Sidney City Council hears updates on several projects

City Engineer Steve Perry drew applause from the Sidney City Council on Monday, Aug. 22.

Although it wasn’t on the agenda, Perry offered the council an update on the water project – prompting many cheers from council members.

“For months, we’ve always had this water project that is the first item under my name, and it’s not on here this month,” Perry said, adding that he wanted to offer a quick update on a few small items related to the project.

“We got the replacement of our motor back from the warranty work that was done, and that was installed last Friday,” he said. “The disconnection of our transmission main from the old well site was complete today, so that is done. The work associated with the Mosley property has also been done. The plaque that we ordered for the new water treatment plant will be here on the first of September.

“So, really, the only ongoing thing we have is this memorandum agreement to memorialize the old water tower which I am working on with Tracy and the museum,” Perry continued. “So, it’s all good news.”

Street Projects

That wasn’t the case for the Clay Street paving reconstruction project.

The council rejected the bid for Clay Street at Perry’s recommendation. He said that it came in quite a bit higher than the estimate.

“I talked to the contractor to see if there was any negotiation in the price and, bottom line, there is not. So, my recommendation is to reject the bid received and rebid it again this winter before the reconstruction is started in the spring,” Perry said.

Perry updated council members on a call that he and Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict had with the bond council regarding the next step of the levy for future street projects.

“The next step is to identify the project or projects,” Perry said. “I updated the cost estimates that we put together. As you recall, the estimates were done last December for 2022, so we updated this August for work in 2023.”

Perry said there’s been “a significant increase due to the price of concrete, asphalt and PVC piping.”

“We tried to be conservative, but it’s very difficult to judge when trying to estimate something that is going to bid next spring,” he said.

The projects that have been in discussion the past year are Filmore Street from Indiana to Walnut, South Main from Clay Street to the city limits and two areas of Maple Street.

Perry asked council members to reach a consensus on the order of the future street repairs.

“We don’t have to set the public hearing tonight, but we do have to set the project,” he said. “They will all be completed, but we need to know where to start and be able to show that we are ready to move forward with building and design.”

The councilagreed with Perry’s recommendation to start with Filmore due to the analysis completed by the engineers. From there, the priority will be Main and then Maple.

There was a short discussion about matching funds and looking to access the funds through the infrastructure bill.

Pool Update

Pool Manager Rhonda Hobbie, told the council that she attended the certified pool operator)course in Ames and learned a lot.

“I wondered if we might be interested in bringing them down so they could take a look at how things are run,” Hobbie said. “They know all the state codes and could help us get our pool ready. It would definitely help us pass inspection without getting dinged.”

Hobbie made a wish list for the council. Although there were quite a few items on it, she highlighted a few.

“We really need competitive pay for our lifeguards or they will go elsewhere,” she said. “I also thought we could reimburse each lifeguard for a swimsuit each season. I’ve seen other pools’ employees, and they look like they are in uniform because they match.”

Hobbie also suggested having a job fair to garner interest in lifeguarding, but she found out that high schools in the area no longer hold job fairs.

“My goal is to have 12 lifeguards next year, so that I am not scrambling on the last day to get shifts covered. I was also wondering about whether we could get a food license so we could serve food,” Hobbie said.

The council was receptive to her ideas and suggested continuing an incentive pay for lifeguards who put in a certain number of hours for the summer.

Hobbie gave council members a list of items that she hoped could be updated or replaced for next year. She said that she enjoyed the year and has bigger plans for next year.

She also reported that there were 11 successful pool parties over the summer months and hopes to continue building on that next year. Council members expressed their appreciation for the fantastic job she has done and for the work she has put into the pool this past year.

Nuisance Properties

An ongoing problem for the council continues to be nuisance properties in the community, and council members decided to take action.

Mayor Ken Brown said that two letters have been sent to four addresses on the list of properties and no changes have been made. City Attorney Bri Sorensen said the next step is to send another notice or file a complaint with the court.

Council member Don Benedict said that he feels it is important that the council follow through with the next step, and council member Kenneth Myer agreed it was time to move forward.

The council approved a motion to fire a complaint with the court, which would result in a minor infraction for property owners not complying with conditions of the notices.

Other Business

In other business, the council approved the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool renewal and invoice, the decorating of the square for Halloween by the local 4-H club, a new proposal and agreement from Gene Thrasher to complete the cemetery project and a resolution to authorize the transfer of funds for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2022.

The council also approved a bid with R & R Concrete to complete repairs this fall for patching streets at 1200, 1214 and 602 Maple St. and an agreement to allow History Walk LLC to clean and preserve grave markers in the city’s cemetery.

Other discussion items included the need for a wind turbine ordinance within the city. Brown said he had talked to other communities that followed up with an ordinance after their county approved one. Council members agreed it was something they needed to look into further.

Brown asked the council their thoughts about revising the recreation vehicle parking ordinance and about the possibility of creating a city hotel/motel/short-term rental ordinance.

The council also discussed their thoughts about a grant writing/economic development position for the city and the possibility of limiting trucks parking in the square at specific corners due to impaired vision for drivers as they come on to the square.

Benedict announced that they have received the money to cover the damage to the swing set in the city park.

“The company that originally constructed the swing set sent a quote but are not able to come out to fix it until spring but it will get done,” the deputy clerk said.

The council scheduled a special meeting Aug. 24 to discuss matters related to an individual employee. The council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12.