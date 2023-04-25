The Sidney City Council meeting came to an abrupt end on Monday, April 24, when council members refused to make a motion to approve the evening’s agenda.

Mayor Pro Tem Anne Travis — stepping in for Mayor Ken Brown, who had notified council members he would be late — began the meeting by roll call of the council members and then asked the council three times for a motion to approve the agenda.

Travis waited and then stated, “There is no motion. The meeting can not be called.”

Councilman Justin Shirley said he refused to approved the agenda because "the agenda is not how the council wishes for the agenda to be."

"We submitted our agenda items according to Resolution 2020-4, and the mayor has changed the agenda for the second council meeting in a row," Shirley said. "I won’t approve the agenda, because it is not the agenda submitted.”

Resolution 2020-4 cites that council members can submit items for the meeting’s agenda a week prior to the meeting.

At the April 10 council meeting, council members stated their concerns that their agenda requests were not reflected in the meeting’s published agenda.

The council will meet next on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. The agenda will be posted on the city’s website prior to Wednesday's meeting.