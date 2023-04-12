Tension ran high at the Sidney City Council meeting on April 10.

Mayor Ken Brown asked council member Don Benedict to leave City Hall after Benedict asked to amend an item on the agenda related to the city manager position, stating that the agenda item did not match his request.

“Item No. 12, under my name, does not reflect the email request that I sent on March 30. I would like to amend that to say: Discuss the city manager/clerk position, not just city manager, and on No. 2, add 'with the assistance of the city attorney,'" Benedict said.

At a special meeting held March 22, Benedict had asked Brown to step down as acting city manager due to conflicts in the clerk’s office, and the council has been working on a solution for a change in the position.

“I need to make a statement, and I need Mr. Benedict to hear me," Brown said, objecting to the change of the agenda item. "There is a conflict of interest with you and family members in the city, and I would like you to leave City Hall now. You can either leave on your own or I will have the sheriff escort you out.”

Benedict asked Brown to state the conflict of interest.

“You have family working here, and you are doing stuff to benefit your family members in the city. That is a conflict of interest,” Brown said.

City Attorney Bri Sorensen asked Brown to clarify the conflict and asked how Benedict's family would benefit. Brown said that Benedict is trying to take authority away from the mayor position to benefit Benedict’s wife (Brenda, deputy clerk) and son (Michael, city worker) and their position in the city.

“It would benefit them by making a better working environment for his family, because they have been disciplined recently and therefore they feel they do not need to hear from the mayor as their supervisor," he said. "And, the mayor is their supervisor, according to state law and city ordinance. It’s his whole philosophy about this city manager issue. It is a conflict of interest in making (City Clerk) Lisa (Cowles) the city manager for the city."

Sorensen asked, “Is there any financial gain or personal gain to Mr. Benedict? Is there a specific benefit to Brenda or Michael in terms of money or work schedule?”

Brown said it is because they would no longer have to answer to him as the city manager and listen to him give orders. When Sorensen asked for a code reference, Brown said, “The mayor is a supervisor for city employees. They are all city employees. He is trying to undermine the authority of the mayor in this city. I don't want him in this meeting. Period. I have the authority to remove him because I run the meeting.”

Sorensen told Brown that he was not permitted to kick a council member out of the meeting.

“If Mr. Benedict declares there is a conflict of interest, then he may remove himself. But I don’t believe you have provided a basis for that at this point," she said. "What it sounds like is that you have a personality conflict with the city employees, and they don’t feel — whether they are right or wrong — comfortable at work and they don't want to answer to you."

Council member Anne Travis suggested that the issue be discussed in a private meeting.

“This is about a personality conflict. Something has to be arrived at to help our city move forward,” she said.

Sorensen reminded council members that there are specific laws for what determines a closed session.

“If you could provide what provision that would be, we could do it," she said. "There is obviously a lot of tension, and I’ve heard both sides of the story. I’m not taking sides. My client is the city, but we all are obligated to act in the best interest of the city and continuing on with the personal conflict and tension that currently exists is not a way for the city to continue to govern itself.”

Brown responded, “Right, so to relieve the tension, Mr. Benedict needs to leave the room. He has violated nepotism laws.”

Sorensen reiterated that Brown is unable to remove a council member form the meeting.

“If there is a conflict, I am willing to listen, and Mr. Benedict would have to abstain himself from that vote on a specific issue, but you have not provided any indication how that would benefit his wife, his son and him," she said. "Is there evidence of financial gain or how it would benefit them personally? If you can provide that for me, I would appreciate it, because I don’t see it in what you’ve said so far. You can assert your opinion, and it is up to the person on which you are asserting that to make that decision. However, I’m not sure how a job description for Lisa constitutes a conflict of interest for Brenda and Michael.”

In trying to get the meeting back on track, Sorensen reminded council members that there was a motion on the table and asked that they proceed with the motion.

“The council needs to determine if they want a city manager or a combination of clerk/city manager," she said. "All of it needs to be considered. As representatives of the city, you need to take all of that into consideration on how to move forward on that agenda item.”

The motion to amend the agenda failed.

“If this is the exact agenda item that was reflected to the public, then we can’t really change what we have on here. I know your email didn’t get situated the way you'd like it to be but I just can’t agree to change it. I’m saying nay, but we will need a discussion as to why our requests to get on the agenda keep being changed," Councilman Fabian Bell said. "But that is not on the agenda tonight.”

Councilman Justin Shirley said that council members agenda items are not reflecting their wishes and that it is a continuous problem.

"To to me, that’s an obstruction of justice," Shirley said. "That is keeping our council from being able to do business. You want to talk about a conflict of interest? The person that is changing it is the one who doesn’t want the city manager position to change. Anything he doesn’t want on the agenda, he strikes down.”

Council members also expressed concern, citing that budget constraints do not allow for a full-time city manager position.

Councilman Benedict said that the clerks are already doing many of the tasks of a city manager and merging the positions just makes sense.

“Much of the work is done through the clerk's office anyway," he said. "I would like to remove the agenda item about a separate city manager position because, the problem with creating just that position is, without funds in the budget, the position goes to the mayor, just what he wants.”

Brown again asked Benedict to leave the meeting. Sorensen again redirected the meeting.

"To get back on track, know that city code allows for a city manager position, city clerk position and a deputy clerk position. If you want to move forward with a city manager position, it would be to identify the job description, publish a notice, open it up to applicants and find the best applicant," she said.

"If council decides to move toward the combined position, the same process would be followed in terms of taking applications, identifying the job description. City ordinance would need to be changed to create that position, and there would be three readings and a public hearing to notify the public of that change. That is what is in contention at this time.”

Sorensen said she would like clarification on what should be on the next meeting’s agenda.

Council members reviewed descriptions for a city manager and a combined city manager/clerk as well as the criteria, skills and experience required for each position. Sorensen said she would look over the information and write an ordinance or ordinance amendment according to the wishes of the council.

“Tonight’s discussion is the consensus of how you would want to move forward on this agenda item," Sorensen said. "We can all come to a group consensus on how the wording would be to avoid future confusion. Our goal is to move forward and get the city on track to be able to work and accomplish the things that need to be done.”

Council members plan to come to an agreement, share their information with Sorensen and address it at the April 24 meeting.