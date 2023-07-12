Mayor Brown's Veto Statement

"I veto this ordinance due to the fact that Don Benedict has a conflict of interest in this matter. He not only cast the deciding vote for the first reading of the ordinance but also largely led the deliberations and urged the Council to approve the ordinance.

"Don Benedict has a serious conflict of interest in that the ordinance was intended to change the working conditions for his wife Brenda, because I as Mayor was seeking to hold her accountable for her job performance under the managerial structure of the City.

"The ordinance affects the working conditions of Brenda Benedict because it changes her supervisor, shielding her from the managerial accountability of the Mayor, and also makes her the supervisor of the City personnel, one of which is her son, in the absence of the Clerk.

"The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled several times in similar cases that such conduct constitutes a conflict of interest and I urge Don Benedict to resign or, absent that, for the Council to remove Don Benedict from office for his conduct.

"This ordinance was not passed in the interests of the City of Sidney, it was passed for the personal interests of Council member Don Benedict.

"Although I veto this ordinance, such a veto was not actually necessary because this ordinance was not validly approved due to Don Benedict casting the necessary vote to approve the first reading. The Council must restart the entire process."