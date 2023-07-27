Within the past month, Mayor Ken Brown has made both public and official information requests to City Hall.

At the July 24 meeting of the Sidney City Council, City Attorney Bri Sorensen said that she and city clerk Elease Cowles were waiting for a response from Brown before proceeding.

Originally, Cowles presented the public information request form to Brown as well as the $10,00 fee that was related to his request. No response was received.

The mayor then submitted an official information request that was tabled at the July 10 meeting. Brown is now treating it as a public information request again.

“At the last meeting, council members asked me to work with Elease to see the time it would take to address the mayor’s request and whether you wanted her to do the work during regular hours or by putting in additional hours," Sorensen said. "Now as a public request, Brown has once again been provided the form as he has decided to handle it that way. I talked to Elease about the man-hours necessary for this and the format for which the documents would be provided. The time frame has been relayed to the mayor, and we are waiting for his response.”

No action was needed at this time.

Brown is asking for the following records from city hall:

All records of communications between Council member Don Benedict and members of the city staff and city council regarding any subject related to cty matters or the mayor since Jan. 1, 2022. These requests include all emails, text messages and other written communication.

All records of communications between employees Brenda Benedict or Elease Cowles and members of the city staff and city council regarding any subject related to city matters or the mayor since Jan. 1, 2022. These requests include all emails, text messages and other written communication.

Copies of all employee records, confidential or not, including disciplinary records , possessed by the city related to Brenda Benedict, Michael Benedict or Elease Cowles. All confidential records will be kept in the mayor's office in City Hall.

possessed by the city related to Brenda Benedict, Michael Benedict or Elease Cowles. All confidential records will be kept in the mayor's office in City Hall. Copies of all meeting minutes, meeting recordings and other documentation at which any matter related to Mayor Ken Brown, Brenda Benedict, Michael Benedict or Elease Cowles were discussed since January 1, 2019.

In other business:

• The council has been adamant about tackling the problem of abandoned and nuisance properties the past year and were able to work through several properties. Brown opened sealed bids on three city-owned properties and all bids were granted to Hess Properties, Pacific Junction.

Council members approved a bid of $1,550 by Hess Properties for 106 Main St. The bid indicated Hess would move the trailer home within 45 days, build a new single home and sell the property within six months.

Hess submitted a bid of $1,125 for 201 Webster St., and indicated although it would be challenging, they plan to gut, remodel and sell the house on that property within six months, as well.

The bid of $3,550 by Hess for the 306 Filmore St. property was also approved. The company plans to clean up the property, gut the house, remodel and sell.

There were no bids received for properties at 1003 Cass St. or 503 Webster St.

• Sorensen asked council members for guidance on an ongoing nuisance property.

“We are basically at the point of a final order," she said. "Either they complied or they haven’t at this point, and either you are happy with the progress or you’re not.”

Board members indicated they had not seen much progress on the property as of late. The council approved a motion for a final order, for which a fine will be issued.

• The council tabled action on the property at 205 Webster St. property, owned by Brown, at Sorensen’s recommendation.

• Due to an injunction filed in district court by Brown, in regard to Ordinance 240, the council also tabled action on the interview process for a clerk/city manager position.

Ordinance 240 amends Chapter 18 of the city’s code of ordinances to hire a city clerk/administrator position rather than allow the position to fall to the mayor.

• Rick Allely and Steve Windish, Ulteig Engineers, Inc. have been working with the council on a variety of infrastructure needs within the city and reported their assessment draft of city streets.

Windish took council members through the preliminary draft and highlighted the initial findings, priorities and game plan.

“We had people on site to qualify your roads, taking pictures and evaluating the streets," he said. "We used the PASER concrete manuals for our basis to rate your roads, and it’s based on an industry process.”

The PASER scale is a 1 to 10 rating system for road pavement condition and uses visual inspection to evaluate pavement surface conditions.

“What we look at is the surface and surrounding area and rate the roads based on their condition and need for repair," Windish said. "Your streets look like they are at least 30 years old and probably older than that, and 30 years is usually about as far as you can go with asphalt.

"PASER uses a 1 to 10 scale, but we like to use report card grades because it makes better sense to most people," he said. "Generally speaking, your roads are showing their age. There has been patching on patching and a lot of utility settlements. Most of the roads that are rated as C’s can be brought back up to B and B- by a better overlay or sealcoating. It can fix them up to maintain their life.

"As for the D’s and F’s, we recommend starting over, because there is no saving those by just putting more asphalt on top. Main Street, Filmore Street and Maple Street will likely be completely reconstructed,” he said.

Windish added that the next steps include working with the street department about televising the roads and determining utility lines.

Council members Anne Travis and Justin Shirley will meet with Allely and Windish on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. to determine the next steps in the project.

• Workshop discussions included establishing an official pool committee, creating a mowing maintenance ordinance, proper street cleaning and seasonal banners for the poles in the square.

Approved actions by the council included:

The consent agenda which contained the July 10 minutes, payroll reports No. 14 and No. 15, library claims, clerk's report and a liquor license for Whiskey Springs for Rodeo Days.

Resolution 2023-18, approving the transfer of funds. Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict said that all transfers were part of the USDA agreements and were done annually.

MidAmerican electric vehicle site agreement. Benedict said this is an amendment of the original agreement adding the addition of an excise tax required by the State of Iowa. The new tax was effective July 1 and applies a 2.6-cent tax per kilowatt-hour of electricity dispensed into an EV battery.

A time-off request submitted by Cowles.

A street closing for a wedding reception on Sept. 16. Carissa Buttercase requested the parking area in front of Westside Bar & Grill and Hummel Insurance will be closed. Brown indicated it would not impede or block traffic.

A bid from Hodges Construction to repair/replace the concrete apron at the Sidney Fire Department at a cost of $44,800. The bid was the lowest of three bids received by the council.

A Windstream project that includes boring fiber optic lines along Foote Street. Council members approved the project with the stipulation that the street will not be closed if the work is done during school hours.

The Sidney City Council will meet next on Aug. 14.