Sidney city council discusses variety of topics

Working with contractors Davis said, “I’ve been working with MidAmerican Energy the past three months with what we would call the getting the make-ready piece and that’s the part that has to get engineered and designed and specs ready for hanging on their poles. We have all of that in place and now have the numbers. I’m working with them on the timeline on what it’s going to take for them to get in there and do the work. We can get started on the poles that are ready. We are working on getting all the materials buttoned up which is challenging because of shortages across the board. The contractors are lined up to do the work and are ready to get started as soon as I give them the word. As soon as we get a few things ironed out, I would say within the next month, we will be ready to do some construction. It will depend on MidAmerican’s schedule, too.