Sidney City Council discuss demolition of South Spring building

It was a busy evening for the Sidney City Council at their monthly workshop meeting on Sept. 26.

The city received a $5,800 estimate from NEEA, Inc. in Sidney for the demolition of the South Springs building. The building sits on Joyce Moseley’s property and there had been discussion at the Sept. 12 meeting about the removal of the building for safety reasons.

Brian Moseley was at the previous council meeting asking the council to consider paying for the removal of the building. There was considerable discussion about the issue. Council member Drew LeMaster pointed out that the water has been pumped from that area on the Moseley land since 1913.

“We pumped the water from there for many years for a nominal fee; we definitely want to do this right,” he said. “We need to be fair to the city and to the Moseleys.”

Council member Don Benedict added that the total value of the land the city is deeding to the Moseleys, plus the dollar amount the city is helping with the tiling, adds up to quite a bit.

“We are already giving them the land and assisting with the cost of the tiling,” Benedict said. “Maybe we could meet them halfway with the cost of removing the building.”

Mayor Ken Brown asked the council if splitting the cost would be acceptable. The council determined they would like to meet with Brian Moseley again to determine the right course of action before making a final decision.

Benedict, who serves as park board chair, updated the council on the park board’s previous meeting.

“We made a decision on the color of the stain, which will be a transparent cedar color,” he said. “The board would like to recommend the purchase of that stain. We also discussed the purchase of trash receptacles and two ADA compliant picnic tables for the gazebo site and would recommend those as well.”

The council approved a motion to purchase all items.

Another council discussion included an email from Jake Shull on the progress at 317 Main, city property deeded to Shull with specific conditions required. Council members are concerned that Shull only has until Nov. 27 to have the house on the market and fear it won’t be ready. Council member Kenneth Myers said he would like more information and would like to visit with Shull in person.

Craig Marshall, Sidney Fire Chief, presented the council with a copy of the fire department’s expenses from the previous two months and updated the council on happenings with the department.

Marshall voiced his concern that the required fitness testing and physicals for all the firefighters won’t be able to be done in one night. He is hoping he can find someone to do the testing over multiple days but will need to purchase equipment to do so. He will discuss possible bids with the council at a future date.

“We are also still having those electrical problems with the lighting in the fire station, so I will be obtaining three bids for the electrical work to present to you by the next meeting,” Marshall said.

He and the council also discussed the testing of the city hydrants and the possibility of EMS being deemed an essential service.

Marshall, wearing his funeral director hat, asked the council to consider changing the resolution prohibiting funerals on Saturdays. Marshall is the owner of the Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney.

“Several years ago the city decided to stop offering funeral services after 1 p.m. on Saturdays and nothing on Sundays and pretty much all holidays,” he said. “Now that you are no longer digging the graves, the overtime of city employees isn’t an issue. We are just asking that you allow an option of a Saturday afternoon or Sunday funeral if that’s the only thing that works for the families.

“I have had several families who have asked for a Saturday afternoon funeral and funerals now can be performed by a celebrant, which would not impose upon ministers in the area if the funeral is held on Sunday. Also, the fact that the law states if a family does not want to embalm, the funeral has to be held within 48 hours -- if a Saturday or Sunday falls within that 48 hours, it needs to be done.”

He indicated he had also talked to a member of the cemetery board who was going to send a letter to the council in support of changing the resolution.

As this was a discussion item only, no action was taken. The council agreed to place it on the next meeting’s agenda.

The council discussed the training reimbursement incentive for city lifeguards who worked a specific amount of hours this past summer. Benedict said he feels it was too challenging for many of the lifeguards and would like to make a change to give a more realistic incentive for lifeguards to earn the reimbursement. Council members were open to the change and determined that a graduated incentive would work best, but it would be a year-by-year decision. The council approved the motion for lifeguard training reimbursement incentives.

Benedict also wanted to revisit the cost of the family passes due to the increase of pool supplies and chemicals. It was noted that the reason the cost was decreased the past two summers was due to shortened seasons so it would make sense for an increase if the pool opens on time next summer.

Benedict also shared with the council that he believes an ATV would be more cost effective to use for spraying weeds than a city truck. Other council members were open to the idea and agreed to put it on the next meeting’s agenda for further discussion.

In other business, the council approved Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. for the Gazebo Park dedication, a fence building application, an estimate to repair the 2003 Ford F-250, comp time payout for a city employee for 16 hours and holiday decorating for the gazebo.

The council discussed the fall clean up days, which will be held Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Appointments for pick up need to be made by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as the clerk’s office will be closed Oct. 20.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held Oct. 10.