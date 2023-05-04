At their April 26 meeting, Sidney’s City Council members heard from Evan Wickersham with JEO Consulting Group, who was hired as the city’s engineering firm in February. Wickersham said he wanted to update the council on where his company is on the street improvement plans.

“We are trying to get up to speed on where things sit and have been putting agreements together," Wickersham said. "I understand the previous engineers did all the surveys on the entire project, and we talked with Mayor Brown about what you are anticipating as far as the type of work, overlay or complete replacement, and the infrastructure improvement you have planned. We can start to move forward from here.”

JEO put together project summary sheets for each project that lists the types of improvements for each street section and the cost assessments associated with each project.

“We created a laundry list as far as what fits your needs and your budget," Wickersham said. "We understand that the three stretches of street you’re planning on doing, as prioritized, are Filmore, Main and Maple. We want feedback and questions from you to see if we’re on the same page.”

The council and Wickersham went over replacement of the streets vs. asphalt overlays, where sidewalks would be replaced, ADA ramps added at intersections, curb and gutter replacements and work needed on returns and storm sewer pipes.

JEO has grant writers on staff, and Wickersham said they are ready to go when the council determines specifically what improvements are going to be made.

Council Justin Shirley asked, “Can we consult with those looking at grants? These are huge and important decisions. If we can procure money through grants, that would be great.”

Wickersham said he would set up a work session where they can all visit and determine the next step, funding wise.

“We’ve done ballpark estimates that will help funding agencies see what we’re planning so we can find a date to get something moving,” he said.

In other business:

• Rhonda Hobbie, Sidney pool manager, discussed concerns about the wading pool at the city pool.

“We have had kids who have slipped, fallen and gotten hurt. Is there some way we can make it so it’s less slippery?" she asked. "I hate to get rid of it because I know parents appreciate it.”

Shirley mentioned the possibility of grip pads and a designated entry point that is painted so people know where to get in and out. Councilman Don Benedict will measure the area to determine square footage to see what supplies are needed and figure out pricing.

• Hobbie told council members that she had several excellent interviews for the position of assistant pool managers and would like to hire Harley Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh, with council approval. Shirley said that he sat in on the interviews and that both did a very good job and are eager to take on the position. Councilmembers approved both hires.

• The board also approved the assistant pool managers’ rates of pay. Spurlock will earn $15.25 per hour as a returning manager and as Brumbaugh’s first year, she will earn $15 per hour.

• Hobbie also asked the council to approve a food license for the pool so they can sell more items and not just prepackaged products.

“The cost is $400, and there is a 30-day inspection required.," she said "I feel there's potential for extra revenue in concessions.”

Councilwoman Anne Travis asked Hobbie to look at the facility to see what changes would need to be made in order to pass inspection and to explore other options, as the license fee seemed a bit high. Hobbie and councilmembers will revisit the topic at their next meeting.

• Councilmembers approved their April 10 minutes, payroll report No. 8, April library claims and the clerk's report from March.

• Travis opened sealed bids for landscaping work that will be done at the Gazebo Park. All-American Landscape, LLC, in Hamburg and Grimm's Gardens in Nebraska City both sent bids to the city.

As All-American Landscape’s bid came in significantly lower, councilmembers approved their $6,399.80 bid.

Councilman Don Benedict reminded councilmembers that the cost will be covered by grant money through the Iowa West Foundation and has a May 31 deadline. Both bidders were aware of time constraints.

• During the public comment period, Sidney resident and local business owner, Justin Driever told councilmembers he is concerned about the upcoming discussion on limiting the parking on the square.

“I can tell you right now, there are people that spend eight hours in my tattoo shop. I am not going to enforce it, and I don’t know how you guys are going to enforce it," he said. "Pushing a two-hour limit on the square is going to push businesses off of it.”

Driever suggested that each business should determine what their needs are in front of their own business.

Driever also expressed his frustration about changes in the council’s agenda.

“Anytime a public servant is making their own decisions and pulling something off the agenda, it doesn’t look good for any of you guys. Because then nobody out here knows what is going on," he said. "Something needs to change in City Hall, because nothing is getting done in this town in a timely manner except for grants to put up a gazebo.

"It looks great, don’t get me wrong," he said. "I’m glad we didn’t have to pay for it, but instead of taking time to fill out a grant for flowers, spend your time doing something that needs to be done, like fire hydrants, sidewalks or roads, then you wouldn’t hear people complain to the extent they do.”

Resident Kyle Dotwieler said that he attended the meeting due to the two-hour parking possibility, too, and said that the council ought to be concerned with bigger issues.

“I am an outsider coming in, but Sidney is the best place I’ve lived. The two-hour parking brought me in. What would be the motivation in doing it?" Dotwieler asked. "Just like all small towns, we are strapped for cash. We have the rodeo coming in. It’s huge; I’ve seen the crowds. I’m wondering if you guys aren’t utilizing your space the way you could be. That area could be an entertainment venue used for other things.

"You advertise that you bring in 200,000 people for that event," he said. "You can use that leverage to bring in other outdoor entertainment. You have a lot of space around here you can use. Sidney doesn't have a lot of room to grow, so you need to take a look at the resources you currently have and utilize that.”

Travis said resolving the parking issue on the square will be on the next meeting’s agenda. The next meeting for the Sidney City Council is Tuesday, May 9, rather than Monday, May 8.