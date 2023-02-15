Sidney Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski shared his frustrations with the city’s new water treatment system at the Sidney City Council meeting on Feb. 13.

He said he would like to work to together to determine solutions that will endure every winter. As Sokolowski apprised Sidney City Council members on Feb. 13 about the obstacles he and his staff have worked to overcome throughout the winter months, he prefaced his update.

“To let you know, as I talk about the issues we have faced, we have never once lost service or water production," he said. "All of the challenges we faced over the winter were absolutely caused by cold weather snaps. The first issue we had was in the beginning of November when we lost our pressure transducer at the water tower that allows us to control our service pumps. It froze coming off the pipe inside. We insulated the pipe but it happened again after Thanksgiving. We added a heat lamp with heat tape and it has worked ever since. At the same time, we lost the ability to pump water from both of our wells. They simply froze. We did have to call in another company for help with that.”

Sokolowski said they also had a failure at the water tank due to freezing temperatures.

“A pipe froze that didn’t allow the backwash, and that’s critical," he said. "Unfortunately, the engineers thought there was an issue with the Cla-Vals (automatic control valves) so the problem wasn’t pinpointed right away.”

Sokolowski said he has talked to the engineers who have been part of the project to see if this is a permanent or temporary fix.

“What we’ve done so far has answered the issues but it’s a lot of insulation, tarps and extra heat tanks. We need a permanent solution,” he said.

Sokolowski said the system was not able to sustain the cold snaps, and he feels the plant should be able to operate normally in winter conditions.

Council members discussed a variety of options to prevent the issues from occurring again and speculated as to why these types of issues weren’t taken into consideration for a city in the Midwest.

They also talked about reaching out to city engineers about what is or should be covered by system warranties or what the firms that were hired to do the work should cover.

Mayor Ken Brown said he wanted to make it clear that Sokolowski has repeatedly been in communication with him.

“Chris has worked over and above what was expected and he even worked through Christmas to make sure the city had water," Brown said. "His communication has been constant and he has been in touch with Steve Perry and Jim Olmsted (city engineers in charge of the project) throughout the ordeal.”

Sokolowski indicated he would continue to communicate with the council with all or any updates to changes or necessary work with the water system.

As far as the update on the wastewater, Sokolowski said they are facing a deadline to having a plan of action on meeting the requirements for the city lagoon.

“What we are failing is our ammonia limits and the chloroform bacteria," he said. "We had trouble with the bacteria just the one time, and that happened three or four years ago, so it’s mainly a plan for the ammonia because we haven’t had any trouble with chloroform bacteria since that time. I do not know the cost for that fix; we will need an engineer to determine that.”

Brown said the city had received a letter from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource giving them a certain amount of time to fix the issue.

“We have to come up with a plan of how we are going to do that by October 2023," he said. "Just the plan for now, and then we present it to the DNR. Engineers are going to have to get involved to help design what we are going to do. There will be a cost in that.”

Sokolowski also presented a water department budget that included immediate needs such as chemical injection points and well level sensors. The council approved the purchase of chemical injection points at Sokolowski’s recommendation.

For fiscal year 2023-24, he asked council members about hydrant replacement and repairs and curb stop repairs.

An immediate need for the sewer department, according to Sokolowski, is a lift station call out system. The budget item for FY 23-24 for the sewer department is the lagoon project and estimated engineering costs.

Sokolowski encouraged the council to consider looking further into the budget review and the city’s current sewer rates to ensure meeting and exceeding the needs for the wastewater system.

In other business:

• As the council continues to work on cleaning up properties in the city, property owners continue to respond to nuisance letters received. The owner of the house at 201 Clay St. — Patrick Berens from Murray, Nebraska — presented a timeline to council members and explained changes being made on the property that he purchased a year ago.

“I don’t have a problem with the letter at all, I understand," he said. "First, we brought a skidloader down to clean up the debris in the yard. And, I have also made a list of the actions I am taking to restore the house. This is what I do for a living. We bought it as an investment and want to restore the home. My long-term plan is to put my middle son and his family in that house. We really want to make something out of it and been down there working since the week of Christmas.”

Berens said some of the work done on the original structure of the house concerns him.

“We were worried about the stabilization of the house," he said. "We had to restore that so we could work on it safely. We have to redo footings and build one wall at a time so we can get the project going in the direction we want it to go. It’s going slower than we usually do but we wanted it to be safe.”

Brown said his main concern is that the house has been left open and is unsafe. He recommended a safety fence or covering openings with plywood. Berens said he would ensure the property is properly secured.

Councilman Justin Shirley commended Berens for his communication as well as for providing the council with a firm plan for the property.

Tiffany Van lives on the property at 603 Webster and also attended the meeting to address the nuisance letter she received.

“I’ve gotten everything picked up, hopefully to your liking. I’m not sure of everything you need done or what needs to be done, so help me with that,” Van said.

In comparing pictures of her property, council members asked for a specific number of items to be cleaned, relocated or removed from the premises. Van said she would get it taken care of by the end of the week. Benedict commented that he did see significant improvement on the property.

On a related subject, Brown shared that he had not yet obtained applications for dangerous building grants because there was a person who had approached him about the city properties in question.

“I waited to look into the grants because right now there is a gentleman interested in buying and renovating five of our six properties," he said. "He first wants an opportunity to look at all the properties. If he buys, that will make a difference in what we apply for in the grants. The granting organizations are asking for a specific dollar amount of what it would take to demo the buildings.”

Brown said he will provide documentation for the council at the next meeting as to what building or buildings will be demolished.

• JEO Consulting Group, Inc. and Snyder & Associates both submitted a statement of qualification in answer to a request by the council for the services of a city engineer on a contractual basis to provide general and project specific professional engineering services.

Council members discussed fees, hourly rates and both firms' qualifications.

Travis thought perhaps the council would benefit more from adopting a hybrid version rather than deciding on one particular firm.

“I just don't want to be locked into just one but I do think there is an advantage to having one overseer so there aren't any oversights,” she said.

Benedict suggested the possibility of hiring project by project and Brown recommended both firms come in to visit and answer questions. Council members agreed that they would appreciate an opportunity to meet with representatives from both firms.

The council will form a small committee, which will include Sokolowski, to come up with a list of questions to ask both firms. Council members hope to schedule the questions/answer session at the council workshop on Feb. 28 but will call a special meeting if necessary.

• Council members approved a 6% cost of living raise for city employees, the hiring of Rhonda Hobbie as the 2023 city pool manager, the Jan. 23 minutes, payroll report No. 3 and February claims.

• The council open and closed a public hearing and approved Resolution 2023-06, a resolution approving the maximum tax dollars from certain levies for the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

The council’s next meeting will be a workshop, held Feb. 28.