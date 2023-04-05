The Sidney City Council spent considerable time discussing the job description, duties, criteria and skills for a city manager at its March 27 workshop.

“In talking with Bri (Sorenson, city attorney) on Friday, due to our meeting on Wednesday, she recommended that the city manager job description and criteria for our city manager be put on the agenda,” Councilwoman Anne Travis said.

Sidney City Council held a special meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to address concerns about a code of conduct violation and to discuss and possibly approve a city manager appointment.

Councilman Don Benedict asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting city manager in light of Brown’s actions and confrontations with the city clerks.

After reading a statement on what occurred, Benedict said, “We have to make sure our city employees can be productive and feel safe in their working environment.”

Councilman Justin Shirley added that he felt there was a pattern of disrespectful behavior in the city manager position and is concerned that there is a city employee who doesn’t want to come to work due to those events. At the same meeting, Brown agreed to ask Travis to fill in as city manager until issues could be resolved.

Councilwoman Anne Travis stated that the position of city manager began in 2010 and then was taken away in 2016. She thought perhaps it was time to put out applications again to recreate the position, so it doesn’t fall to the mayor.

“Our ordinance says that we can appoint, by the majority, a city manager. So there is that option,” Travis said. “However, we do not have an extensive description in our city ordinances of what a city manager would do.”

As a mayor/city council form of government, when a city manager isn’t appointed, it goes to the mayor.

Benedict suggested that the city manager position become a city manager/clerk position and said that he talked to City Clerk Lisa Cowles, and she would be willing to take on that position as she already does many of the manager duties on a day-to-day basis. Brown said that it would take a change in the ordinance to establish a new position.

Benedict shared copies of job descriptions for city managers from other cities as he had reached out to inquire information. He asked council members to highlight what they think would work or add what they think may be needed to be included in a description for the position.

Council members will discuss and approve the job description of city manager as well as establishing the criteria, skills and experiences required for the position at the next regularly scheduled meeting. Bell suggested that the council ask the Sorensen for help in writing the ordinance once the description is completed.

In other business:

City Librarian Riley Moreland announced the library statistics for February.

“We had 206 head count, the community room was used twice with 46 attendees and we had three programs with 30 attendees,” Moreland said. “We circulated 343 items, our computers were used 29 times and we had 190 wireless users and website visits. Our Facebook reach was 1,127, which is usually high when we post about our kid’s program.”

The afterschool program students kept busy with an Earth Day project and other art projects. Moreland said the projects were in anticipation of artwork that will be displayed on Earth Day, which is the same day as the Peace, Love and Mushroom Art Festival.

“The library will be an elementary school gallery. So if any elementary student wants to display their art, they can bring it in, put their name on it and we’ll put it up,” she said. “It’ll be there all day on that Saturday and all the next week until they pick them up.”

The book club is concentrating on classics and will be doing a “Pride and Prejudice: review and a Jane Austen fan fiction review this month. Moreland also indicated they are already busy working on the summer library program.

“The national theme is called ‘Find Your Voice.’ We are going to have the kids figure out what really moves them, what they are passionate about and then figure out ways to express that. We have a lot of interesting ideas in mind,” she said.

Moreland added that the library board meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

The council will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new charging stations located at the Gazebo Park on Filmore Street on April 14 at 10 a.m.

Although the park board has researched other companies, council members decided they would continue to use their current pool chemical provider, Aqua-Chem, Inc.

The council set a budget workshop date for Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. Brown wants to ensure that council members have gone over the information to confirm that everything is where it needs to be before the hearing on April 10.

The council approved a proposal with HOA Solution for a cellular dialer at a cost of $4,792.

“This is for our lift station down at the USDA facility. It has gone down multiple times recently so they’ve had to replace a bunch of parts down there,” Brown said. “They would like to have something in there that would phone them and let them know when it goes down.”

Benedict said the water/wastewater supervisor has discussed the issue as an “immediate need” and suggested moving forward with the plan.

The council approved the appointment of Kim Reed, Randy Moreland and Cindy DeBout to the Low Rent Housing Board. Terms will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

The council approved repairs to the City Hall.

“One of our city employees called to let us know that there was a leak in the basement, so we had a contractor come out and take a look at it and he said we needed to have an engineer look at it before he would go any further,” Brown said. “So, we had JEO come and take a look at it. We have multiple beams cracked down there, and we can no longer park our water truck on this end of the building until we get it fixed. They would like to know if we wanted to hire a contractor directly to make the repairs or if we would want to go through the traditional process and put it out for bids.”

Benedict believes it’s important to have the engineers go over this project with the water staff to assist in determining a solution. Council members agreed, so it was decided they would through the traditional process. JEO Consulting Group out of Nebraska City was named the new city engineers in February.

The council continues to discuss their options for city owned properties. In regard to the selling of or demolishing of the city owned houses, Benedict said he would like to see a building inspector look at both houses so the council could try to sell them.

“Maybe we could reach out to a realtor before we reach out to a contractor to minimize our cost,” Benedict said. “I understand we want to take care of them but if we have to demo them, it’s going to be a big cost to the city. It would be best to find out what we have in them and sell them so we don’t lose money. We could set parameters for the new owners.”

Councilman Bell added that he feels it would be in the city’s best interest to keep the property that is next to the fire department.

Other discussions included setting prices for the use of the charging stations, the issuing of civil citations within the city and scheduling camera inspection of one quarter of the city sewers each year, as was previous practice.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Sidney City Council is April 10.