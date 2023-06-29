At their June 26 meeting, after months of discussion, decisions and a public hearing, Sidney City Council members unanimously approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 240.

The ordinance, which amends Chapter 18 of the city’s code of ordinances, is in regard to a clerk/administrator position.

The position has been a controversial subject at council meetings since March 22, when Mayor Ken Brown was asked to step down as acting city manager. Council members suggested that the city manager position become the clerk/administrator position, so the position wouldn’t fall to the mayor when a city manager/administrator wasn’t or couldn’t be hired.

On May 22, the council held a public hearing to approve Ordinance 240, establishing that position. The council approved the first reading of the ordinance and Brown read the ordinance in its entirety. The council also approved to suspend the rules requiring an ordinance to be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to the meeting, with respect to Ordinance 240, and then approved the ordinance for final passage.

Brown vetoed the approval on June 5, but on June 12, council members unanimously approved an override to the Mayor’s veto and also approved the second reading of the ordinance.

Martha Brown, of Sidney, had publicly urged council members to reconsider passing of the ordinance until they’ve made a change in the wording for the deputy clerk position, citing that the current deputy clerk will be acting supervisors to her own family members when the city clerk is not available.

She added another concern at the June 26 meeting.

“You’ve all heard me as I’ve stood up here before talking out the deputy clerk’s duties, but on top of that, if the deputy clerk is answering to the council and the mayor, she is also answering to her own husband," she said. "This seems to be a conflict of interest. I’m concerned that judgments and decisions will be clouded.”

Brown also asked council members to read the ordinance out loud and expressed frustration about the second reading.

“I’m disappointed that in the last meeting, you read the second reading to yourself. I would have hoped you would have read it out loud because people here wanted to hear it," she said. "I am going to respectfully request that you read it tonight out loud so that people can hear what you’re voting on, and so you can hear what you’re voting on."

Council members Anne Travis and Kenneth Myers read the ordinance in its entirety before the council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance 240.