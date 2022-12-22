Sidney City Council explore hiring city engineer

The Sidney City Council discussed the decision to hire a city engineer at their meeting on Dec. 19.

Steve Perry, current city engineer, stated that he met with Mayor Ken Brown the second week in December to further discuss the status of Olmsted and Perry as they move toward retirement and what that meant for city projects moving forward.

In August, Perry had announced changes for Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers, Inc. He told council members that he and Jim Olmsted were looking to transition out and ultimately retire. He introduced three of their employees who were part of the new ownership group for a company called Eagle Engineering.

“We talked about getting the Filmore Street reconstruction project going a year ago. Then we were preoccupied getting the water treatment plant up and running. I talked to Ken about my company and that the new ownership group, the three guys working for us, have actually taken over the bulk of our clients. We have subcontracted work to them to fill our work load and help them continue to move forward,” Perry said.

He said the anticipation was that the new ownership group would actually do the Filmore Street project for Olmsted and Perry.

“I had a conversation with the new group three or four weeks ago, and it was apparent that they didn’t have the time to try to meet this schedule to get the project out the first part of ‘23," he said. "The discussion was centered on our ability to facilitate getting that done and secondly, that they were probably not in a position to continue through with the construction phase services.”

Perry said he and Olmsted are vested in the Sidney community.

“I’m committed to facilitating getting this project designed," he said. "But it is not going to get designed to meet a January or February bid date. Generally the same company does the design and construction for obvious reasons. So, with all of that, I told Ken that I wanted to talk to you and apologize that this meeting came so late in the year.”

Brown indicated that he and the council should take some of the responsibility, as well.

“If we would have done something further back, we could have made different decisions. But that is why Steve is here. He really does want to help," Brown said.

Perry said they will continue doing warranty work on the water tower, as it is a two-year warranty.

"We’re working with Chris (Sokolowski, city’s water department supervisor) on a couple of things," he said. "We also still have to continuing through the memorandum of agreement on the old water tower.”

Councilman Don Benedict told Perry he's done a fine job.

“You have done great work for the city and you let us know it was coming," he said. "Just know that the roads are a big concern in our community so we are expressing some frustration. Going forward, we need to put information out as quickly as possible and have someone come in to do their pitch so we can make a decision about an engineering firm.”

Perry assured council members that he would see it through.

“I won't leave you hanging," he said. "Sidney was one of the first clients we had back in the 80s, and Sidney has been very good to us. We don’t want to change that relationship.”

He added that his company has a rapport with another engineering firm, and he has discussed the project with them.

“I wanted to see what the council’s pulse was. If you wanted to step in and hire a new city engineer moving ahead that could take care of the other projects that are coming up, I would talk further with them. We are committed to helping those projects progress," he said.

With bids going out on Jan. 9 for the Birch Street and Clay Street projects, the council will work closely with Perry to hire another engineer or engineering firm.

Nuisance properties continue to be a concern for the council. Three property owners were scheduled to update council members at the meeting, but Brandee Blackey was the lone owner there to present.

Blackey shared pictures and described the changes and cleanup she and her husband have made on their property. She also showed the plans they were making for the shed and fences they will be putting up in the spring. Blackey said that because winter set in, they couldn’t get everything done that they wanted, but plan to start when the ground thaws.

Brown told Blackey that the council appreciates the work, but the council also needs a timeline of the progress she and her husband plan to make.

"My understanding is that after your conversation with our attorney, you were going to provide a written timeline for tonight’s meeting as to when things were going to be done, from start to finish," he said.

Councilwoman Anne Travis expressed her concern about the zoning code for the fences and sheds that the Blackeys plan to build. She wanted to to ensure that the Blackeys could get the material they needed in time to meet their deadlines. Brown said at this time the council needs a timeline and they could address the zoning issues at a future meeting. Blackey wrote out a timeline and gave it to council members before leaving the meeting.

Brown announced that City Attorney Bri Sorensen has sent additional letters notifying property owners of the nuisance violations that exist on their property. Residents have 10 days to remove junk, trash and/or vehicles from their property to abate the nuisance. Residents are entitled to a hearing and their request must be made in writing and submitted within five days of the receipt of the notice. Council members will follow up on all properties in January.

Brown opened up discussion on the comprehensive plan for the council as well as their Capital Improvement Plan and Strategic Plan.

“I gave you a copy of the comprehensive plan but now we need to narrow it down and prioritize it for the next year," he said.

City Clerk Lisa Cowles shared with council members specific information describing the plan.

“A capital improvement program is a short ranged plan usually for four to 10 years, which identifies capital projects and equipment purchases, provides a planning schedule and identifies options for identifying the plan,” she explained.

A capital project is a project that helps maintain city infrastructure. To be included in the capital budget, the project must meet minimum criteria. The council identified and prioritized five projects. Those included road reconstruction, housing development, water treatment wastewater/lagoon/sewer improvements, fire department needs and police needs for the city.

Travis told council members about Amplifund, a program she is looking into.

“It’s a management grant fund program to help maximize grant funds and streamline grant processes," she said. "It’s an organizational type software. Is it something we want to investigate or pursue?”

Council members are interested but would like to know more about it before making any decisions. They will revisit the topic at a future meeting. Travis also announced that she and the zoning board would be meeting on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m.

Brown presented a budget timeline to the council as they prepare for fiscal year 2023-24. Their final budget meeting will be held Jan. 23, the max levy hearing notice will be publicized Feb. 1, with the hearing to be held on Feb. 13. The budget notice will be sent to the paper for a Feb. 25 publication and the budget adoption hearing will be held on March 13.

In other business, council members approved the library report and library claims for December, the clerk’s report, the city’s December claims, the report from the fire department and Resolution 2022-40, a resolution proposing to dispose of real property and setting a date for the public hearing of same. The public hearing will be held on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The council also approved no parking in the first stall in front of 418 Clay St. due to drivers’ limited view of the stop sign. Council members did not approve compact car parking only in the second stall in front of 418 Clay St.

Jan. 9 will be the next regular meeting for the Sidney City Council.