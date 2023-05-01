The Sidney City Council held a special meeting on April 26 to override Mayor Ken Brown’s veto of the council’s approval of the city’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

On April 10, Brown vetoed the council’s unanimous approval of the city budget, citing deficits and discrepancies in percentages and dollar amounts.

Brown called the budget “irresponsible” and “unfair to taxpayers” before his veto, saying that it had a deficit of over $750,000.

“We are rapidly spending our reserves and that is not sustainable,” he said.

City Clerk Lisa Cowles said that the project deficit is in the special revenue funds and enterprise/proprietary funds and would not results in a negative balance for the funds. She also said that reserve funds are meant to be spent.

Brown also argued that tax collections have increased by 17.41% since FY 2022, while the tax base has only increased by 2.37%.

“The increases make it difficult for our current homeowners and make the community unattractive to potential residents,” he said.

Cowles attributed the majority of the increase in tax collections to a bond for street reconstruction of Filmore, Main and Maple streets.

At the April 10 meeting, Councilman Justin Shirley said that the mayor hadn’t raised a concern the entire time when discussing the budget the past several months.

“I feel that, since our March 27 meeting, you have gone out of your way to obstruct any progress we try to make,” he said.

Cowles said that the council had at least seven budget discussions, beginning in late October.

On April 26, Mayor Pro Tem Anne Travis prefaced a motion by reviewing the state code: “Under Iowa Code 380-6, it is allowed for the city council to override a veto of the mayor. If the mayor vetoes an ordinance, amendment or resolution and the council repasses the measure after the mayor’s veto, a resolution becomes effective immediately upon repassage, and an ordinance or amendment becomes a law when the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance is published, unless a subsequent effective date is provided within the ordinance or amendment.” This is also part of the city’s ordinance book, Section 17.03D.

The motion to override of the mayor’s veto passed unanimously, as did Resolution 2023-9, approving the FY 2023-24 budget.

“After reviewing the budget and the clerk’s response to the mayor’s veto, I am fully confident in Resolution 2023-09. It’s unfortunate that it came to the veto but now it is time to move forward,” said Councilmember Don Benedict.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held May 8 at 6 p.m.