There was a packed room at the Sidney City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, and many folks were there to discuss parking regulations on the square.

Mayor Ken Brown said he had been approached about parking concerns in the Sidney business district and it had been presented to the council for review.

“We want to review the best parking options to address the concerns of our local business owners while improving the experience of their customers," he said.

Councilman Benedict read Ordinance 69.10 that allows for parking for a limit of 30 minutes from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. upon request by a business.

“Maybe this will alleviate some of the confusion, although I am unsure of all the circumstances behind it,” he said.

Councilman Justin Shirley said, “By request is a good compromise because I know of several businesses on the square who do not want limited parking regulations. There are also residents on the square. We have to think about how they would be affected by parking changes.”

Councilman Ken Myers agreed and said if someone doesn’t want the limit, they don't have to have it, but can apply if there is a need.

There were comments made both for and against regulations. Many business owners don’t like the idea of limited parking. They indicated it was too limiting to visitors and customers if the city wants people to visit, enjoy the town, walk around the square and shop in the businesses and eat at the restaurants.

Angie Ettleman, owner of Penn Drug, said that she doesn’t want all-day parking because she has had issues with people parking for days at a time in front of her store.

“I have a lot of elderly, pregnant people, sick people and people with a lot of children. We have people that need better access than to walk across the street in bad weather. I’ve never thought I would have to ask for kindness and consideration for customers to come into my building. I think 30 minutes is too short, two hours is fine to me. I just do not want all day parking in front of my store.”

City resident and Fremont County Board of Supervisor Dustin Sheldon commented, “With all the apartments and business you have in town, if every business requested two parking spots to be limited, you’re going to have over 50% of your parking spots reduced on your square. So, when people come into town, is that inviting? Is that how you are wanting to market your town and your business, where people are afraid where to park and wonder whether they are going to get a parking ticket?

"You may portray that to your people in town and those from out of town. The majority of your businesses in town are probably businesses where you are going to spend more than 30 minutes.”

Anne Travis said it is unknown how many businesses want a change.

“Until we actually know how many people are going to apply, we’re all guessing. I would recommend that businesses that have an interest contact the city so we can know how many people this truly affects.”

Warren Forbes, owner of 8 Seconds, had questions.

“So what I’m hearing is that as a business owner, if I wanted to have restricted parking in front of my business I would have to apply at City Hall? And, the City will pay for the signage? Then, are you expecting the business owners to police those 30 minutes?”

Enforcement of the parking seems to be a bigger issue. It was suggested that business owners take pictures of vehicles that have parked for longer than 30 minutes in a spot designated for just 30-minute parking. Brown agreed that parking regulations would be difficult to police.

Deputy Andrew Wake said since it is no longer legal to chalk mark a tire to indicate the length of time a car has been parked in a particular spot, that photography would be the way to go.

City Attorney Bri Sorensen said there is a difference in what can and can't be done, because these are publicly-owned streets.

"How big of an issue is this and what is the plan for actually enforcing it?" she asked. "We have our sheriffs that do a good job, but they are pulled in multiple directions. I would discourage the city from self-policing. It could be a nightmare.”

Shirley added that it could end up costing the city money in court costs if patrons disagreed with a citation.

Brown said that it’s been suggested to restructure the parking on the outside of the square that is currently parallel parking.

“Changing it to diagonal parking would allow more parking spaces around the square if we could do that. We would have to check with DOT to see if it’s feasible that we would have enough space for vehicles driving though,” he said.

It was suggested that the perimeter of the square be just for businesses and customer parking between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The inner part of the square could be for courthouse or business employees.

Sheldon asked, “How big of a problem is it? Is it the same vehicles and how long are they staying? Maybe we talk to those people and see what’s going on. And, how much money do you want to put into this? The signage, maintaining the signage and other costs will add up. Just be a good person and think of others; that’s what we need. What about the legalities about what can and cannot be done? Maybe that’s where it needs to stop and start.”

Myers said, “When we were first talking about requests, I think that’s the right track but as far as quality and need, I understand that Penn Drug has different needs.”

Sorensen said she will do some research on the subject for specific requests and legalities, but it would be helpful if the council could gage the need for specific parking.

Myers agreed there are many valid opinions and valid reasons for wanting something specific and the council will take opinions and suggestions into consideration. The council agreed to table a decision until more information can be obtained to determine the degree of need for changes. They will also take a closer look at developing more parking around the inner part of the square.

