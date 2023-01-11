Sidney City Council approves bid for paving reconstruction project

City engineer Steve Perry opened bids for the highly anticipated paving reconstruction project on Clay Street at the Sidney City Council Jan. 9 meeting.

Perry said he received two bids, and he opened them at the meeting to share with the council. After opening and closing a public hearing without public comment, council members accepted and approved the lowest bid. It was from Oldcastle Materials Midwest Co., Omaha, for $207,025.90, which included an alternate price of $7,750 in the event of unsuitable subgrade.

“Our estimate going into bid was right at $200,000," Perry said. "Oldcastle has done work in Sidney and on several projects for our firm in the past, so we would have no hesitation to recommend them an award in that amount. The work is to be done before the end of June so it will be an early spring start.”

He added that he would prepare the notice of award and the contract and submit it to Oldcastle Materials within the week.

A second public hearing was opened to allow disposal of real property owned by the city. There was no public comment before closing the hearing. The council approved Resolution 2022-40, disposing city property, after the decommissioning of a city well site, by transferring it to the adjacent property in a contractual agreement with Joyce Moseley.

There were several other resolutions approved on the evening. Those included Resolution 2023-1, naming Arbor Bank as the depository institution for the city; Resolution 2023-2, adopting the 2023 IRS mileage reimbursement of 65.5 cents per mile driven for business use; Resolution 2023-3, authorizing city clerk Lisa Cowles to pay all regular and necessary expenses for the city; Resolution 2023-4, setting a policy for the cash and change drawer.

Sheryl Sanders, speaking on behalf of the Cemetery Board of Trustees delivered a brief recap of the past six years to council members.

“We were appointed in November of 2016 and we have done well. We’ve repaired over 600 stones," she said. "We have raised about $3,000 a year in public donations, and we received a one-time grant from the city for $10,000.”

Sanders said that when the restoration process began, the board was very fortunate to find someone whose passion was to help repair cemeteries.

“He charged about $50 a stone," she said. "Because of his low price, we were really able to make a big dent in repairs within the cemetery. But since then, he has retired and we have secured another person, a preservationist, who takes great care in going about each stone the way it should be done. She does an excellent job and reports everything she does so it’s documented perfectly. However, her repairs run from $80 to over $400 a piece. So you can see that there is going to be a big difference in what we’re able to do every year because of that change in price.”

She realizes that their donations will only cover a fraction of what has been done and that the donations may eventually run out because it’s generally the same people who donate each year.

“We would like to respectfully ask that you give us some help with our projects and consider giving us a budget, no matter what it might be,” Sanders requested.

Mayor Ken Brown asked Sanders if she had an amount in mind.

Sanders chuckled and said, “We would love $10,000 a year but we are pretty sure we won’t be getting that. What we get, we will use it well and faithfully.”

She thanked council members for listening and told them that the trustees aren’t looking for them to solve the problem, but are just looking for some help.

Sandra Bengtson added, “And, as part of the cemetery board, I want to thank you for approving the signage project. It’s something that needed done for many years, and we appreciate it.”

Darol Hankins was at the meeting to express his displeasure of a notice to abate nuisance he received from the city.

“I was wondering if there was some way of picking the people you’re sending abatements to. I am asking because I go around town and see properties worse than mine,” he said.

Hankins has four properties in town and said he will be getting rid of two this week and that he had to drop a price on a property because of the condition of the property next door. He said he feels the council picks and chooses who gets the letters.

City Clerk Lisa Cowles wanted to clarify the process for Hankins.

“When we receive a complaint in our office, we have a protocol to follow," she said. "The staff has to verify the complaint, a letter is sent and we go from there. There’s a certain procedure. The complaints come from anyone in the city, it doesn’t come from the council.”

Hankins said he’s received the same picture several times and doesn’t know what to get rid of or what specifically the council wants done.

“I just want to know what you want me to do with my property on Main Street. If there is something you need me to do, just let me know what it is. It will all be taken care of before spring,” he said.

In addition, Sheryl Sanders said she is frustrated with a similar letter.

“When is the harassment going to stop?" she asked the council. "I moved in 15 years ago and had a letter within the week.”

She said the cars that the council shared pictures of run, but one doesn’t have plates because they were stolen over a year ago and she hesitates to put the new ones on.

“I want to know what I need to do,” Sanders said. She pointed out other properties with problems and wondered why they weren’t cleaning up their yards.

“If it’s going to go for one, it has to go for all,” Sanders said.

Brown reminded her that the council doesn’t decide who gets the letters, but that it starts with a complaint and then a followup by the council. Sanders said she will weed eat where it is needed and will rake the leaves to help tidy up the property.

In other business, the council approved the minutes from the Dec. 19 meeting, payroll No. 26 and No. 1, Jan. 2023 claims and a liquor license for Dollar General.

Council members also approved the printing and distribution of 125 copies of a city council newsletter that will be placed in five city businesses.

The council tabled a decision on the approval of cameras for the city parks and for a discussion and approval of the annexation process. Council members discussed the request for proposal for a new city engineer and are seeking a statement of qualifications from interested firms for services on a contract basis to provide general and project specific engineering services.

The council will also be accepting applications for a vacancy on the council due to the Jan. 4 resignation of Drew LeMaster. The term of the appointment would be from Feb. 2023 to Dec. 2023.

During the public comment, Rodney Burge addressed a concern.

“Where in your budget, or how are you working within your budget, to get your policemen back into our town?” he asked. Burge said he is concerned that Sidney isn’t getting the coverage it needs and it is causing many problems.

“What we have isn’t working. I’m not upset, it’s just getting out of hand,” he added.

Benedict said, “We are looking into grants. It’s a substantial amount of money to get that done. We will be working on that this year.”

In board updates, Councilwoman Anne Travis reported that the Zoning Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 16 to discuss ordinances, and Councilman Don Benedict said that the Park Board will meet the first week of February.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be a workshop scheduled for Jan. 23.