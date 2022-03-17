Sidney City Council approves Traffic Calming Program policy

The Sidney City Council has been seeking answers to the questions of a traffic calming procedure and public safety the past year and with much discussion has tried speed humps, considered stop signs and put up speed radar trailers. At the March 14 meeting, council members passed Resolution 2022-15, a resolution approving the Traffic Calming Program policy. The goal of the Traffic Calming Program is to reduce excessive speeding on local and collector streets. Participation in the program is neighborhood-initiated and is not imposed by the city. When community member Carolyn Maher asked whether there was going to be a four-way stop sign on Foote and Main, Councilman Don Benedict explained that there is a five-step process that starts with a petition from the residents, then a study and evaluation, a community meeting, a review and approval.

He added, “We want to involve the community in the solutions. Whatever road it is, the community will have a voice on whatever measure we will go forward with.”

City Engineer Steve Perry was present to update the council on the water system improvement project.

He addressed the council, “It’s mostly related to the water treatment plant. We did the retraining on March 2. Building Crafts people came down from Minnesota, Chris (Sokolowski) was trained on it and Jason (Rhea) and Michael (Benedict), too. That went well. That is behind us now and the next step is to get everything ready to run the bacteria test. Basically, we’ll start over and do that.”

Perry said that Sokoloski pulled samples just to see where they were, without doing the disinfection. “We got seven of the eight that passed so we were pleased with that. We officially pulled samples again today and will know the results this week. We are well on our way to start up!”

He added that the rest of the water system project depends on getting the water treatment plant set up.

There has been considerable discussion on the replacement of water meters at the last two meetings. Perry reminded the council, “The water meters were a part of the original project when we started it in 2016. It was set aside due to budget issues, and we were going to see what USDA grant funds were left. At this juncture, it appears there are monies available to replace them. It looks like we are going to have $40,000-$50,000 left in the USDA project so we will leverage those funds to purchase meters.”

The council approved Resolution 2022-14, a resolution to provide for a notice of a hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, the taking of bids and an estimate of cost for the water meter installation project. The public hearing will be held on April 25.

As presented by Perry, the council approved an invoice from Rieschick Drilling Co. for $4,240.00 for the plugging of well #6. The city well was decommissioned in October 2021, per Iowa Department of Natural Resource standards. An invoice for Rieschick Drilling Co. in the amount of $,3600 was also approved. This covers the installation of read-outs and level transducers for the new well field and wells. Perry also asked the council to approve authorization of bids for the Clay Street overlay paving improvements from East Street down to the Locust St. intersection.

“We are looking to bid that this spring. Total project will cost around $250,000. We will ask you to receive bids and award that contract on April 25. So I need a motion to approve the authorization to advertise for bids.” Motion passed.

Perry also let council members know that work is continuing on the Birch Street sewer project and street projects, and they have put out bid requests for concrete work around the gazebo.

Riley Moreland, city librarian, was happy to report to the council that there was a headcount of 310 people utilizing the library in February. That included those visiting the library, taking part in library programs and using the community room. She said that the use of the Bridges Library System continues to rise and added, “That number keeps creeping up there, and I am very glad to see that people are using our digital services.”

She told council members that the theme for the month is Women’s History Month but for their programs, the theme is Mini Art.

“We have had an adult session and one for kids. Anyone who wants to leave his or her art temporarily, it will be on display at the library. We have a mini art show going on.” Next month the theme will be Trees to honor Arbor Day, and as Moreland looks forward to summer, she wanted to share that theme, too.

“It will be Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Adults will have an opportunity to make tree houses out of gourds,” she said.

Moreland is shopping for a new computer utilizing funds received from a grant and indicated an update is definitely needed.

Fire Chief Craig Marshall was present to give the fire department report. He was pleased to tell council members that the on-site inspection by the Bureau of EMS on Feb. 28 showed no deficiencies.

“I’ve been on the department for 36 years and in charge of EMS for 18 years, and during that time, we’ve never had an inspection without deficiencies. We basically got a 100% for the first time,” he said. “So we are pretty happy about that.”

He also told the council that the fire department showed a net income the last three months and was pleased with that, as well. Marshall continued to report, “The department will be getting back on track with their physicals, which took a back seat to Covid-19 concerns; each person in the department is required to have a physical once every five years.”

He asked the council to keep a couple of things on their “radar,” such as a large diameter hose and the deck gun that is on the city-owned fire truck. He added, “Also, for those of you who are new we’ve been telling the council for at least eight years that you have a fire truck replacement coming up in 2024. The city truck will be 25 years old at that time which is out of the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) guideline. After that point, we will not be able to get the pump certified so that means it will just be a truck. We are looking at a cost of $400,000. Be aware it’s looming large.”

He also said, “The other thing I would like you to look at is the cement in front of the fire station. It’s breaking up pretty bad. I’m worried it’s becoming a safety concern for pedestrians.”

He then urged council members to let people know the fire department is in need of volunteers and told them that there are times the trucks can’t even go out because there are not enough people available. “That could be why you will see trucks from Hamburg in Sidney. Either we are on another call or we don’t have enough people to cover.”

Next, the council opened and closed a public hearing to approve the city of Sidney’s annual budget for fiscal year 2022-23 with no public comment before approving the related Resolution 2022-13.

The council approved additional motions:

• The consent agenda which included the February 28 minutes, payroll #5, and the March claims

• A change for Spring Cleanup dates to April 22 and 23

• A bid from Amish Country Gazebos for the purchase of the gazebo at a cost of $59,430

• The bid from Boland Recreation for $16,125 for rubber mulch for the city park

• The purchase of a water line locator from Municipal Sales for $5,535

• The map indicating the Rodeo Days street closure now that it has been approved by all parties

Benedict told the council that the Park Board is ready to move forward with the ideas they shared last fall. They will be meeting on April 4.

Lisa Cowles, city clerk, shared the good news about a grant received from Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP). The $1,000 grant that Cowles applied for is to be used to fund the purchase of approved safety, loss control and risk management materials. She also shared that the city office passed their audit with flying colors.

Mayor Ken Brown had positive news to share, as well.

After reading the information about potential car charging stations in Sidney in The Valley News, Matt Ott reached out to Brown to share with him the program that MidAmerican Energy has for car charging stations. It’s called the DC Fast Charging Program. MidAmerican covers all the costs for the design, construction and operation of the charges. The city pays for the electricity and determines the fee charged to the users. The council will be discussing this further at their workshop at the end of the month.

The next Sidney City Council meeting is set for March 28.