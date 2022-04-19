Sidney City Council sets city pool employee wages for summer season

The Sidney City Council spent a significant amount of time at their April 11 meeting discussing the management structure of the swimming pool, personnel needed to run the pool and wages for lifeguards and managers. Councilwoman Anne Travis told the council that her committee met and determined a list of suggestions and recommendations. Travis said that they also recognized the fact that there would be an increase in the cost of electricity and chemicals as they discussed the budget.

The board approved the management structure for the pool, for the summer of 2022, to be a minimum of one manager, two assistant managers and 10 lifeguards. The council also approved the wages for pool employees. The pool manager will earn $15.50 per hour, the assistant managers will make $15 per hour and new lifeguards will be paid $9.50. Lifeguards returning will make $10 per hour plus 25 cents for each additional year of experience.

The council discussed the possibility of developing a contract to supplement the cost of training for the lifeguards. Travis said, “Certification fees for lifeguards are $200 and recertification is $100. I would suggest a refund of their certification fees at the end of a successful season. It would be a good incentive to both finish and to come back.” The other council members agreed this was worth examining and made a decision to table the discussion for the workshop at the end of the month. It is also the council’s hope to recommend or require CPO (pool operator certification) training for swimming pool managers in the future. Travis felt it was important for assistant managers to have lifeguard training, as well. This topic will be considered further at a later date.

Steve Perry, city engineer, was present to ask the council for the reconsideration of pay request #13 in the amount of $45,510.77, for full payment to Building Crafts. He also presented change order #7 for additional work done by Building Crafts, covering work order #’s 21 and 23, totaling $12,996.56. Perry asked the council for approval of the payment and the additional work. Perry added, “Also, the next item is for McCarthy Trenching LLC to do work that is required by the DNR. It is to build a containment curb around the base of the generator, around the water treatment plant. So I’m also asking that you approve change order #4 that has been prepared in the amount of $3000 for this work.” The council approved all three items.

Perry also presented cement work bids to the council and gave his recommendation. “We were able to receive a second bid for the cement work for the gazebo site. And my recommendation is for R & R Concrete in Shenandoah. They submitted a bid of $31,939, quite a bit lower than the first bid, and I’m asking the council to accept that bid.” The council awarded the bid to R & R Concrete.

With little discussion, the council also approved:

• Resolution 2022-17, a resolution for the designation of SLFRF (State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds) for the City of Sidney in the amount of $156,289 o Funds will be utilized for the sewer project• Resolution 2022-16, a resolution to set up a public hearing to propose the disposal of property within the city • The submission of an offer of $4400 on an International 2000 gallon tanker for use at the water treatment plant for the removal of waste water • The purchase of a 40 foot flagpole for city hall • The consent agenda which included the March 28 meeting minutes, payroll report #7 and April 2022 claims Kala Clark, park board chairman, updated the council with park news. “We’ve been talking about potential improvements around town and we tossed several possibilities around such as basketball courts and utilizing some of the things we already have. We also want to install some pet waste stations in the community so there are bags available for people to clean up after their pets. We thought about one at the city park and one around the square.”

Councilman Don Benedict added that there are grants being awarded for shovel ready projects for such things as city parks and he will get more information on it. Mayor Ken Brown said he could get the grant ready by the May 15 deadline if someone will give him the costs for the basketball hoops and waste stations. Clark also asked the council to approve a new park board member, Daniel Hunter. Motion passed.

Lisa Cowles, city clerk, reported to the council that the city received a Paint Iowa Beautiful 2022 Project Award and will be getting reimbursed for three gallons of paint they will be using on a local building, possibly for a mural.

In the mayor’s report, Brown told council members that after a discussion with Bri Sorensen, city attorney, that 503 Webster should be city property by the end of next week. Brown also stated that he went into the old sheriff’s building and realized that all asbestos had been removed. He added, “The sheriff said that once they get the radio antennas working for the fire station they will get rid of the building itself.” The council discussed possible actions on the property, and Cowles added that there are demolition grants through SWIPCO and disposal grants through DNR if the board would be interested in looking into that. No official plans have been made.

Brown was happy to report that work has continued on 317 Main, a nuisance property purchased from the city with requirements to make positive changes within a specific amount of time. He also told council members that he received a letter from Midwest Assistant Program offering aid in applying for grants for community projects. Council members agreed they are definitely interested in pursuing it.

Travis reminded the board about the cleanup days coming up on April 22 and 23, and she is hoping it resolves some issues in the community. Cowles said the clerks office will be getting letters out with clean up details, requests, and requirements to specific property owners in the community.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will include a workshop and is scheduled for April 25.