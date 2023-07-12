After months of discussion, decisions and a public hearing, Sidney City Council members unanimously approved establishing a city clerk/administrator position at their June 26 meeting.
Ordinance 240 that amends chapter 18 of the city code to create the new position and prevent the mayor from holding it. Mayor Ken Brown vetoed the measure on July 10, hours before the first council meeting of the month.
Brown has opposed the change since its early inception.
In March, council members addressed concerns and asked the mayor to step down from the city administrator position.
Since early April, Brown has continually stated that council member Don Benedict’s position on the council violates a conflict of interest code regarding his family’s employment with the city.
Benedict’s son, Michael Benedict, is in the city's public works department, and Don’s wife Brenda is the deputy city clerk. Brown has stated that the ordinance was spearheaded by Don to ensure his family would not be held accountable for their work or actions.
At the April 10 council meeting, Brown asked Don to step down or remove himself from the council room.
On June 13, council members unanimously approved a motion of no confidence in Brown and also approved a motion calling for Brown to voluntarily resign as mayor. Brown has yet to make a statement concerning either motion, citing the need to work through it with his attorney.
In regards to the veto of the ordinance, Don Benedict’s said the idea of combining the roles was first proposed Jan. 11, 2021, under a different mayor and before Benedict joined the council.
"This is not a part of any particular mayor or their management style," Benedict said. "I just wanted to redirect because I feel there has been a lot of misinformation about the entire thing.”
He added that Sidney needs someone who can be a point of contact in the office for the city attorney, engineers, contractors and project managers and be easily accessible. Benedict stated that most mayors have full time jobs and that trying to maintain communication through that position is very difficult.
Councilman Justin Shirley expressed his displeasure of Brown posting the veto statement, which alleged the conflict of interest, publicly on Facebook.
“You put the veto on social media and the entire veto was an attack on Benedict and his family. That is crossing the line," Shirley said.
“It was also inappropriate and inaccurate,” Benedict added. “You can do your veto, that’s fine, but your comments made should have been for another discussion. You went too far on that veto. The conflict of interest has never been proved. What I am trying to do is protect the city, and your actions continue to put the city at risk.”
Shirley agreed that conflict of interest does not exist in this situation.
“Our chain of command does not show what you are stating," Shirley said. "The council does not have supervisory power over the deputy clerk. It is the city clerk, then the deputy clerk. There is a degree of separation from the council and Mr. Benedict’s wife that you continuously comment on for conflict of interest. The deputy clerk oversees office staff and the public works superintendent oversees the public works employees.”
With the absence of Councilman Kenneth Myers, council members voted 4-0 to approve a motion to override Brown’s veto. Ordinance 240 will go into effect once published.
Due to the override of the veto, council members were able to approve the advertisement for the city clerk/administrator position.
In making the motion, Shirley wanted to specific that applications should be returned to city hall no later than 4 p.m. on July 28. Information will be posted on the city’s website, two information boards and the Southwest Iowa Herald.
The council also approved the hiring process for the position. Shirley felt it was important that there be a special meeting rather than interviews be intertwined within a regular council meeting and indicated that the entire council should be involved.
Interviews will be held during a special meeting the week of Aug. 7, with a tentative time of 6 p.m. to be determined on the availability of the applicants.