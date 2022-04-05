Sidney City Council holds March workshop

Sidney City Council’s workshop was a productive one on March 28 after the standard approvals of agenda and the consent agenda, which included the March 14 minutes, payroll report #6 and the clerk’s reports from February.

Steve Perry, city engineer, started the evening off with a request for the council. “I’m going to ask you to table action on awarding bids for the gazebo site improvements. We only received one bid so my recommendation is to hold it over.” The board approved his request.

Last month, the council approved Resolution 2022-14, a resolution to provide for a notice of a hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, the taking of bids and an estimate of cost for the water meter installation project. Colton Dinsdale from Ferguson Waterworks was present to demonstrate the Neptune water meter that Chris Sokolowski, water department supervisor, had recommended for installation. Dinsdale went over the key features of the product such as the lead free-bronze maincase, proprietary polymer measuring chamber materials for long-term accuracy. He also noted that the floating chamber design is unaffected by meter position and in-line piping stresses. Dinsdale described the best attributes of the meter reader, “The benefits include the increase in meter reading efficiency, the decrease in data logging information retrieval time, and the bluetooth technology.”

He added that they have their own install team and will train in the transition from office to field workers. The council members had questions about the cost, warranties, training, the length of time to get the product and how long it will take to get the product installed. Dinsdale stressed that the meters will be compatible with all generations of future products and that there is a 10-year warranty on the base of the product. He went over the costs and said he would work up a bid to present in April. “It will take 60-90 days before we can have the products onsite so if my bid is selected, it should be mid-July when they arrive. Then it will take approximately 5 weeks to install all the meters we’re replacing.” Perry told Dinsdale that the meters have to be competitively bid through a sealed bid process and the bid opening will be April 25. Perry added, “We have monies left in the USDA project fund so we will leverage those funds to purchase meters but it needs to be done by October 1.”

Sokolowski wanted to present two preliminary possibilities to the council. One item that came to Sokolowski’s attention is the continuous disposal of the backwash wastewater from the new water treatment plant.

He stated, “At the moment, we have a 14-foot. trailer with a 750 gallon plastic tank to haul the waste. With the layout of the facility it will be very difficult to back the trailer where it is needed. I am proposing using an International 2000 gallon tanker to deal with this waste. This will significantly increase the storage capacity of waste and make it easier to drive in and haul out. It would also lessen the manpower needed to haul wastewater.”

Sokolowski found a used vehicle/tanker on which he would like the council to consider making a bid. “I don’t know how much waste water we will be dealing with or how often we’ll have to do it until we get the new system running. So again, this is preliminary.”

The council liked the idea of a bigger tank to haul waste water and will consider making a bid after further discussion.

Sokolowski said that there are issues with two of the city’s flag poles and wants the council to think about replacing the poles. He went over information about a telescoping flag and thought the city wanted to explore bigger flags anyway. He added, “And this is preliminary, as well. With this being a telescoping pole, future maintenance would be a huge advantage because you would be able to bring the flag pole down to your level so the work could be done. Another advantage is that it is guaranteed at 90 mph winds and there is a warranty.”

Council member Don Benedict indicated that it is definitely something worth looking into. Council member Kenneth Meyer said he would like to pursue a 40-foot option, too.

There were several topics that the council brought up so that Bri Sorensen, city attorney, could give them direction. They discussed alley vacates and what it takes to forgo the public interest in the property. Sorensen said it would take a resolution for disposition of public property then it would be a matter of record after which they file a deed with the recorder along with the clerk certificate with the minutes from the original meeting. It would have to first be published as a notice of public hearing. After that, it reverts to the abutting owner or owners and becomes part of their parcel.

Another issue addressed was parking enforcement on specific properties. Sorensen said there is a code of right of way and a visibility triangle, and county deputy clerk Brenda Benedict said there is an ordinance about parking blocking the right of way. Although letters have been sent to the offenders, Sorensen said she could send them, and sometimes her letterhead is a little more effective. She continued, “And if there is no cooperation from that, then we can look at further enforcement.”

Nuisance properties continue to be a problem for the city, and the council asked Sorensen if there is a better way to deal with them. After looking at a slideshow of frequent offenders, Sorensen said, “There are different issues with nuisance properties. It could be dilapidated buildings, too much junk and trash in the yard, or abandoned properties. Each is treated differently. A letter could take care of it or a fine or penalty for noncompliance.” She indicated that costs for the solutions of taking care of them vary, too, from $2,000 to obtain a title of a property to $20,000 if the structure needs to be demolished. “In terms of moving forward, my suggestion is to identify priorities as the budget allows. Mix in the ones that you know are going to be sold and those that might sit for a while.” She told the council that sometimes when something is done with one property or a homeowner is penalized, others nuisances seem to shape up rather quickly.

The council made a decision to allow Mayor Ken Brown to sign the contract with MidAmerican Energy for the installation of a car charging station. Although no one was opposed, Council member Drew LeMaster wanted to be assured that MidAmerican paid all the costs for equipment and installation before agreeing, and council member Don Benedict said he likes the idea after looking over everything.

Don addressed several items he would like to see changed in the employee handbook such as the descriptions of on-call, vacations and rounds. He said that the new descriptions protect the city from having to pay out a huge sum of money when/if an employee resigns and haven’t used them. He asked the council members, “Can you please look this over and see what you think? We can discuss it further and approve it at a future time if all looks good.”

Council member Anne Travis addressed the agenda item about the pool and swim team. Travis said the committee met and examined a variety of subjects. Council members further discussed season ticket prices, pool procedures and rules, personnel, manager monthly reports, wages and the use/non use of cellphones by the staff. Travis said she thinks a handbook of sorts would be beneficial to spell out specifics and include procedures such as accident reports, terminations, and grievances.

The council members approved using another company for the purchase of mulch for the city park. Don was concerned about the reviews he found about the first company, and Brenda saw a lot of red flags as she worked to make the purchase and the product delivered. She told the council, “The other company is more expensive but it is an Iowa company and seems much reliable.”

The council reviewed a quote from Midwest Data to obtain Wi-Fi and fiber at various locations. Council members discussed the cost and the advantages and disadvantages of using Midwest Data. They also took a look at fees the city charges to see if any changes need to be made. Travis also gave the SWIPCO/Comprehensive Plan Update and told the council that they created a 30-year map and it should be out soon.

Lisa Cowles, city clerk, reminded the council about the Municipal Leadership Academy on April 14 in Red Oak and encouraged all council members to attend.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held on April 11.