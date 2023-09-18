The Sidney City Council held a closed session before its regular meeting on Sept. 11 to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation.

After the closed meeting, council members moved to set a public hearing at their Sept. 25 meeting to amend the code of ordinances to create a clerk/manager position.

Councilman Don Benedict abstained from voting on the motion.

“Although I do not have a conflict of interest in this matter, in order to move forward, I am going to abstain,” he said.

The hiring of a city manager has been a controversial issue the past several months as Mayor Ken Brown has vetoed each action in creating and advertising the position, citing that Benedict has a conflict of interest due to his wife, Brenda Benedict, serving as the city’s deputy clerk.

In March, Benedict asked that Brown step down as acting city manager due to discord between Brown and the city clerks, and the council started the process to hire and combine a city manager/clerk position.

The council also approved:

A motion stating that Councilman Benedict will contact representatives from Black Hills Energy and MidAmerican Energy to work on a draft of a revenue purpose statement in order to take a closer look at a franchise and franchise fees and report to the council at the next meeting.

Benedict asked the council to revisit and move forward with a franchise fee ordinance with both companies.

At the council Aug. 28 meeting, Tyler Gartenberg, the franchise manager for MidAmerican, and Lynn Porter, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, talked to council members about franchise fees and the timeline involved in creating and maintaining a franchise.

The Code of Iowa allows cities to grant franchise contracts or agreements, which allows a utility use of the public streets and alleyways in order to provide service within the city. Contracts can be amended or renewed and would require a public hearing prior to approval. Council members can make a decision on the percentage of fees charged. If city officials implement the franchise fee, it would replace the current local option sales tax collected on utility bills.

“I believe the city needs to come up with a plan to have our roads taken care of because that has been a problem for quite some time, and our city hall repairs, even that proposal was a long time in coming,” he said . “We need to take a closer look at franchise fees and at our last meeting, our speakers here explained it very well. They came up with a revenue purpose statement for that.”

Residents wanted clarification whether the companies or the residents would pay the fees. Councilman Kenneth Meyers encouraged folks to look at the big picture.

“Just to be clear, it depends on what your bill is. If you have a $100 bill and it’s a 1% fee, that’s $1. If it’s 5%, it’s $5,” Meyers said. “It’s a perspective on how big your bill is as to how it hits you. In the big picture, what we are talking about is giving a little flexibility. This is not going to repair a road but it might help us put in a culvert or the other piece that we need to figure in to these things. All these projects are 10 times bigger than what we normally think they are. So, since it’s been awhile since we’ve done any of this, we have a lot stacked up. So we are trying to find little places where we can pick it up, and this is just one of these ideas.”

To publish an advertisement for seasonal city workers. Brown said that they lost both seasonal workers within the past month and city workers requested help.

A formulation of a plan by city workers to get the city streets swept and sprayed. Councilman Justin Shirley asked that the city put a plan in place for street cleaning.

“It has gone on too long and gotten out of hand. Another point on my agenda is to take action with property members who are not maintaining their curb,” he said. “But, first, the city first needs to get our business taken care of before we start writing tickets to other people. If we can take care of that part, then we can start enforcing our ordinance again on other people.”

A resolution approving the sale of 106 Main St. to Hess Properties, LLC, for $1,550.

A resolution approving the sale of 201 Webster St. to Hess Properties, LLC, for $1,125.

A resolution approving the sale of 306 Filmore St. to Hess Properties, LLC, for $3550.

The solicitation of bids for city hall repair project A by JEO Consulting Group, city engineers.

Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. in city hall as the bid opening date for repairs on city hall.

The city clerks attendance at the 2023 Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association Fall Conference on Oct. 19-20 in Des Moines.

Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon’s financial report for the Sidney Fire Department

In other business:

The council received a petition asking for the mayor’s resignation.

“The person who brought it in has COVID and was not able to attend the meeting,” City clerk Lisa Cowles said.

There were over 50 signatures on the petition but signatures had not yet been verified. Councilwoman Anne Travis said the council will report at their next meeting once the signatures have been verified. Brown requested a copy of the petition.

Council members tabled action on the adjustment of the lien on the property at 204 Fletcher St.

Sidney resident Bob Drummond owns the property adjacent to 204 Fletcher and has asked both county supervisors and the Sidney City County to approve the purchase of the property and the county held tax certificate.

Councilman Justin Shirley reported that they had recently more information on the council’s options.

“We have information back from the county treasurer on the property and what we can do if we decide to repeal the two special liens,” he said. “Right now the liens total $7,818.85. If the city were to repeal the liens, he (Drummond) would have still to pay the remainder of the cost and the tax sale. The property value is $1,890. We just got briefed with the information.”

City Attorney Bri Sorensen asked Drummond if he had talked to the titleholders, and he indicated he had not yet been able to get ahold of them. She explained the process.

“The problem with buying a tax certificate is you then have to offer any previous lien holder or the title holder the option to redeem those taxes,” she said. “You have to own the tax certificate for quite some time and then you have to give a 90-day notice of right to redeem. If the certificate is redeemed, it eliminates the tax certificate holder’s ability to take title by tax deed. So it’s a little premature for the city to waive anything at this point before having any secure agreement or acknowledgement from the title holder that the property would go into that person’s hands.”

Travis said she thought the liens should be waived but council members will gather additional information and will wait to make a decision at a future meeting.

The council tabled action on the purchase of a bed replacement for a city vehicle. Travis asked for bids and a detailed report as to exactly what was needed before the council would make a decision.

Sidney resident Martha Brown asked council about purchases for equipment for next year’s water aerobics classes that she volunteers to teach at the city pool. She also thanked the council for allowing the public to talk at the meeting but asked that they would actively listen, as well.

Martha continued to address the subject of the city’s Paya contract for the Banyon Data online pay portal for residents to pay city bills. She is worried that residents are risking their information due to the city’s firewall and asked council members to do their due diligence before agreeing to the contract.

Shirley told Martha that he will personally look into the matter and report back. Martha also asked council members to consider creating guidelines for citizens to reserve city properties so citizens can be made aware when those properties are being utilized for private activities.

Sheldon talked to council members about the possibility of a command vehicle for the fire department.

“We are putting a lot of miles in on our own vehicles but we do want to get directly to the scene so we can make sense of the chaos of what’s going on,” he said. “I’m not asking this because I want to be reimbursed for miles, I’m doing this to improve our organizational skills and because we are using our drone more and more, and we need a drone station.”

Sheldon added that the vehicle was just in the research phase so no action was taken.

Sheldon asked the council about an update on the apron repairs for the city fire department. He is concerned about the timing to move equipment and apparatus to another property during the construction.

Brown told him that the council had not yet received an agreement from the contractor but they were hoping it would be soon.

“As long as we know ahead of time, we just need to get some things taken care of and be prepared with our equipment and emergency apparatus,” Sheldon said. “The sooner the better, of course, as we are heading into fall.”

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be a workshop on Sept. 25.