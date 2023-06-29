News from Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski earned accolades from the Sidney City Council members at their June 26 meeting.

“The DNR comes down every three years to perform a sanitary survey in our city. It’s for any and all of our water distribution system and wells and the treatment plant itself," Sokolowski said. "I am happy to inform everyone that we passed the inspection with flying colors. Everything is up to standard and, as far as the DNR is concerned, we are good for another three years.”

One of the questions the DNR had for Sokolowski was what the city would do in the event of a catastrophe if both wells were lost.

“They wanted to know if we had a plan if something happened to our wells," he said. "We have two wells, so we have the extra security in case one fails. Now, if both would fail, the plan would be to truck water into the towns, similar to the way Hamburg did when they had their disaster.”

Sokolowski also presented an update about the ongoing city street and sewer situation.

“We had talked previously with our engineers about putting in a grinder pump station at the cost of a couple hundred thousand dollars," he said. "I felt there were other avenues we could pursue, mostly due to the fact by doing a grinder pump, we would lose our gravity flow and would have been dependent on a machine. I much preferred to remain on a gravity flow. What we found is that we will be able to line the sewer bank itself. It’s an epoxy that gets put into the sewer main and it is expanded into the pipe and cure with ultraviolet. We can do spot repairs without digging up the street at a much lower cost than the grinder pump station. It is my recommendation that we proceed with this fix.”

The council approved CIT Sewer Solutions to perform CIPP point repair for Birch, Clay, and Division Streets at a cost of $46,762.

Council members also approved the following:

• Fees for the city’s car charging station at 15 cents per kilowatt-hour, plus $1 service fee.

“I think it’s important to keep it on the low side," Council member Don Benedict said. "15 cents per kilowatt-hour would maintain our cost. We can adjust later if necessary, and if the state requires a tax be paid to MidAmerican.”

• The engineering agreement with JEO for the City Hall repair project.

• An estimate from Lawn World to spray the streets for weeds as long as the cost is under $1,000.

• Resolution 2023-14 for year-end transfers.

• Resolution 2023-16 approving fee schedules.

• Compensatory time carried over for three city employees.

• A camera policy report to be put into resolution form to be voted upon at the next meeting.

In other business:

• Council members discussed the rate of pay, advertisement and the hiring process for the city clerk/administrator position.

“I figured we would stick with what we had budgeted for that position. It would be $25," Benedict said. "I would like to keep within that range to stay within our budget.”

City Attorney Bri Sorensen said the range should be contingent upon the experience of the candidate and included in the advertising packet.

Councilwoman Anne Travis asked that candidates be required to include a letter of interest. The ordinance is effective upon publication and the council will proceed with advertising when the ordinance becomes law.

• Travis gave an update on the county’s mitigation report.

“We are adding that we are going to maintain our critical facilities by buying a generator," she said. "We can look for funding for that. If we have it in our report, that we are doing it and have it, we can apply for help. Otherwise, we will not be able to apply. We also need to get carbon monoxide monitors in our City Hall, and we have to have adequate road clearing. We are also working on the app and a push notification. One this is all included in the report, I will send you a copy.”

Travis added that she is also looking for the possibilities of building a much-needed safe room for the city.

• City Library Director Riley Moreland was happy to give an account of May statistics for the city library.

“The community room was used six times with 47 attendees, we had three programs with 22 attendees, so a total headcount of 294," she said. "We circulated 385 items, had 41 computer users and 227 wireless sessions.”

Moreland added that there were also eight new cards created for library goers, 232 websites visits and a Facebook reach of 1,266.

“We did renew our library accreditation with the state, and that is good for the next three years," she said. "It’s a series of standards we have to meet to become a tier one library. Also, the summer library program called 'Find Your Voice' is in it’s last week. The kids have been finding ways to express themselves through poetry, art and music.”

The library will spend time in the remainder of the summer planning out programming for next year.

• At meetings end, Joseph Eberly took advantage of the public comment period and said, “I know the job you do here is a thankless one, but I do rise to express concern over the approved Ordinance 240 and the shortsightedness of the council. From the reporting I’ve read is that the primary need for a city clerk/city manager position is due to a personnel dispute, a personality conflict.

"In my experience, when there is a dispute, the general expression that I’ve been given is that you need to be an adult. But, now you are amending the ordinances permanently due to that dispute. Now we’ve added managerial duties to that position because of a personnel dispute. I thank you, but I do implore you to take a second to step back and think about it. Are we making a permanent solution for a temporary problem?”

Dick McClure told council members they need to work together in order to accomplish their goals.

“You have a lot on your table and I’m glad to finally see that there are a few things progressing. But it’s been five-and-one 1 here. If this conflict continues, we’re going to end up not getting things done," McClure said. "If we don’t get things done, we’re going to lose businesses, people and our town. The conflict needs to cease."

Martha Brown thanked the council for doing a hard job but asked them to think about how they treat residents of the city.

“What you do is not easy. No matter what you do, someone is not going to be happy," she said. "I’ve just heard so many people complain that nothing is getting done here, and if they say something, they are concerned with retaliation. People are afraid to speak up, and that’s not good. I would ask that you do some introspection and ask what you’ve done. If it applies to you, please think about it.”

Brown requested that the council packet be included with the agenda on the website so community members have an opportunity to learn what is going to be happening at meetings and decide whether it is a meeting they should attend. She also asked the council to consider adding coverage in additional newspapers so more people can read coverage of the meetings.

The next Sidney City Council meeting is July 10.