Sidney City Council discuss budget at Oct. 24 meeting

Sidney City Council members had considerable dialogue about the city budget at their monthly workshop on Oct. 24.

The group discussed the cost of needed repairs and maintenance of the city pool for items such as the pool deck, piping, the pool lining and a possible splash pad.

Council member Don Benedict started the conversation about the park budget. “It’s a tough one to nail down because it depends on the grants that are available to us. We don’t have dollar amounts but we have a lot of ideas.”

When he was asked what the board’s wish list was, Don answered, “We’ve talked about a basketball court, a pickle ball court, a dog park, Frisbee golf, but we have to prioritize. We are also working on trying to get grants for the courts. The park board is working pretty hard but we are trying to focus on one thing at a time.” He added that landscaping and adding dirt among other maintenance matters would be included in the budget, as well.

One big issue for the budget is the city’s nuisance properties. Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict said that council members need to be concerned with the amount of money being spent on nuisance properties.

“You’ve already spent a lot of the budget, and we are only three months into the fiscal year,” she said.

Council member Drew LeMaster asked the group, “What do you feel is manageable for our budget? Where should we focus our attention? We have nine we are looking at right now.” Council members thought two to three a year would definitely be manageable, but would certainly like to do more.

Mayor Ken Brown said that they would know more soon as City Attorney Bri Sorensen sends follow-up letters to two nuisance property owners this week. He also said he will reach out for bids for the cost of demolishing one of the city-owned houses, if council believes there isn’t a possibility it could be rehabbed. Council members said they want to check out the possibility of using community betterment funds for nuisance properties and then go after grants for the opportunity of doing more.

In regard to using community betterment funds for nuisance properties, Brenda Benedict asked the council about a possible resolution for the use of local option funds.

“Right now 25% is going toward property tax relief, 25% for infrastructure and 50% for community betterment, but what does that mean? I need you to figure out what it means to you," she said. "Examples I came up with that you could think about are for parks, pools, trails, town clean up, nuisance properties, grant matching, housing rehab. It could even be for a first-time homebuyer incentive that helps with a down payment.”

The council will work toward determining the best use of these funds and place it on next month’s agenda.

The council also discussed the public works budget as related to roads, snow removal, cemetery, equipment and safety. Michael Benedict, head of public works, submitted a six-month to five-year budget that included such things as tools, maintenance, repairs, vehicles and training. As all budget agenda items were a discussion item, no decisions were made.

Jake and Julie Shull attended the meeting to update council members on the work they’ve been doing on the 317 Main St. property. The Shulls bought the property from the city a year ago under specific conditions that it be ready for resale by the end of November.

“It looks like the drywall is nearly complete. After that, we have trim, flooring, kitchen, and that's about it,” Jake relayed.

LeMaster asked how things were going as far as the time frame.

“We are hoping that everything goes as planned," Jake Shull said. "It’s a slow process but it’s going smoothly. It looks good, and isn’t just thrown together. It's professionally done.”

Council member Anne Travis asked the Shulls what the council could have done better in working together on the project.

“Since this council is new in this type of endeavor, how could we make it a more effective project?" she asked. "We want a good venture like this going in Sidney, so we want to know how we can make it more effective. We know there was a delay getting the deed, but we hope that goes better next time.”

Julie Shull suggested that a council member stop by each month to connect, as it would help with communication on both ends. “Right now is the exciting part, it’s when we see the house finally coming together," she added. "We have already had people tell us they want to see the completed house and possibly buy it before it’s even on the market.” She said they would be having an open house so people can see the work that has been done.

Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski spoke via phone call to the council to discuss areas related to his department. He wants the city to be aware of the lagoon compliance schedule.

“Basically, we’ve got five years to make sure we are meeting the requirements for the E. coli and ammonia nitrogen," he said. "What they are asking for us to start with is to have a compliance strategy in place by Oct. 1, 2023. We will need to state how we plan to meet those requirements. We have to achieve compliance by meeting or exceeding those expectations by Sept. 1, 2027.”

