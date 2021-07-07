Sidney City Council approves law enforcement contract

The community of Sidney did not have law enforcement coverage until 4:30 p.m. on July 1, 2021, when the City Council ratified a law enforcement contract at a special meeting.

In an 11th hour decision by the Sidney City Council, the contract with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department was approved. The 28E agreement with the city is a five-year agreement wherein each party has 60 days to cancel if either feels that the contract is not beneficial for their party. Although each council member voted ‘aye,’ each did so with reservation.

The council received the contract on June 21, and members said they felt they didn’t have adequate time to do all their homework. They felt that if they had time to make a plan before June 30, when this year’s services were ended, they could have approved an agreement that was much more favorable for their community while also saving a lot of money. One council member wanted to determine how many hours the law requires of law enforcement for a community of Sidney’s size before agreeing to another contract. Council members Anne Travis and Ken Brown had asked for one-year and two-year contracts, respectively, but were turned down.