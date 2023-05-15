Sidney City Council members moved one step closer to resolving their issues with the city manager position at their May 9 meeting. The position has been an area of contention the past several months.

The council held a special meeting on March 22 to address concerns about a code of conduct violation and to discuss and possibly approve a city manager appointment.

Councilman Don Benedict had asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting city manager due to discord between the mayor and city clerks. Benedict suggested that the city manager position become the city manager/clerk position, and said that he talked to City Clerk Lisa Cowles, and she would be willing to take on that position as she already does many of the duties on a day-to-day basis.

Councilwoman Anne Travis stated that the position for city manager began in 2010 and then was taken away in 2016 and thought perhaps it was time to put out applications again to recreate the position so it doesn’t fall to the mayor.

As it would take a change in the ordinance to establish a new position, the council decided to move in that direction.

“This is something we’ve been working on for at least the last few months, setting a resolution to basically change the code to allow for a city manager/clerk combined position," Councilman Justin Shirley said. "Based on our previous discussions it would be beneficial to have that title incorporated with the clerk position for continuity within leadership roles for the city. There’s been ongoing tension between the clerk’s office and the mayor, and I feel like this would be a move toward alleviating some of that.”

City Attorney Bri Sorensen told the council that she put together the resolution to approve the amendment for a combined position and to set the matter for a public hearing.

Council member Fabian Bell was absent, but the motion to take formal action to amend the code of ordinances to incorporate the city administrator/clerk combined position and setting a public hearing based on the same, passed unanimously.

Councilmembers also passed Resolution 2023-11, a resolution directing the clerk to publish notice on the hearing of an ordinance to amend the code of ordinance of the city, with a unanimous vote. The public hearing will be held at the next council meeting on May 22, and the council will hold the first of three required hearings.

Related agenda items, discussing a plan for mediation to resolve ongoing issues between the mayor and the staff and the possibility of going into closed session, were passed over due to Brown’s request.

“For items C and D, there is no need to discuss them because I’ve already gotten a list of mediators from our attorney to set up an appointment and she has provided me that list. I will review the list and get back to the council and the city attorney at the next available time," he said.

Shirley responded, “If there is a plan in place for it, I assume you will keep us updated. If so, we can move on to the next agenda item.”

Brown assured councilmembers they would be notified when the appointment is made.