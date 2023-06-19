Council members unanimously approved an override to Mayor Ken’s Brown’s veto of Ordinance 240 at the June 12 Sidney City Council meeting. The ordinance establishes a city clerk/administrator position and was originally passed by council members on May 22 after two months of deliberation.

Council also approved the second reading of the ordinance. As to waiving the third reading for the passing of the ordinance, City Attorney Bri Sorensen recommended that the council hold the third reading at the upcoming June 26 meeting.

“Given the turmoil relating to the amendment of this ordinance, I would advise having the third reading at your next meeting," Sorensen said. "You should make sure that all public comments or questions and all discussions concerning the ordinance be given adequate time.”

In other business:

• Riley Christie, owner of RC Tree Service, brought a complaint to the council. He is concerned that his name has been slandered and indicated he will be pursuing a lawsuit against the City of Sidney and the city clerk for slander and attempt to tarnish his business name.

“I’ve been working in the city of Sidney for 16 years and cutting trees since high school," he said. "I take a lot of pride in my business and what I do. I’ve been using the city dump for at least six years. So we’ve been over here working and called at least three separate times to see if the dump was open. Not once was I told that we were no longer able to dump at the city dump.

"I asked Elease (Cowles) what was the deal with the dump, and she asked me to leave the city hall and said she would call the sheriff. She then sent a statement by email to all the council members. The sheriff told me not to worry about it, but you’re purposely slandering me and my business, trying to paint a bad image of me and what I do. I try to do as much as I can for this town. I’ll leave it up to you. I can take it to the landfill. I just don’t want to be disrespected and feel like I was targeted by a city worker. I said I would take bigger action. If you want to have a fight, we’ll have a fight.”

Sorensen responded, ”If you want to have a fight, Riley, we can have a fight. If you want to have a productive conversation about what you can do to help the city maintain the city dump, then we can. But if you want to talk about legal action, we can save that for another time.”

Sorensen said that the city can provide a dumpsite for yard waste, but the city is not obligated to do so. However, in order for the city to do so, the city has to comply with city regulations.

“It is the council’s goal to provide that to the city but as it was pointed out, it is a cost to the taxpayers," she said. "Your services are privately hired; they are not a cost to the taxpayers. They are a cost to your customers. Your profit margin in violating the one-way street and being able to shorten your dump trips is not a concern to the council. What is a concern to the council is applying the state code and the DNR regulations."

Christie said that other cities have this figured out, and he would like to think Sidney could, too.

“I will help do this thing but I’m not going to be attacked by the city clerk with emails being sent among everybody," he said.

• In response to a notice dated May 26, Bradley and Makyla Mead wanted to address the council about a complaint concerning their dog.

After a complaint about the Mead’s dogs was presented to the city, the city sent a nuisance letter to the Meads to determine a solution for the situation. Bradley told council members that he feels it is an unfounded complaint and that they are being targeted.

“I would like to assert two things. One is that he (neighbor) aggravates the dog by waving his arms at my dog, and number two, they do not appear to be scared of my dog as they have not changed their habits," he said. "We have security cameras on the house and I have seen this. Also, I feel this issue goes back further than the dogs. They are using the dogs to try to incriminate us, to damage us. He’s using this notice and the threat of a $1,000 fine to intimidate us.”

He said there was a property dispute about a driveway being built over the lot line.

“It’s like they skipped a step," Makyla said. "They didn’t talk to us and didn’t go to the sheriff. If they were truly in fear, they would have.”

Sorensen said if the council feels that the problem has been addressed or if there is a question about the stability of the fence or the behavior of the dog, then council members should go and visit the property.

• The council has been working with Rick Allely and Steve Windish, Ulteig Engineers, Inc., to address various infrastructure needs within the city.

Allely and Windish went over their approach to determine the final cost estimates and costs of engineering.

“I have 34 years of working with public finance. That’s working with you, working with regional councils and governments and other entities, USDA and rural development to find ways to assist in funding," Allely said. "Those can range from grants to low interests loans to working with your bond council. We need to find a way to get creative and pull together a game plan.”

Council members approved Ulteig’s sanitary sewer preliminary engineering report proposal, a pavement condition assessment agreement and a master service agreement for municipal engineering services.

Allely also explained the process to put together a timeline for budgeting and moving forward.

“We have an aggressive time schedule for the sewer because we know you are up against that fall deadline," he said. "We can also look ahead to your street reconstruction to see where we are there.”

Allely and Windish reviewed their basic proposals, pending approval of the MSA, for the work on Filmore, Main and Maple streets.

The council approved the following:

• The sale of city owned lots and Resolution 2023-15 for public notice of the sale of city owned lots by sealed bids. Bids or the five city-owned properties are due by July 24 at 4 p.m.

• The agreement with Snyder & Associates. The council approved hiring Snyder & Associates to work with the council on the Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Services on May 22, a grant received by the city in February that has the potential to lead to additional funding.

