After a closed session at the beginning of the Sidney City Council’s meeting on June 12, council members unanimously approved a motion of no confidence in Mayor Ken Brown.

“Mayor Brown, your detrimental actions are a liability to the City of Sidney," Councilman Don Benedict stated. "You have lost the confidence of the entire council, and it is in the best interest of the City of Sidney that you voluntarily step down as mayor.”

“I stand behind it, too,” Councilman Justin Shirley said.

Benedict then made a motion for Brown to voluntarily resign as mayor, which passed with unanimous approval.

“I will consider your motion,” Brown said.

The request by the council is the culmination of a series of events that have taken place in the past several months. Benedict said. “The trust has been lost for a while now, and all council members are definitively together on this. We have such a pile of things that need to get accomplished, and because of everything that has been going on, we have not been able to get them accomplished. Continuing to add more on top just isn’t working. It was time to do something.”

The council met on March 22 to address concerns about a code of conduct violation and to discuss and possibly approve a city manager appointment, a position that was currently held by the mayor. Benedict asked Brown to step down as acting city manager in light of Brown’s actions and confrontations with the city clerks. Councilman Justin Shirley added that he felt there was a pattern of disrespectful behavior in the city manager position and was concerned that a city employee didn’t want to go to work due to those events. At the same meeting, Brown agreed to ask Travis to fill in as city manager until issues could be resolved.

On March 24, Brown filed a complaint to the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) to take disciplinary action on two members of the city council and both the city clerk and deputy clerk claiming violation of Iowa Code Chapter 22, failure to share records when requested. On May 9, after the city’s response, the claim was unfounded and dismissed due to lack of evidence by Erika Eckley, Executive Director for the UPIB.

On March 27, council members moved forward to determine a description to combine the clerk and city manager position and establish job criteria with the city attorney Bri Sorensen preparing the related ordinance.

On April 10, Mayor Ken Brown asked council member Don Benedict to leave city hall after Benedict asked to amend an item on the agenda related to the city manager position. Benedict stated that the agenda item did not match his request for a combined position and indicated he had emails to back up his claim.

Councilmembers refused to make a motion to approve the April 24 meeting agenda, thus ending the meeting.

“I am not motioning to approve the agenda because the agenda is not how the council wishes for the agenda to be," Councilman Justin Shirley said at the meeting. "We submitted our agenda items according to Resolution 2020-4, and the mayor has changed the agenda for the second council meeting in a row."

On May 22, the council held a public hearing to approve Ordinance 240, establishing a city clerk/city administrator position. On Monday, June 5, the mayor vetoed the approved ordinance.

“We’re going to continue with what we need to be doing to move forward with the business of the city as best we can," Benedict said. "We’ll just keep working at it. Hopefully nothing else will occur to derail our work.”

Brown declined to make a statement.