The council approved the following:

• A request and permission form submitted by Jaccqulene Tackett to close the east side of the square for Rodeo Days on Aug. 5. The area to be closed will be Indiana Street from Clay Street to Filmore to the north corner by the courthouse.

•bHiring city seasonal help. City Clerk Lisa Cowles said there have only been two applicants although the positions have been posted for a few months.

Joe Travis, a part-time city worker, said that he started helping last year but cannot continue to put in 35 hours per week.

“Last year was brutal. I can do the work but we need help now," he said. "It’s enough just to keep up mowing and weed eating the cemetery. Right now there is a big push to make the cemetery look good for Memorial Day.”

• Paying city seasonal help at a rate of $15 per hour.

• The purchase and installation of a breaker box on the pole in the park where the cameras are mounted.

“At our April 10 meeting, a member of the park board asked council to upgrade the city owned power pole south of the swimming pool to accommodate the added camera in the park," Benedict said. "According to the national electric code, an emergency disconnect is required to be installed when electrical services are modified or upgraded. This ensures that first responders have suitable means to disconnect in case of fire, flood or natural disaster.”

• Resolution 2023-10, a resolution for intent to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.

In other business:

• Allen and Audrey Johnson were present to check on the status of the property at 106 Main St., as they are next to the property. The city took ownership of the property earlier this year.

Sorensen said there are several actions the city could take.

“As with any property the city owns, the city can dispose of the property, demolish the property or utilize it in a way that is beneficial to the city," Sorenson said. "There are two ways to dispose of the property, the city can open it up to bid or if they receive an offer for the property, the council can consider if it is an appropriate offer and a realistic and appropriate plan for the property.”

Audrey said that they are no longer moving but are frustrated with the condition of the property and want to prevent someone from moving in there that won’t take care of it.

Councilmembers discussed the costs they currently have in the property and will determine what is best for the city moving forward. Shirley encouraged the Johnsons to make an appropriate offer if they were interested.

• Rhonda Hobbie, city pool manager, brought information to the council about the food license she has been working toward obtaining for the pool concessions. She and council members determined that they will take a look at it again next year after realizing everything that needs to be done this close to the summer season.

• Travis asked the council members to table discussion on increasing the sewer rates until a program called DashBoard is available. She explained that it is an interactive online program designed to assist city officials to compare and analyze water and wastewater rates against multiple characteristics that include utility finances, customer base socioeconomic conditions, geography and a variety of other factors.

• Travis also asked council members to consider painting street lines where no parking is permitted within the city, create a checklist for the disposal of city properties, spray streets to help prevent street erosion and develop a communication system for updates on projects that involve the community. The items will be on the agenda for the council’s next workshop meeting.

• Benedict shared with the council an agreement and bill of sale showing no cost from MidAmerican. MidAmerican agreed to sign over ownership of the utility pole in the park used for mounting cameras. Brown asked Benedict the condition of the pole as they are very expensive to replace. The council decided to table action on the agreement until after gathering further information.

• Benedict also broached the subject of security cameras for City Hall.

“The council got an email notifying us that there would be cameras installed in the city hall and the council room," he said. "However, the council never approved the purchase of the cameras for the installation areas. My concern is the cameras should not be in the council room due to closed sessions nor should they be in the City Clerk’s office in order to protect citizens' personal confidential records.”

Benedict added that he is not opposed to security cameras, but the council needs to meet to determine where the cameras are going to be.

“We also need to come up with a camera policy as far as who gets to view them and how long we keep the records," he said. "It would be something for a workshop agenda item where we can sort it all out. I just wanted to make sure this was on hold before it happened.”

• Sidney resident Dick McClure shared his thoughts during the public comment period.

“I’ve lived in this town almost 60 years, and I know that councilmembers and mayors come from different backgrounds and different understandings, different thoughts, and we need to try to pool that," he said. "But, when we get into a case where you all have strong ideas but when you can’t agree and move this town forward, it’s time for some resignations. You either move forward or backward. We need to solve the problems that have been going on.”

Brown announced that he would be in Des Moines on May 18 for an Economic Development Conference and hopes to bring back good ideas to promote the city.

Travis said she has a Fremont County Mitigation Plan meeting on May 24 where she will fill out forms. She has been working on completing the required portions of Hazard Mitigation Report for the county.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held on May 22.