Sokolowski gave a brief history: “Let’s go back four years when we first got the permit. They found that E. coli was out of compliance one time in October of ‘19. I personally think it was due to a bad sampling but because it was in that scope, they had to include it. Now, the ammonia nitrogen issue, I believe, is a legitimate issue in being able to stay in compliance with that. I’ve spoken with industry leaders and one of the answers could be very likely that we need aeration in the lagoons. So basically what I’m telling you is that it looks like we need to be prepared to have an engineering firm come on board with this issue and help us with that compliance strategy. That way we can figure out exactly what we need to do to meet all the requirements.”

Travis asked if the amount of sludge in the lagoon was a concern.

“It’s a natural accumulation," Sokolowski said. "The solids that settle out of the wastewater will accumulate and need to be removed by dredging every eight to 10 years.” He told the council that once the strategy is submitted, he would have to have send subsequent progress reports every 12 months.

Sokolowski also reported that a company came in and wanted to buy the old water meters at a cost that was lower than the scrap metal value. “The value of the scrap metal and what they offered was an enormous difference, so we decided against it,” he said. The council agreed to sell the meters at scrap metal value rather than below value.

The council approved HOA Solutions' offer to uninstall and purchase old water treatment equipment.

“We have a lot of equipment in our old wells plus a storage tank," Sokolowski said. "We are no longer able to use any of those components, however there is still value to them, so we contacted HOA to see if they could buy those and reuse them. They are willing to (pay) $2,200, and they would come and uninstall it all.”

LeMaster asked if Sokolowski thought it was a fair price.

“I believe it would be a good deal especially since they are going to be doing all the work. I couldn’t promise you I would find a better offer," he said.

The council also approved the following:

• Oct. 10 meeting minutes

• Payroll report No. 21

• Library claims for October

• Clerk’s reports

• Casey’s No. 2741 liquor license

• Wine permit for Farmer’s Daughter

• A street closing request by the fire department for Oct. 31

Council members referred to a resolution from 2015 regarding funerals held in the city cemetery. The council has had prior discussions about considering allowing funerals on weekends and holidays. Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict said she talked to Kevin Behrhorst, who prepares the burial grounds for services in the cemetery, and he does not charge any more on weekends or holidays.

“There isn’t a single holiday he won’t come out if he is needed," he said. "I would like to have a resolution ready so you could vote on it at the next meeting.”

Council members determined it would work best if they considered weekends, but a case-by-case situation might work best for holidays.

The council discussed insurance opt-out stipends and the upcoming renewal of the city’s insurance with Wellmark. They determined that there are too many questions at this time, so a decision was tabled until the next meeting.

Brenda Benedict talked to the council about the possibility of investing with the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust.

“They came and talked to us before, and we had a class about public funds and investing," she said. "We need them to come back down, or we need to look to moving some of our investments and working with IPAIT. They will work closely with us, contact our local banks and help us through it. We really need to look into maximizing our idle funds. They aren’t really working for us right now.”

Council members indicated they are definitely interested in pursuing this.

Don Benedict announced that the movie night that had been planned last weekend was postponed due to the high winds.

“It will be this Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. instead," he said. "There will be snacks and hot cocoa. I really believe it had generated a lot of excitement.”

Brown told council members that he met with a developer and showed him three properties in Sidney, and the developer was very interested in the possibility of constructing a development. “He said he is going to talk to the owners to purchase the property and move toward developing the properties. I can let you know more at the next meeting," he added."

Rodney Burge was at the meeting to ask the council to address a sidewalk that needs replaced after the concrete was broken to remove the water meter. Brenda Benedict told him that it’s on R & R Construction’s list. He also wanted the council members to be aware of a possible void under the street on that same corner. Brown thanked him for bringing it to the council’s attention and said he will have the street department check it out.

The next regular Sidney City Council meeting will be Nov. 14.