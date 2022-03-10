Sidney City Council explores car charging station for new gazebo park

The Sidney City Council had a long list of items to discuss at their monthly workshop on Feb. 28. After approving the Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 minutes and payroll report #44, one of the big subjects was once again about speed humps vs. stop signs on Main Street. Council member Anne Travis started the discussion, urging the council to come up with a list of steps and procedures that should be followed when a traffic calming situation arises again in the future. This is due to the controversy caused by the installation of the speed humps last fall.

“If we can come up with steps for everyone to follow, it will enable us to have a plan. The big questions are, how can we calm traffic and how can we keep our kids safe? The study shows that the humps aren’t working so we have to decide what is next,” she said.

Travis said she studied traffic calming strategies from other cities and included information in council member’s packets and asked others for their ideas and thoughts.

Council member Don Benedict said due to the many negative responses to the humps, specifically the slowing down of emergency response vehicles, he wants the sheriff’s office involved in helping make a decision. Sgt. Andrew Wake suggested that a speed trailer might help slow cars down but initially removing the humps will probably cause speeding. A speed trailer is a mobile unit stationed on the side of the road that uses radar to sense the speed of an oncoming vehicle which would display that speed to the approaching driver. The intention is that the driver would slow down if their speed is excessive. Council member Drew LeMaster agreed that could help but then suggested that stop signs could be put up until a decision is made. “I don’t know how it wouldn’t help. Try the stop signs. The people who originally wanted something to be done on that road did everything the right way. We can’t ignore that.”

Council member Drew LeMaster suggested that stop signs be put up until a decision is made.

“I don’t know how it wouldn’t help. Try the stop signs. The people who originally wanted something to be done on that road did everything the right way,” he said. “We can’t ignore that.”

Benedict said that although he agrees with stop signs, the council did approve the removal of speed humps, so they do need to be removed.

“The speed humps will be removed because it was approved at our last meeting. Now we have to work on a process of either putting up stop signs or making another decision about those intersections,” he said.

Mayor Ken Brown said that as soon as the weather is better, the humps will be removed. The removal was delayed the week prior due to the snowfall.

Fremont County Supervisor Dustin Sheldon was at the meeting and wanted to address his thoughts concerning stop signs. Although public comment isn’t generally allowed during workshops, Sheldon asked if he could speak to the safety of the decision to put in stop signs.

“I am speaking from the EMS point of view. Putting stop signs up on Foote and Main will cause accidents. Right now people are speeding but we aren’t having accidents. If you put up a stop sign that wasn’t there before and drivers are expecting those cars to stop, there will be wrecks,” he told the council.

Sheldon also added that there are other places in the county that have tried to put up stop signs but the Iowa Department of Transportation will not let them due to this very reason. He continued, “The DOT has said that stop signs are put up to prevent accidents not to reduce speed.”

Wake also brought up the possibility of changing the speed limit on Main, but said the sheriff’s office will definitely have more enforcement when the humps are taken out either way. The group discussed other options such as speed cameras, a radar gun and blue flashing lights.

The study performed at the intersection didn’t show an excess of speeding, according to Jason Rhea, public works director.

“Out of 300 cars in a day when we checked speed, there were only six vehicles over the speed limit,” he said.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope commented, “That isn’t bad. But the speed humps are still there. I’m guessing there will be more of an issue once those come down. However, the residents think we have a problem there so what we need to do is make residents happy and slow vehicles down.”

Councilman Kenneth Myers agreed with Benedict and suggested that the sheriff’s office and council members meet together to make a decision soon.

The next topic of conversation by the council was about the review, edits and deletions to handbook policies and procedures. The areas of the handbook examined included the areas of salaries, movement on the salary schedule, uniform, clothing and PPE (personal protective equipment) policy and stipends, compensatory time payouts and deadlines and the desired distance a city employee should live from Sidney. Deputy clerk, Brenda Benedict, told council members to continue to make edits and take notes on the documents so they can reach a consensus to get it completed.

The council voted and approved to move the annual cleanup date to the last weekend in April due to the Easter holiday. Cleanup dates will be April 22-23, and scrap metal will be added to the list of what can be picked up. Council members are hoping they can offer community service to scouts or sports teams to help residents who have accumulated big piles of sticks. Council members will be sending letters within the next month to nuisance residential addresses reminding them of the city cleanup dates.

The council also approved the clerk’s report for February. B. Benedict spent time going over all the documents included in the report so the council members could ask questions and understand the financial statements, specific columns and information given.

The gazebo park is definitely in the works, and the council spent time looking over the information in their packets.

Brown told council members, “Steve Perry provided the bid document and if this works, it can be approved at the next meeting.”

The document shows the concrete design, gazebo design and the landscaping design. The gazebo design was approved at a prior meeting, and once the bid is approved the work can begin.

The gazebo park could also include a car charging station in the future.

“Also in your packet,” Brown continued, “is documentation of a car charging station from Charge Point. It shows price comparisons, installation options and specifications of electrical output for a single port and a double port. They recommended that we get one slow charge and one fast charge station.”

Benedict wondered if Sidney was ready for something like this and wants more information.

He responded, “I am leaning away from that until we have more cars that actually need it. I think more information would probably help you with that, too. I know at the beginning it might be more of a cost than a benefit.”

Myers said the trend is heading that way.

“It may take Sidney a little longer to get there but it would be a bonus if we had something like that,” Myers said. “I don’t think we’re going to get hurt by it in the long run.”

Travis agreed it is something they should look closer at in the future and believes it could draw people to Sidney. Brown said he will gather more information and wanted to check to see if installation could be covered in the infrastructure grant.

There still wasn’t a decision made about the parking and closing of streets for Rodeo Days, a debate that has been ongoing for months.

Brown said, “We are not even close to closing the streets because there hasn’t been an agreement by all parties.”

The controversy is whether all the streets should be closed or just a few of the streets so it can allow for customers to patronize specific businesses. Brown suggested closing down half the square like they did before and believes it will cut down on traffic. Council members gave their thoughts on a variety of options but agreed that they want to make sure all parties are happy with it and address the safety of community members at the same time.

Chris Sokolowski, water department supervisor, was on the agenda to talk to the council members about water meters. He presented options but feels the radiometer is better for a variety of reasons. He compared the ease of installation, prices and warranties.

“The readings are faster, and there is a benefit to customers. If there is a problem, the radio part of it can be exchanged without shutting off the water,” Sokolowski said.

He also said, “There are no more posts, wires, or boxes to contend with.”

Brown suggested that the timing is good right now with the new water system being ready within a month. Sokolowski agreed with that and said, “The timing is very good right now. We are ordering meters anyway and getting back on track with our water meter replacement program. This option is also less expensive and easier to install.” Council members said they were impressed with the information Sokolowski gave and will be ready to make a decision regarding meters at their next meeting. The council will also be making a decision at the meeting on a line locator for the city works department.

Brown addressed the bid for removal of asbestos at 909 Indiana, property owned by the city.

“The last bid was $10,000 but that was three years ago. I knew it would go up. This bid is for $12,000, but the gutters might not have to be done because OSHA changed some of their requirements so that could be reduced,” he said.

Brown added that regardless of the price, the asbestos has to be removed before they can do anything on the property. Benedict is hopeful that he has someone who could come down and take a look at it and provide another bid.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council is March 14.