covers to the Hamburg city officials for $4,812. Brown said the manhole covers had been ordered when working on the street project, but were not being used.

• The council approved an LED lighting upgrade proposal for all city buildings. Brown said that there is an incentive from MidAmerican Energy to help with the cost and it could reduce their electrical bills by nearly 50%.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be Oct. 24.