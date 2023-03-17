Sidney City Council is ready to work toward the next step of their Community Development Block Grant. At their March 13 meeting, council members approved the Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning contract

This contract is entered into with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for their assistance in providing technical and professional services.

The city was awarded the $25,000 grant last month and is now taking the second step of the grant process, which is the planning phase. City Clerk Lisa Cowles said there is a list of requirements in the planning phase that must be implemented before the city is allowed to apply for the next part of the grant. The city must adopt and abide by certain rules and laws during the performance of this project. The areas required are in regard to a code of conduct, procurement policy, equal opportunity policy, excessive force requirements, affirmative fair housing policy and a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan.

Council members approved a resolution adopting the policies, rules and regulations related to the performance of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The council also approved 2023 committee assignments for council members. Those are:

Library Committee — Kenneth Myers

Hometown Pride — Justin Shirley

Landfill Committee — Ken Brown

Emergency Management — Ken Brown, Anne Travis

Assessor Board — Ken Brown

Park Board — Don Benedict

Low Rent Housing — Anne Travis

Housing Committee — Justin Shirley

Pool Committee — Don Benedict, Anne Travis

Economic Development — Justin Shirley

In other business, council members approved:

Feb. 27 minutes, March 2023 Claims, Payroll Report No. 5

Betterment Zone assignments per council member. These zones are created in order for each council member to take a specific section of the city to check on what is happening, become familiar with residents and help to ensure ordinances are being followed.

Lifeguard starting pay. Earnings will increase to $11 per hour and lifeguards will earn an additional 25 cents for each returning year as an incentive to return.

Pool manager pay. Earnings will increase to an hourly rate of $16.40.

Prices for pool passes. The family rate will be $110; an individual pass, $55; the daily rate, $5; a 5-punch pass, $20.

The purchase of a new mower for public works. Council member Don Benedict shared several quotes with council members and the council settled on a 2023 Grasshopper 729T for $17,272.

Spring Clean-Up dates, April 14-15.

Closing the city clerk's office April 20-21. Cowles and Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict will be attending training in Des Moines at the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association conference.

Council members tabled action on a sewer rate increase for Ordinance No. 240 until the workshop meeting on March 27. Council members asked for data in order to make a better-informed decision.

Cowles told council members that she applied for an ICAP (Iowa Communities Assurance Pool) grant and was awarded $1,000. All ICAP members are eligible for the grant, and funding is to be used for the purchase of approved safety, loss control and risk management materials. Cowles also told the council that the clerks will have the budget ready for renewal at the next meeting on March 27 and will plan on adopting it at the April 10 meeting.

The Sidney City Council will meet next for its monthly workshop on March 27.