• A fence application variance for a city resident at the request of the zoning board. Pat Briggs, a member of the zoning board, asked the council to make an exception.

“A resident who lives on Cass Street has huge mobility problems, and he is wanting to put up a fence around his house in order to let his small dog out with him going with the dog," Briggs said. "The north and east property lines are in compliance but the west side is not in compliance as it does fall short. But they are making it so it would not interfere with any future construction. We did give him a variance because of the handicapped issue and we are hoping you could approve it.”

• Resolution 2023-12, Seatbelt/Restraint Policy

• Resolution 2023-13, Salary Resolution for fiscal year 2023-24

• To move forward on updates to city fees. Benedict reviewed proposed fees for dog licensing, cemetery lots, cremation and grave opening.

“We are increasing these rates to cover the costs of services that the city provides because they have gone up. We are not making anything from the change,” Benedict said.

The ordinance change requires a resolution and will be presented at the council’s next meeting.

• Cigarette permit for Dollar General No. 20086 and for 8 Seconds Beer, Wine, Spirits & More.

• Water leak adjustment for 301 Webster St.

• Epoxy pool paint and patch for wading pool.

The council tabled a variety of agenda items that included:

• Replacing fire department apron.

Derek Baier spoke on behalf of the fire department and asked council members to consider repairing or replacing the fire department apron soon due to safety reasons.

“It is in very, very bad shape, and we’re going to end up with an injury,” he said.

The council will place it on the next meeting’s agenda so they can move forward on sending out bids.

• An advertisement for rate of pay and hiring process for the city clerk/administrator position. This is due to Sorensen’s request that the third reading of the ordinance be put on the next meeting’s agenda.

• A decision on a camera policy for city hall.

Benedict said that he could only find policies for larger cities and would like to find one for a city closer to Sidney’s size. Councilwoman Anne Travis indicated she would like the policy to be more specific of who could view the footage.

Sorensen told council members that she had examples of guidelines for camera usage and would share them before the next council meeting.

• Putting trees in Gazebo Park.

Brown indicated that although it is still covered under the grant funding, there is now an additional cost for the trees that were planned for the park.

“There is concrete around the park so it will need to be probed to see if it is feasible to plant the trees. That is reason for the additional cost," Deputy clerk Brenda Benedict said.

• Car charging rates.

Brown provided a spreadsheet of utility costs and the usage of the stations for council members.

“It is currently costing the city 11 cents per kilowatt," he said. "We pay the utility bills for the stations and we are going to have to start charging something.”

Council members will do additional research of other communities with charging stations and hope to learn more in the next two weeks.

• Creating a phone app for the city.

Brown said he researched several companies who could create the app but found that the company who updates the city’s website would also provide the app at a cost of $2,000 a year. Don Benedict asked the city residents their opinion and several spoke in favor of an app and said it would be very helpful.

With questions about who would update the app with city information and a definitive cost, the council decided they would revisit the subject at the next meeting.

• Taking action on the city parking around the square. At the May 9 meeting, the council and several residents and business owners weighed in on the pros and cons of making changes.

Brown said the city didn’t receive any applications to change parking limits in front of businesses. The council determined they would still like additional information before taking action and will contact the DOT to verify required width of parking spaces.

• During public comment, Sandra Bengston, a member of the cemetery board thanked the council and the city crew for their work.

“When we are out there, they are always mowing and trimming, and we really appreciate how good it looks," she said. "There were many comments about how good the cemetery looked for Memorial Day so, thank you.”

• Donna Walker addressed her ongoing safety concern.

“It’s been 2 1/2 years since I turned in petitions to have something done on Main Street to slow the traffic down," she said. "You had an engineer look at it, you put in speed bumps that turned out to be the wrong ones, you took them out and now nothing has been done.”

She listed all the items on the council’s board that have been completed but didn’t see what she was looking for.

“Where’s the safety included for our children? Nowhere on that list," she said. "It’s been 2 ½ years. And one of your council members personally told me we promise, we promise, we’ll get on it. 2 ½ years is too long to wait on the safety of our kids."

• Dick McClure talked about the need for parking in the town square due to an aging community.

“You’ve been discussing space for parking, and the elderly need the space for parking. You can’t find parking on the streets during the day. We have an elderly population," he said. "The customers are what keep the doors open, so we need to figure out how to service those people in our businesses. If they aren’t getting service, they’ll go someplace else.”

• Martha Brown reiterated her thoughts about Ordinance 240 from last month’s meeting.

“On the Ordinance 240, I really would encourage you to figure out that if the current clerk is not able to do the supervising of the employees, and the deputy clerk is required to do so, she would be supervising two of her sons," she said. "Please figure this out. It would be good to look into. How can you protect the deputy clerk?”

The next meeting of the Sidney City Council is June 26.