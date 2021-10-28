Sidney City Council hears concerns over drainage and sewer issues

Varellas also wanted to discuss changes made to the handbook. “I found some things that were a concern to myself and other employees. I’ve given you handouts from the League of Cities about leadership and preparing employment agreements. It is basically highlighting that it should be a team activity and that a council member only has the power when gathered as a group at an official council meeting.” He feels the way the handbook was updated was not in a group setting by any means. “When I talked to individuals at the League of Cities, they were shocked that a document could be done and not brought forth to the department heads or even as a group and worked through so everyone had the best understanding of what was being done.” Varellas said that he commented on concerns after seeing the first draft but there was no indication it was ever taken into consideration. “We never saw a rough draft, and I don’t know if anyone else on the council ever saw a rough draft or was able to give input. They left employees out and left a lot of hardship.” He also brought up concerns about work schedules, decisions that the mayor can make without input, and time keeping. Varellas brought his thoughts to a close, “I appreciate the time to let me voice my concerns, and I hope we can work together and get an answer for some changes. I hope we can discuss some of these things moving forward.”