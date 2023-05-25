Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sidney City Council will soon post a job opening for a city clerk /administrator position after months of conflict.

On May 22, the council held a public hearing to approve Ordinance 240, establishing that position. Since early March, there has been a lack of agreement on how the position should be filled.

On March 22, Councilman Don Benedict asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting city manager and suggested that the city manager position become the city manager/clerk position so that the position wouldn’t fall to the mayor when a city manager/administrator wasn’t or couldn’t be hired. Upon city attorney Bri Sorensen’s recommendation, a resolution to amend the ordinance was written and then set for a public hearing.

After the opening of the hearing, Martha Brown of Sidney spoke and urged council members to allow for three readings.

“I read through this proposed position and I have some concerns. At a previous meeting, a council member said this was being done for continuity because council members come and go," Martha Brown said. "But, it says that the council should appoint a city clerk/administrator at the first of each year to serve a term of one year. That is not continuity to me.”

She added that she feels by appointing the position, it is removing the citizen’s voice.

“Also, the ordinance says in absence of the clerk, the deputy clerk would take over duties. Because our deputy clerk is related to a council member and a city employee, is that putting our deputy clerk in a bad place? Can you put a stipulation in there that doesn’t do that?” she asked.

Deputy clerk Brenda Benedict said, “The ordinance is written as a clerk and deputy clerk. It is generic and does not name specific people.”

Councilwoman Anne Travis echoed Brenda’s statement.

“We don’t even know who the administrator will be. We will post the position after the ordinance is approved," she said. "We are looking at not who it is, but what we need to get accomplished to move our city forward.”

Martha asked council members to consider two additional readings.

“I would petition you to do the three readings. Why rush it through?" she said. "Let’s take our time, go back through it and look at it. Regardless of what has happened, I have to believe that you all have the city’s best interest at heart. Just don’t hurry with this."

Don Benedict indicated that sufficient time has been spent considering the position.

“This has been out for well over two months and, had it gotten on the agenda when we wanted it on the agenda, we probably could be having the third reading tonight," he said. "But, since things were blocked, we weren't able to get that out. I do have the city’s best interests at heart. I really want to do what is best for Sidney and this is what I believe is best for our city.”

Councilman Justin Shirley said he supported and appreciated Martha’s thoughts but was ready to move forward.

“I agree. I come here to get things done," he said. "I agree with what Don said. We can go with three readings as an option. These things come up and no one comes in and opposes but with this, it’s been ongoing. It’s been out there. The council, against its wishes, has been filibustered to the point that this is just making it onto our agenda. We had a meeting not happen because our agenda was manipulated. That is wasting taxpayer’s money and our time. It’s time to get this done.”

The council approved the first reading of the ordinance and the Mayor read the ordinance in its entirety.

Next, the council approved to suspend the rules requiring an ordinance to be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting with respect to Ordinance 240 and approved the ordinance for final passage.