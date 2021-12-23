Sidney City Council hears update on water system improvement project

Mayor Peter Johnson presided over his last meeting for the Sidney City Council on Dec. 20 and after taking roll, he and the council promptly got on task to approve the agenda and the consent agenda. The consent agenda included previous November and December meeting minutes, payroll reports #24 and #25, the library financial report, December claims and the October and November clerk’s reports.

Steve Perry, city engineer, updated the council on the water system improvement project that the city has been dealing with for many months.

“Putting the water tower online, as you know, has been delayed. Our contacts with Gerard Tank & Steel have agreed to come back in the spring to finish their contract. So there is no new activity with that, he said. “And with the well project, same thing. Our wells are operational; we just cannot move forward at this time.”

Perry asked to table any action on change order #2, a contract time extension for McCarthy Trenching, LLC, because the order was not prepared and signed by McCarthy before the meeting. He then asked the council to approve pay request #4, a progress payment of $11,162.50 to take McCarthy Trenching to 95% of their contract for their work on the water main transmission. Perry added, “They still have a few items they have to finish up. Again, this will probably happen in the spring. McCarthy has been paid $395,022.90 of their contracted amount to date. It is our recommendation to approve pay request #4, and we will hold retainage until their completed work in the spring.” The council approved pay request #4.

Next, Perry asked the council to consider reducing the retainage for Building Crafts, Inc. from 5% to 2% for their contracted work on the water treatment plant.

“Building Crafts have completed their work; they just can’t move forward without a certified operator to run the plant,” he said. “So they have made a request to reduce their retainage. There is a provision in state code that there can be a reduction in retainage but the city has to approve it.”

Building Crafts was held up because of the failure of the water main to pass inspection, which delayed McCarthy being able to finish their work. Perry continued, “They can’t move forward with their work until we have a certified water operator on staff. I had a long discussion with the people at the USDA, and I talked to our attorney, Matt Woods, regarding the reduction. Basically, USDA said they would default to our attorney. I talked to Matt this afternoon, and he is comfortable with the reduction of the retainage.”

The council approved a payment of $118,939.63 to Building Crafts to reduce the retainage to 2%. The remainder of the retainage is equal to $49,560.62.

Another big discussion of the evening was closely related to Perry’s topic; the approval of a new position of a certified water/waste water supervisor. There was considerable discussion about the new position, the job description necessary for the position and the advertisement for the position.

Perry introduced Jeff Frey of Olmsted & Perry, who was present to answer questions the council had about filling the position. Frey is the water system improvement project inspector.

The newest council member, Kenneth Meyer, led the discussion by asking why this particular position is needed. He asked, “What are the duties required that we can’t fill another way?”

Perry answered, “Because of the treatment plant process on the filtration plant. It requires a certified operator to operate the plant on behalf of the city. This person has to be certified by the State of Iowa. That position was going to be with a previous employee but he resigned. So with the absence of that, there has to be someone that can be hired and trained to operate our plant. We are under a mandate by the state to get this plant online as soon as possible. At this point we need to move forward to get this certified person on board quickly.”

On Dec. 1, the council hired Jason Rhea as the new public works director, replacing Bryan Varellas, who tendered his resignation suddenly at the end of October. Michael Benedict was hired as the new public works laborer who replaced Pat Barrett, who resigned in November. Neither employee holds the grade 2 certification necessary to complete the water tests and run the new water plant but it is essential that the city find an operator trained and qualified to run the plant.

Council member Anne Travis said she is concerned that just one person would be responsible for all the testing and work with the water plant everyday and never have a break. Frey assured her that if the grade 2 operator signs off on the other employees to do the testing, then the employees could help do the work when necessary. However, the risk would fall on the operator, so the new employee would have to trust that the work being done is accurate. He also added that although the new operator would have the certification required, he or she would also have to be trained on the city’s system because systems vary from city to city.

Johnson reminded the council, “The important consideration is the amount of time that it will take our current employees to become grade 2 certified. And we also have to address what our options are in the interim to remain in compliance. Not only in compliance, but all that we have going on with a complicated system. There are going to be problems and we are going to need someone with the competency and ability to think on the fly and be able to handle problems before they become other problems in the system.”

Next, the council looked at examples in their packet of a job description and advertisement for the position of certified water/waste, water supervisor. There was dialogue as to what changes that should be made, what could be added and what could or should be removed.

The council approved the job description but added the words, “as amended,” so they could draft and finalize their own job description. The council also approved the advertisement for the position and discussed the variety of places and websites the position would be advertised.

To wrap up the conversation, Perry addressed the council to remind them that it is crucial that the system be flushed by the first of the year because it has been several weeks since it has been done.

“We need to do this to protect the filter and to protect the city’s investment. In going forward here, Building Crafts does have someone they could bring down here to do that but at the cost of the city. Something to think about.”

In other business, the council approved:

• The fire department’s monthly report

• The library’s monthly report

• Waiving the 90-day waiting period for employee health insurance for the city’s new employees • Resolution 2021-41, a resolution approving vacation carryover Deputy clerk, Brenda Benedict, reminded the council about the public hearing for the budget amendment and the budget goals workshop that will be held on Jan. 3, 2022. City clerk, Lisa Cowles talked about the public meeting that was held in December for the final steps of the city’s comprehensive plan and told the council that SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) is working on drafting the final plan and the goals to complete the plan.

Johnson wrapped up the meeting with a thank you to the council as he bid farewell.

“It’s been a privilege working with everybody. Thank you everybody for helping me out. I thank all of you for the work you put it. It’s been interesting; it's been fun. We’ve had some adventures,” Johnson said. “Thank you for everything.”