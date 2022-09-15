Sidney City Council receives update on water system improvement project

Steve Perry, city engineer, was back on the agenda to update the council on the water system improvement project at the Sidney City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting.

“The water meter installation project is moving forward with 70-75% of the meters installed,” Perry told council members. “Our completion date is set for Sept. 23 and we are looking at closing this entire project out in mid-October. So, we are about four weeks away from finishing this project that we started back in 2016.”

Perry also addressed the closing out of the contract with McCarthy Trenching, LLC.

“McCarthy had one final item to complete and that was the disconnection of the water main from the main storage tank,” he said. “Tonight, we have two items, a change order and a final payment.”

Council members approved the change order, which was a price reduction of $16,000, and the final payment of $11,491.15 to McCarthy Trenching, which reflected the deduction. With this final payment, the total contract amount with McCarthy’s was a total of $381,822.90, Perry said.

He also asked the council to approve a bid from M&J Electrical Services for $2,849 for their work on getting electrical wiring to the gazebo from the power service.

“We will look to amend that for the internal work and additional wiring for the fan and outlets as well as the electrical switch,” he said. The council approved the bid at Perry’s recommendation.

Council members discussed a work change order for an additional $550 for work completed on the gazebo by Borntreger’s Roof Restoration. Mayor Ken Brown indicated that the increase was due to a change in the type of screws the company preferred to use and the need for a scissor lift for installation of trusses and roof joist components. The council voted against the change order, citing that the original bid should have included the need for both items. Since the approval of Borntreger’s pay request of $6,250 included the increase, council members tabled the decision until the next meeting.

The council will host a dedication to the gazebo, per request of the Iowa West Foundation, who provided grant money for the gazebo. The tentative date is Sunday, Oct. 9, with the time to be determined once members know the schedule of other activities that day.

Brian Moseley was on the agenda to discuss demolition of the South Springs building on Joyce Moseley’s property.

“We met about this two or three months ago,” he said. “When I was able to get into the pump house and look at the reservoir of the South Springs, I had flirted with the idea of keeping it there. But, basically, it’s going to sit there and fall in. So, I am thinking something needs to be done about it.”

The city completed the removal of the pumping station and all additional components before deeding the surrounding property to Joyce in August. It was recommended that 450 feet of pipe to improve drainage from the well site be installed and the city agreed to pay Joyce a lump sum of $4,500 at that time to defray the cost of the proposed piping. Brian said that the contract has not yet been signed and would like the city to consider removing the building.

“It's not going to be as pricey as I thought,” he said. “I talked to a contractor who thought $10,00 would cover demolition, carting the building off and filling in the hole. I assumed it would be far more expensive than that. I originally thought I would keep it but I just don’t think that’s going to work. Besides, that stagnant water has to be drained. What plan does the city have to get rid of that water?”

Council member Don Benedict said that he feels the council members need to process this information and talk it through before making a decision. Brown asked Brian for a bid from the contractor that includes everything that needed done so the council can make an informed decision, and also suggested the topic be put on the workshop agenda Sept. 26.

In other business, council members approved the minutes for Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 meetings, payroll, September claims and Sidney School’s request for street closures for their homecoming parade on Sept. 16. The council also approved Resolution 2022-29 for changes made to the Hazardous Communications Policy/Right to Know section of the safety manual and Resolution 2022-30, which sets an exact change policy for daily operation of the clerk’s office. Resolution 2022-31 was also approved for the following transfer of funds: $11,474 from the Water Account to the Water Sinking Account for the purpose of payment of the USDA water debt; $1,149.00 from the Water Account to the Debt Reserve Account for the purpose of Rural Development Loan No. 1 and Loan No. 3 Reserve; and $23,332 from the Water Account to the Short Lived Asset Reserve Account for the purpose of future capital improvements to the water system.

There were several agenda items concerning additions to the gazebo and gazebo park but Benedict asked council members if they could table the items until he had met with the park board members to receive their input since the gazebo is considered a city park. He told the council that he hopes to meet with the park board early next week.

The council approved a pay increase for public works employee, Joe Travis, due to the added responsibilities and the number of hours he has been putting in since he came on board as a part time employee. Travis has gone over and above in his work according to Brown, and Benedict agreed that the council should reward his hard work. The city is currently searching for a public works director to replace Jason Rhea, who is no longer employed by the city.

City clerk Lisa Cowles received the council permission to close the clerk’s office at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 so both she and Brenda Benedict, deputy clerk, may attend the homecoming parade, pep rally and coronation. The council also approved the clerks’ request that they both attend the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association (IMFOA) Fall Conference Oct. 20-21. Cowles reminded the council that the Wellmark renewal deadline is Nov. 15 and that it will be placed on the next meeting’s agenda.

Cowles also reported information about the Iowa Municipalities Workers' Compensation Association visit.

“We had Bill Dickey from the IMWCA come down and go through everything with us and make recommendations,” she said. “I included all of that in our packet. Now we have to tell them how we are going to satisfy his recommendations. One of those things is our need for a safety coordinator and the formation of a safety committee who will develop an SOP (standard operating procedure.) We also learned that all firefighters are required to go through fitness tests and physicals, but we can’t get anyone here to do those until January so they are giving us some extra time to get that done. It’s a new law and if they don’t comply, they will be placed on furlough.”

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be a workshop on Sept. 26.